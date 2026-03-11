THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

Second-place Manchester City visit West Ham United Saturday, March 14, at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Sunday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 11, 2026 – Third-place Manchester United host fourth-place Aston Villa this Sunday, March 15 at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining this weekend’s Premier League action across NBC Sports.

Aston Villa fell to Chelsea, 4-1, last Wednesday, as Chelsea’s Joao Pedro scored a hat-trick for the first time in his Premier League career. Manchester United lost 2-1 against Newcastle United last Wednesday, after a 90th-minute winner from Newcastle United’s William Osula. Jon Champion and Stephen Warnock will call Manchester United-Aston Villa live from Old Trafford.

This weekend’s coverage begins Sat., March 14, with Premier League Mornings at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by two matches live at 11 a.m. ET: Sunderland v. Brighton (USA Network and Universo), and Burnley v. Bournemouth (Peacock and NBCSN). The day’s next two fixtures are at 1:30 p.m. ET: Chelsea v. Newcastle United on Peacock and NBCSN, and Arsenal v. Everton on USA Network and Telemundo. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon have the Arsenal-Everton call live from Emirates Stadium.

Saturday’s action concludes with West Ham v. Manchester City (4 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo) followed by Goal Zone at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network. Joe Speight and Graeme Le Saux will call West Ham-Manchester City live from London Stadium.

Sunday’s coverage kicks off with Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. on USA Network. NBC Sports presents three matches at 10 a.m. ET: Manchester United v. Aston Villa (USA Network and Telemundo), Crystal Palace v. Leeds United (Peacock), and Nottingham Forest v. Fulham (Peacock and NBCSN). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Sunday with coverage of the two Peacock-exclusive fixtures during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

On Sunday afternoon, Liverpool host Spurs at 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Goal Zone follows on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET.

This week’s coverage concludes on Monday, March 16 on USA Network, as Premier League Live at 3 p.m. ET precedes Brentford-Wolves at 4 p.m. ET and Goal Zone at 6 p.m. ET.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard. Paul Burmeister joins Howard and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham for Monday’s Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap the biggest headlines from Matchweek 29.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Sat., March 14

10 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sat., March 14

11 a.m.

Sunderland v. Brighton

USA Network, Universo

Sat., March 14

11 a.m.

Burnley v. Bournemouth

Peacock, NBCSN

Sat., March 14

1:30 p.m.

Chelsea v. Newcastle United

Peacock, NBCSN

Sat., March 14

1:30 p.m.

Arsenal v. Everton

USA Network, Telemundo

Sat., March 14

4 p.m.

West Ham v. Manchester City

USA Network, Universo

Sat., March 14

6 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Sun., March. 15

9 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sun., March. 15

10 a.m.

Manchester United v. Aston Villa

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., March. 15

10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest v. Fulham*

Peacock, NBCSN

Sun., March. 15

10 a.m.

Crystal Palace v. Leeds United*

Peacock, NBCSN^

Sun., March. 15

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sun., March. 15

12:30 p.m.

Liverpool v. Spurs

Peacock, NBCSN

Sun., March. 15

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock

Sun., March. 15

3:30 p.m.

THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

Peacock

Mon., March 16

3 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Mon., March 16

4 p.m.

Brentford v. Wolves

USA Network

Mon., March 16

6 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network



*Available on Premier League Multiview

^ Available to select NBCSN subscribers

