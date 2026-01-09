OHTANI, JUDGE, YANKEES-RED SOX, DODGERS-YANKEES, CUBS-CARDINALS, AND ADDITIONAL PREMIUM MATCHUPS HEADLINE 2026 SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL SCHEDULE AS MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL RETURNS TO NBC AND PEACOCK
Opening Day Doubleheader (Thurs., March 26):
· 2025 NL Cy Young Award Winner Paul Skenes and Pittsburgh Pirates visit Juan Soto and New York Mets at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock
· World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers to Raise the Banner and Host Arizona Diamondbacks in Only Primetime MLB Game on Opening Day at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock
MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock and NBCSN Begins on May 3 as American League Champion Toronto Blue Jays visit Minnesota Twins; Leadoff Games Followed by Weekly Sunday Afternoon Whip-Around Show – PLUS Special Final Day of Regular-Season Whip-Around Show Sept. 27 on Peacock and NBCSN
Special July 5 “Star-Spangled Sunday” Showcases All 15 MLB Games on NBCU Platforms
Sunday Night Baseball on NBC and Peacock Joins Sunday Night Football and Sunday Night Basketball to Deliver Year-Round Primetime Sports Programming on Same Night Each Week, A Broadcast Network First
STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 9, 2026 – Reigning MVPs Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, storied rivalries, top division matchups, and ’25 Postseason Clubs meeting in a scorching summer stretch of five consecutive NBC Sunday nights (June 28-Aug. 2) highlight NBC Sports’ 2026 Major League Baseball schedule.
NBC Sports’ 2026 MLB schedule features:
- 27 primetime games, a mixture of Sunday Night Baseball and holiday/special event games on NBC/Peacock and Peacock/NBCSN
- 34 afternoon games across NBC/Peacock and Peacock/NBCSN, highlighted by 18 MLB Sunday Leadoff games on Peacock, most with noon start times locally
- A Sunday afternoon whip-around show on Peacock following MLB Sunday Leadoff games, featuring look-ins at all the live action around Major League Baseball, plus a special final day of regular season whip-around show on Sunday, Sept. 27 on Peacock and NBCSN
- One out-of-market game each day of the season streamed nationally on Peacock
- Special July 5 “Star-Spangled Sunday” featuring all 15 MLB games exclusively presented nationally on Peacock and NBC
- Exclusive coverage of the entire Wild Card round ignites the MLB Postseason on NBC, Peacock and NBCSN (8-12 games)
With the addition of Sunday Night Baseball, NBC will deliver year-round primetime sports programming on the same night each week – a broadcast network first – joining NBC Sports’ presentations of Sunday Night Football (NFL) and Sunday Night Basketball (NBA).
Highlights of NBC Sports’ 2026 Major League Baseball Schedule
- Major League Baseball returns to NBC and Peacock with a showcase package of exclusive games and events highlighted by the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers raising their banner leading into a primetime matchup (vs. Arizona Diamondbacks) on March 26, 2026 – the first full day of games in the 2026 MLB season. The Dodgers’ opener will be the only primetime MLB game on Opening Day.
- NBC Sports presents an Opening Day matinee (March 26 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock), as 2025 NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates visit Juan Soto and the New York Mets.
- Sunday Night Baseball debuts March 29 at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock/NBCSN, with a matchup of American League division winners as the Cleveland Guardians visit the Seattle Mariners.
- MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock and NBCSN begins on May 3 as the American League champion Toronto Blue Jays visit the Minnesota Twins.
- 2025 MLB Postseason Clubs in primetime include four appearances apiece by the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres, and three primetime games each for the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers, and Seattle Mariners.
- In mid-July, young players will be highlighted as NBC and Peacock present early first-round coverage of the MLB Draft at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 11, and the All-Star Futures Game at Noon ET on Sunday, July 12.
Division Rivalries in Primetime: Sunday Night Baseball will be home to division rivalry games including Diamondbacks-Dodgers (March 26); Braves-Phillies (April 19); Tigers-Royals (May 10); Rangers-Angels (May 24); Cubs-Cardinals (May 31); Mets-Phillies (June 21); Yankees-Red Sox (June 28); Padres-Dodgers (July 5); Mariners-Astros (August 16); and Padres-Giants (Sept. 13).
Spanish-Language Coverage for all NBCU-Produced Games: Universo will televise all games broadcast on NBC, and SAP will be provided for all games on Peacock.
2026 SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL & SPECIAL EVENT SCHEDULE
**All Times ET**
**NOTE: Most Peacock Exclusive Games Will Be Simulcast on NBCSN
|Date
|Time
|Game
|Platforms
|March 26*
|1 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates at N.Y. Mets
|NBC/Peacock
|March 26*
|8 p.m.
|Arizona Diamondbacks at L.A. Dodgers
|NBC/Peacock
|March 29
|7 p.m.
|Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners
|Peacock
|April 5
|7 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers
|Peacock
|April 12
|7 p.m.
|Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves
|NBC/Peacock
|April 19
|7 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
|Peacock
|April 26
|7 p.m.
|L.A. Angels at Kansas City Royals
|Peacock
|May 3
|7 p.m.
|Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers
|Peacock
|May 10
|7 p.m.
|Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
|Peacock
|May 17
|7 p.m.
|San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
|Peacock
|May 24
|7 p.m.
|Texas Rangers at L.A. Angels
|Peacock
|May 31
|7 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
|NBC/Peacock
|June 7
|8 p.m.
|San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs
|NBC/Peacock
|June 14
|7 p.m.
|Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox
|NBC/Peacock
|June 21
|7 p.m.
|N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC/Peacock
|June 28
|7 p.m.
|N.Y. Yankees at Boston Red Sox
|NBC/Peacock
|July 5**
|12:30 p.m.
|N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Braves
|NBC/Peacock
|July 5
|7 p.m.
|San Diego Padres at L.A. Dodgers
|NBC/Peacock
|July 19
|7 p.m.
|L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees
|NBC/Peacock
|July 26
|7 p.m.
|N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC/Peacock
|August 2
|7 p.m.
|Boston Red Sox at L.A. Dodgers
|NBC/Peacock
|August 9
|8 p.m.
|Houston Astros at San Diego Padres
|NBC/Peacock
|August 16
|7 p.m.
|Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
|NBC/Peacock
|August 23
|3 p.m.
|San Francisco Giants at Boston Red Sox
|NBC/Peacock
|August 30
|3 p.m.
|Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs
|NBC/Peacock
|August 30
|7 p.m.
|Houston Astros at N.Y. Mets
|NBC/Peacock
|Sept. 6
|3 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC/Peacock
|Sept. 6
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals
|Peacock
|Sept. 7***
|8 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants
|NBC/Peacock
|Sept. 13
|7 p.m.
|San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants
|Peacock
|Sept. 20
|7 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles
|Peacock
*Opening Day (Thursday)
**Also on MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule (below)
***Labor Day (Monday)
2026 MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF SCHEDULE
**All Times ET**
**NOTE: Most Peacock Exclusive Games Will Be Simulcast on NBCSN
|Date
|Time
|Game
|Platforms
|May 3
|12:30 p.m.
|Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins
|Peacock
|May 10
|Noon
|Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins
|Peacock
|May 17
|Noon
|Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays
|Peacock
|May 24
|Noon
|Pittsburgh Pirates at Toronto Blue Jays
|Peacock
|May 31
|Noon
|Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles
|Peacock
|June 7
|3 p.m.
|Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks
|Peacock
|June 14
|Noon
|Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates
|Peacock
|June 21
|3 p.m.
|Minnesota Twins at Arizona Diamondbacks
|Peacock
|June 28
|3 p.m.
|Athletics at L.A. Angels
|Peacock
|July 5
|12:30 p.m.
|N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Braves
|NBC/Peacock
|July 12
|Noon
|Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates
|Peacock
|July 19
|Noon
|Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
|Peacock
|July 26
|Noon
|Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays
|Peacock
|August 2
|3 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers at L.A. Angels
|Peacock
|August 9
|Noon
|Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
|Peacock
|August 16
|Noon
|Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays
|Peacock
|August 23
|4 p.m.
|Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks
|Peacock
|August 30
|Noon
|Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals
|Peacock
NBC SPORTS’ JULY 5 MLB “STAR-SPANGLED SUNDAY”
EVERY MLB GAME PRESENTED NATIONALLY ON NBCUNIVERSAL PLATFORMS
**All Times ET**
**NOTE: Most Peacock Exclusive Games Will Be Simulcast on NBCSN
|Time
|Game
|Platforms
|12:30 p.m.*
|N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Braves
|NBC/Peacock
|1 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals
|Peacock
|1 p.m.
|Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds
|Peacock
|1:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
|Peacock
|2 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
|Peacock
|2:30 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
|Peacock
|3 p.m.
|Philadelphia Philles at Kansas City Royals
|Peacock
|3:30 p.m.
|Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers
|Peacock
|3:30 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros
|Peacock
|4:00 p.m.
|San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
|Peacock
|4:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks
|Peacock
|4:30 p.m.
|Miami Marlins at Athletics
|Peacock
|5:00 p.m.
|Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
|Peacock
|7 p.m. **
|San Diego Padres at L.A. Dodgers
|NBC/Peacock
|9:30 p.m.
|Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels
|Peacock
*MLB Sunday Leadoff
**Sunday Night Baseball
