2026 GUINNESS MEN’S SIX NATIONS RUGBY COVERAGE CONCLUDES THIS SATURDAY, MARCH 14, LIVE ON PEACOCK AS FRANCE, SCOTLAND, AND IRELAND ALL CONTEND FOR CHAMPIONSHIP ON FINAL DAY

Scotland, in Search of Their First Guinness Men’s Six Nations Championship, Face Ireland this Saturday Live at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock; Encore Presentation at Noon ET on NBC

Defending Champion France Face England on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Live on Peacock and NBCSN with Championship Hopes Alive

Wales Host Italy at 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 11, 2026 – NBC Sports concludes coverage of the 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations this weekend with final round matches of one of the world’s oldest rugby championships live on Peacock this Saturday, March 14, as France, Scotland, and Ireland’s championship hopes are still alive heading into Super Saturday.

Defending champions France face England at 4 p.m. ET live on Peacock and NBCSN with hopes of winning its eighth championship in the Six Nations era (since 2000). France’s simplest scenario to win back-to-back titles is with a bonus-point win over England. It would be the first time France won back-to-back Six Nations titles since 2006-2007.

Scotland visit Ireland this Saturday live at 10 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock with a chance to win its first-ever Guinness Six Nations Championship. Ireland’s simplest scenario to win their third championship in four years is a bonus-point win over Scotland (a win while scoring four tries or more) AND a France loss against England. Scotland’s simplest scenario to win their first Six Nations championship is with a win or draw over Ireland AND France securing fewer points in their match against England.

Additionally, Wales face Italy at 12:30 p.m. ET live on Peacock.

Rugby offerings are available to U.S. commercial establishments through Peacock Sports Pass. Peacock Sports Pass offers commercial establishments in the U.S. access to select events from Peacock’s exclusive live sports content library, including rugby, the Premier League, Big Ten football and basketball, and much more. To subscribe or to find out more information about Peacock Sports Pass, click here. Through the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Championship, all tournament matches will be available live, commercial-free and on-demand.

Alex Corbisiero, who played for England in the Six Nations Championship in 2011 and 2012 (England won the Six Nations title in 2011), and former USA Sevens captain Brian Hightower will host studio coverage this weekend.

HOW TO WATCH – FINAL ROUND: SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Date

Match

Time (ET)

Platform(s)

Sat., March 14

Ireland v. Scotland (LIVE)

10 a.m.

Peacock



Ireland v. Scotland

12 p.m.*

NBC



Wales v. Italy (LIVE)

12:30 p.m.

Peacock



France v. England (LIVE)

4 p.m.

Peacock, NBCSN



Ireland v. Scotland

6 p.m.*

NBCSN

*Encore presentation



CURRENT 2026 GUINNESS SIX NATIONS TABLE

Pos.

Team

GP

W

D

L

PD

Points

1.

France

4

3

0

1

+79

16

2.

Scotland

4

3

0

1

+21

16

3.

Ireland

4

3

0

1

+16

14

4.

Italy

4

2

0

2

-24

9

5.

England

4

1

0

3

+4

6

6.

Wales

4

0

0

4

-96

1



