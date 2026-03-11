MATT VASGERSIAN JOINS NBC SPORTS AS A PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE FOR MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Vasgersian Debuts Thursday, March 26, as Paul Skenes and Pittsburgh Pirates Visit Juan Soto and New York Mets at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Opening Day presented by Adobe

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 11, 2026 – Matt Vasgersian, a veteran Major League Baseball play-by-play voice and host, is joining NBC Sports to handle play-by-play for many of the MLB Sunday Leadoff games on Peacock and NBCSN, it was announced today.

Vasgersian, who spent the last five years as a Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play voice, will continue his role at MLB Network, a position he has held since its inception in 2009. He makes his NBC Sports’ season debut on Thursday, March 26 on MLB’s Opening Day presented by Adobe. He will be in the booth that day at Citi Field as 2025 NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates visit Juan Soto and the New York Mets at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Peacock’s MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule begins on May 3 as the American League champion Toronto Blue Jays visit the Minnesota Twins at 12:30 p.m. ET.

“Matt has been on the NBC Sports team throughout the years, including calling MLB games and baseball in the Olympics, and we welcome him home,” said Sam Flood, NBC Sports Executive Producer. “With extensive experience on national and local broadcasts, Matt is an ideal fit to be one of our play-by-play voices for MLB Sunday Leadoff, leading a national presentation alongside analysts with connections to each competing team.”

“I think I still have a cap from my first NBC play-by-play assignment, the 2000 Gator Bowl,” Vasgersian said. “Here we are 26 years later and coming back on NBC and Peacock to be a part of coverage of the sport I love and have invested my career in is incredibly gratifying.”

On the national stage, Vasgersian served as the voice of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball for four seasons (2018–21), and handled regular-season and postseason MLB assignments for FOX Sports from 2014–17. He has also been a prominent presence on MLB Network since its launch 17 years ago, calling Postseason, MLB Network Showcase and World Baseball Classic telecasts, and serving as a host on the network’s flagship studio show MLB Tonight and off-season morning show Hot Stove. Vasgersian also called MLB Sunday Leadoff games for Peacock in 2023 and was the voice of Sony PlayStation’s MLB The Show franchise from 2006-21.

Vasgersian’s previous MLB team experience includes seven seasons as the voice of the San Diego Padres (2002-08) and five seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers (1997-2001). From 2004-06, he was with Fox Sports West calling men’s basketball games for USC (his alma mater), as well as NFL and college football games for FOX Sports. Between 2004-14, he worked five Olympic Games for NBC Sports, including baseball and softball play-by-play for the 2004 Athens Olympics.

NBC Sports’ MLB schedule begins on Thurs., March 26 with Pirates-Mets at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, followed at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock by the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers raising their banner leading into a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks-Dodgers opener will be the only primetime MLB game on Opening Day presented by Adobe .

Last week, NBC Sports named Jason Benetti the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, and last month announced that recently retired MLB stars Clayton Kershaw, Anthony Rizzo, and Joey Votto have joined NBC Sports’ Major League Baseball coverage to serve as NBC Sports’ pregame analysts for its exclusive MLB Postseason coverage of all Wild Card games on NBC and Peacock, as well as on select pregame shows leading into regular-season Sunday Night Baseball games.

