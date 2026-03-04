JASON BENETTI JOINS NBC SPORTS AS PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE OF SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Benetti, a Top MLB Play-by-Play Announcer for 15 Years, Debuts Thursday, March 26 as World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers Host Arizona Diamondbacks at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock – in MLB’s Only Primetime Game on Opening Day presented by Adobe

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 4, 2026 – Jason Benetti, a critically acclaimed Major League Baseball voice for the past 15 years, is joining NBC Sports to handle play-by-play for the new Sunday Night Baseball primetime package on NBC and Peacock, it was announced today.

Benetti debuts in his new role on Thursday, March 26, at Dodger Stadium, as the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks, with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock in the only primetime game on MLB’s Opening Day presented by Adobe. Benetti previously served as the play-by-play voice for NBC Sports’ presentation of MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock in 2022 and called baseball for NBC Sports during the Tokyo Olympics.

“After Jason finished the 2022 baseball season with us, we told him that if we ever got MLB back, he’d be our first call,” said Sam Flood, NBC Sports Executive Producer. “Jason is one of the best play-by-play announcers in the business and we’re thrilled to have him back on a full-time basis with NBC Sports, beginning with Sunday Night Baseball.”

“I am thrilled to be rejoining the NBC Sports family,” Benetti said. “Rick Cordella, Sam Flood and the whole team at NBC all have a deep appreciation for live sports. It’s a true honor to be part of the dawn of Sunday Night Baseball at NBC Sports. Each week is going to be a new, unique experience with analysts who all have different viewpoints on the game of baseball.”

For each telecast, Benetti will be paired with analysts with connections to each participating team.

This spring, Benetti begins his third season as the TV voice of the Detroit Tigers, following eight years calling Chicago White Sox games on NBC Sports Chicago.

On the national stage, Benetti most recently worked at Fox Sports (since 2022), contributing to the network’s live coverage of MLB, NFL, college football, and college basketball. Previously, he called MLB games for ESPN and ESPN Radio, including ESPN’s MLB Statcast AI coverage of the MLB Wild Card and Home Run Derby. Benetti also handled college football and basketball play-by-play at ESPN, broadcast select games for the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers, and frequently calls NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for Westwood One Radio.

Benetti graduated from Syracuse University in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, economics, and psychology, and earned his J.D. from Wake Forest School of Law in 2011.

Last month, NBC Sports announced that recently retired MLB stars Clayton Kershaw, Anthony Rizzo, and Joey Votto have joined NBC Sports’ Major League Baseball coverage to serve as NBC Sports’ pregame analysts for its exclusive MLB Postseason coverage of all Wild Card games on NBC and Peacock, as well as on select pregame shows leading into regular-season Sunday Night Baseball games.

NBC Sports’ MLB schedule begins on Thurs., March 26 with 2025 NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates facing Juan Soto and the New York Mets at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, followed by Diamondbacks-Dodgers in primetime.

