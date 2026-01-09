 Skip navigation
OHTANI, JUDGE, YANKEES-RED SOX, DODGERS-YANKEES, CUBS-CARDINALS, AND ADDITIONAL PREMIUM MATCHUPS HEADLINE 2026 SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL SCHEDULE AS MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL RETURNS TO NBC AND PEACOCK

Published January 9, 2026 12:06 PM

Opening Day Doubleheader (Thurs., March 26):

· 2025 NL Cy Young Award Winner Paul Skenes and Pittsburgh Pirates visit Juan Soto and New York Mets at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

· World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers to Raise the Banner and Host Arizona Diamondbacks in Only Primetime MLB Game on Opening Day at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock and NBCSN Begins on May 3 as American League Champion Toronto Blue Jays visit Minnesota Twins; Leadoff Games Followed by Weekly Sunday Afternoon Whip-Around Show – PLUS Special Final Day of Regular-Season Whip-Around Show Sept. 27 on Peacock and NBCSN

Special July 5 “Star-Spangled Sunday” Showcases All 15 MLB Games on NBCU Platforms

Sunday Night Baseball on NBC and Peacock Joins Sunday Night Football and Sunday Night Basketball to Deliver Year-Round Primetime Sports Programming on Same Night Each Week, A Broadcast Network First

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 9, 2026 – Reigning MVPs Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, storied rivalries, top division matchups, and ’25 Postseason Clubs meeting in a scorching summer stretch of five consecutive NBC Sunday nights (June 28-Aug. 2) highlight NBC Sports’ 2026 Major League Baseball schedule.

NBC Sports’ 2026 MLB schedule features:

  • 27 primetime games, a mixture of Sunday Night Baseball and holiday/special event games on NBC/Peacock and Peacock/NBCSN
  • 34 afternoon games across NBC/Peacock and Peacock/NBCSN, highlighted by 18 MLB Sunday Leadoff games on Peacock, most with noon start times locally
  • A Sunday afternoon whip-around show on Peacock following MLB Sunday Leadoff games, featuring look-ins at all the live action around Major League Baseball, plus a special final day of regular season whip-around show on Sunday, Sept. 27 on Peacock and NBCSN
  • One out-of-market game each day of the season streamed nationally on Peacock
  • Special July 5 “Star-Spangled Sunday” featuring all 15 MLB games exclusively presented nationally on Peacock and NBC
  • Exclusive coverage of the entire Wild Card round ignites the MLB Postseason on NBC, Peacock and NBCSN (8-12 games)

With the addition of Sunday Night Baseball, NBC will deliver year-round primetime sports programming on the same night each week – a broadcast network first – joining NBC Sports’ presentations of Sunday Night Football (NFL) and Sunday Night Basketball (NBA).

Highlights of NBC Sports’ 2026 Major League Baseball Schedule

  • Major League Baseball returns to NBC and Peacock with a showcase package of exclusive games and events highlighted by the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers raising their banner leading into a primetime matchup (vs. Arizona Diamondbacks) on March 26, 2026 – the first full day of games in the 2026 MLB season. The Dodgers’ opener will be the only primetime MLB game on Opening Day.
  • NBC Sports presents an Opening Day matinee (March 26 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock), as 2025 NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates visit Juan Soto and the New York Mets.
  • Sunday Night Baseball debuts March 29 at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock/NBCSN, with a matchup of American League division winners as the Cleveland Guardians visit the Seattle Mariners.
  • MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock and NBCSN begins on May 3 as the American League champion Toronto Blue Jays visit the Minnesota Twins.
  • 2025 MLB Postseason Clubs in primetime include four appearances apiece by the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres, and three primetime games each for the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers, and Seattle Mariners.
  • In mid-July, young players will be highlighted as NBC and Peacock present early first-round coverage of the MLB Draft at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 11, and the All-Star Futures Game at Noon ET on Sunday, July 12.

Division Rivalries in Primetime: Sunday Night Baseball will be home to division rivalry games including Diamondbacks-Dodgers (March 26); Braves-Phillies (April 19); Tigers-Royals (May 10); Rangers-Angels (May 24); Cubs-Cardinals (May 31); Mets-Phillies (June 21); Yankees-Red Sox (June 28); Padres-Dodgers (July 5); Mariners-Astros (August 16); and Padres-Giants (Sept. 13).

Spanish-Language Coverage for all NBCU-Produced Games: Universo will televise all games broadcast on NBC, and SAP will be provided for all games on Peacock.

2026 SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL & SPECIAL EVENT SCHEDULE

**All Times ET**

**NOTE: Most Peacock Exclusive Games Will Be Simulcast on NBCSN

Date
Time
Game
Platforms
March 26*
1 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at N.Y. Mets
NBC/Peacock
March 26*
8 p.m.
Arizona Diamondbacks at L.A. Dodgers
NBC/Peacock
March 29
7 p.m.
Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners
Peacock
April 5
7 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers
Peacock
April 12
7 p.m.
Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves
NBC/Peacock
April 19
7 p.m.
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
Peacock
April 26
7 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City Royals
Peacock
May 3
7 p.m.
Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers
Peacock
May 10
7 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
Peacock
May 17
7 p.m.
San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
Peacock
May 24
7 p.m.
Texas Rangers at L.A. Angels
Peacock
May 31
7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
NBC/Peacock
June 7
8 p.m.
San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs
NBC/Peacock
June 14
7 p.m.
Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox
NBC/Peacock
June 21
7 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
NBC/Peacock
June 28
7 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston Red Sox
NBC/Peacock
July 5**
12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Braves
NBC/Peacock
July 5
7 p.m.
San Diego Padres at L.A. Dodgers
NBC/Peacock
July 19
7 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees
NBC/Peacock
July 26
7 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies
NBC/Peacock
August 2
7 p.m.
Boston Red Sox at L.A. Dodgers
NBC/Peacock
August 9
8 p.m.
Houston Astros at San Diego Padres
NBC/Peacock
August 16
7 p.m.
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
NBC/Peacock
August 23
3 p.m.
San Francisco Giants at Boston Red Sox
NBC/Peacock
August 30
3 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs
NBC/Peacock
August 30
7 p.m.
Houston Astros at N.Y. Mets
NBC/Peacock
Sept. 6
3 p.m.
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
NBC/Peacock
Sept. 6
7 p.m.
Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals
Peacock
Sept. 7***
8 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants
NBC/Peacock
Sept. 13
7 p.m.
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants
Peacock
Sept. 20
7 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles
Peacock

*Opening Day (Thursday)
**Also on MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule (below)
***Labor Day (Monday)

2026 MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF SCHEDULE

**All Times ET**

**NOTE: Most Peacock Exclusive Games Will Be Simulcast on NBCSN

Date
Time
Game
Platforms
May 3
12:30 p.m.
Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins
Peacock
May 10
Noon
Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins
Peacock
May 17
Noon
Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays
Peacock
May 24
Noon
Pittsburgh Pirates at Toronto Blue Jays
Peacock
May 31
Noon
Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles
Peacock
June 7
3 p.m.
Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks
Peacock
June 14
Noon
Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates
Peacock
June 21
3 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Arizona Diamondbacks
Peacock
June 28
3 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels
Peacock
July 5
12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Braves
NBC/Peacock
July 12
Noon
Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates
Peacock
July 19
Noon
Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
Peacock
July 26
Noon
Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays
Peacock
August 2
3 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at L.A. Angels
Peacock
August 9
Noon
Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
Peacock
August 16
Noon
Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays
Peacock
August 23
4 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks
Peacock
August 30
Noon
Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals
Peacock

NBC SPORTS’ JULY 5 MLB “STAR-SPANGLED SUNDAY”

EVERY MLB GAME PRESENTED NATIONALLY ON NBCUNIVERSAL PLATFORMS

**All Times ET**

**NOTE: Most Peacock Exclusive Games Will Be Simulcast on NBCSN

Time
Game
Platforms
12:30 p.m.*
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Braves
NBC/Peacock
1 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals
Peacock
1 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds
Peacock
1:30 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Peacock
2 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Peacock
2:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
Peacock
3 p.m.
Philadelphia Philles at Kansas City Royals
Peacock
3:30 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers
Peacock
3:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros
Peacock
4:00 p.m.
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
Peacock
4:00 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks
Peacock
4:30 p.m.
Miami Marlins at Athletics
Peacock
5:00 p.m.
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Peacock
7 p.m. **
San Diego Padres at L.A. Dodgers
NBC/Peacock
9:30 p.m.
Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels
Peacock

*MLB Sunday Leadoff
**Sunday Night Baseball

--MLB ON NBC AND PEACOCK--