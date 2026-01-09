OHTANI, JUDGE, YANKEES-RED SOX, DODGERS-YANKEES, CUBS-CARDINALS, AND ADDITIONAL PREMIUM MATCHUPS HEADLINE 2026 SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL SCHEDULE AS MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL RETURNS TO NBC AND PEACOCK

Opening Day Doubleheader (Thurs., March 26) :

· 2025 NL Cy Young Award Winner Paul Skenes and Pittsburgh Pirates visit Juan Soto and New York Mets at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

· World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers to Raise the Banner and Host Arizona Diamondbacks in Only Primetime MLB Game on Opening Day at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock and NBCSN Begins on May 3 as American League Champion Toronto Blue Jays visit Minnesota Twins; Leadoff Games Followed by Weekly Sunday Afternoon Whip-Around Show – PLUS Special Final Day of Regular-Season Whip-Around Show Sept. 27 on Peacock and NBCSN

Special July 5 “Star-Spangled Sunday” Showcases All 15 MLB Games on NBCU Platforms

Sunday Night Baseball on NBC and Peacock Joins Sunday Night Football and Sunday Night Basketball to Deliver Year-Round Primetime Sports Programming on Same Night Each Week, A Broadcast Network First

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 9, 2026 – Reigning MVPs Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, storied rivalries, top division matchups, and ’25 Postseason Clubs meeting in a scorching summer stretch of five consecutive NBC Sunday nights (June 28-Aug. 2) highlight NBC Sports’ 2026 Major League Baseball schedule.

NBC Sports’ 2026 MLB schedule features:



27 primetime games , a mixture of Sunday Night Baseball and holiday/special event games on NBC/Peacock and Peacock/NBCSN

, a mixture of and holiday/special event games on NBC/Peacock and Peacock/NBCSN 34 afternoon games across NBC/Peacock and Peacock/NBCSN , highlighted by 18 MLB Sunday Leadoff games on Peacock, most with noon start times locally

, highlighted by 18 games on Peacock, most with A Sunday afternoon whip-around show on Peacock following MLB Sunday Leadoff games, featuring look-ins at all the live action around Major League Baseball, plus a special final day of regular season whip-around show on Sunday, Sept. 27 on Peacock and NBCSN

show on Peacock following games, featuring look-ins at all the live action around Major League Baseball, plus a special final day of regular season whip-around show on Sunday, Sept. 27 on Peacock and NBCSN One out-of-market game each day of the season streamed nationally on Peacock

streamed nationally on Peacock Special July 5 “Star-Spangled Sunday” featuring all 15 MLB games exclusively presented nationally on Peacock and NBC

Exclusive coverage of the entire Wild Card round ignites the MLB Postseason on NBC, Peacock and NBCSN (8-12 games)

With the addition of Sunday Night Baseball, NBC will deliver year-round primetime sports programming on the same night each week – a broadcast network first – joining NBC Sports’ presentations of Sunday Night Football (NFL) and Sunday Night Basketball (NBA).

Highlights of NBC Sports’ 2026 Major League Baseball Schedule

Major League Baseball returns to NBC and Peacock with a showcase package of exclusive games and events highlighted by the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers raising their banner leading into a primetime matchup (vs. Arizona Diamondbacks) on March 26, 2026 – the first full day of games in the 2026 MLB season. The Dodgers’ opener will be the only primetime MLB game on Opening Day .

. NBC Sports presents an Opening Day matinee (March 26 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock), as 2025 NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates visit Juan Soto and the New York Mets.

and the Pittsburgh Pirates visit and the New York Mets. Sunday Night Baseball debuts March 29 at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock/NBCSN, with a matchup of American League division winners as the Cleveland Guardians visit the Seattle Mariners.

debuts March 29 at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock/NBCSN, with a matchup of American League division winners as the Cleveland Guardians visit the Seattle Mariners. MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock and NBCSN begins on May 3 as the American League champion Toronto Blue Jays visit the Minnesota Twins.

on Peacock and NBCSN begins on May 3 as the American League champion Toronto Blue Jays visit the Minnesota Twins. 2025 MLB Postseason Clubs in primetime include four appearances apiece by the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres, and three primetime games each for the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers, and Seattle Mariners.

include four appearances apiece by the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres, and three primetime games each for the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers, and Seattle Mariners. In mid-July, young players will be highlighted as NBC and Peacock present early first-round coverage of the MLB Draft at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 11, and the All-Star Futures Game at Noon ET on Sunday, July 12.

Division Rivalries in Primetime: Sunday Night Baseball will be home to division rivalry games including Diamondbacks-Dodgers (March 26); Braves-Phillies (April 19); Tigers-Royals (May 10); Rangers-Angels (May 24); Cubs-Cardinals (May 31); Mets-Phillies (June 21); Yankees-Red Sox (June 28); Padres-Dodgers (July 5); Mariners-Astros (August 16); and Padres-Giants (Sept. 13).

Spanish-Language Coverage for all NBCU-Produced Games: Universo will televise all games broadcast on NBC, and SAP will be provided for all games on Peacock.

2026 SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL & SPECIAL EVENT SCHEDULE

**All Times ET**

** NOTE : Most Peacock Exclusive Games Will Be Simulcast on NBCSN

Date

Time

Game

Platforms

March 26*

1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at N.Y. Mets

NBC/Peacock

March 26*

8 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks at L.A. Dodgers

NBC/Peacock

March 29

7 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

Peacock

April 5

7 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers

Peacock

April 12

7 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves

NBC/Peacock

April 19

7 p.m.

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Peacock

April 26

7 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City Royals

Peacock

May 3

7 p.m.

Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers

Peacock

May 10

7 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals

Peacock

May 17

7 p.m.

San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners

Peacock

May 24

7 p.m.

Texas Rangers at L.A. Angels

Peacock

May 31

7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

NBC/Peacock

June 7

8 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs

NBC/Peacock

June 14

7 p.m.

Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox

NBC/Peacock

June 21

7 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

NBC/Peacock

June 28

7 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston Red Sox

NBC/Peacock

July 5**

12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Braves

NBC/Peacock

July 5

7 p.m.

San Diego Padres at L.A. Dodgers

NBC/Peacock

July 19

7 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees

NBC/Peacock

July 26

7 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies

NBC/Peacock

August 2

7 p.m.

Boston Red Sox at L.A. Dodgers

NBC/Peacock

August 9

8 p.m.

Houston Astros at San Diego Padres

NBC/Peacock

August 16

7 p.m.

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

NBC/Peacock

August 23

3 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at Boston Red Sox

NBC/Peacock

August 30

3 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

NBC/Peacock

August 30

7 p.m.

Houston Astros at N.Y. Mets

NBC/Peacock

Sept. 6

3 p.m.

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

NBC/Peacock

Sept. 6

7 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals

Peacock

Sept. 7***

8 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants

NBC/Peacock

Sept. 13

7 p.m.

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

Peacock

Sept. 20

7 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles

Peacock



*Opening Day (Thursday)

**Also on MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule (below)

***Labor Day (Monday)

2026 MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF SCHEDULE

**All Times ET**

** NOTE : Most Peacock Exclusive Games Will Be Simulcast on NBCSN

Date

Time

Game

Platforms

May 3

12:30 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins

Peacock

May 10

Noon

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins

Peacock

May 17

Noon

Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays

Peacock

May 24

Noon

Pittsburgh Pirates at Toronto Blue Jays

Peacock

May 31

Noon

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles

Peacock

June 7

3 p.m.

Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks

Peacock

June 14

Noon

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates

Peacock

June 21

3 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Arizona Diamondbacks

Peacock

June 28

3 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels

Peacock

July 5

12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Braves

NBC/Peacock

July 12

Noon

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Peacock

July 19

Noon

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Peacock

July 26

Noon

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays

Peacock

August 2

3 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at L.A. Angels

Peacock

August 9

Noon

Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals

Peacock

August 16

Noon

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays

Peacock

August 23

4 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks

Peacock

August 30

Noon

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals

Peacock



NBC SPORTS’ JULY 5 MLB “STAR-SPANGLED SUNDAY”

EVERY MLB GAME PRESENTED NATIONALLY ON NBCUNIVERSAL PLATFORMS

**All Times ET**

** NOTE : Most Peacock Exclusive Games Will Be Simulcast on NBCSN

Time

Game

Platforms

12:30 p.m.*

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Braves

NBC/Peacock

1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals

Peacock

1 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds

Peacock

1:30 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

Peacock

2 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

Peacock

2:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

Peacock

3 p.m.

Philadelphia Philles at Kansas City Royals

Peacock

3:30 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers

Peacock

3:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros

Peacock

4:00 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

Peacock

4:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Peacock

4:30 p.m.

Miami Marlins at Athletics

Peacock

5:00 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Peacock

7 p.m. **

San Diego Padres at L.A. Dodgers

NBC/Peacock

9:30 p.m.

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Peacock



*MLB Sunday Leadoff

**Sunday Night Baseball

