FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST THIRD-PLACE ASTON VILLA TOMORROW, TUESDAY, DEC. 30 AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN AS PREMIER LEAGUE “FESTIVE FIXTURES” CONCLUDES THIS WEEKEND

Fifth-Place Chelsea visit Second-Place Manchester City on Sunday, Jan. 4 at 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Goal Rush and Premier League Multiview Available Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. ET During Multi-Match Windows on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 29, 2025 – First-place Arsenal host third-place Aston Villa tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 30, at 3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock, and NBCSN, headlining Premier League action as “Festive Fixtures” concludes this weekend.

Arsenal and Aston Villa both earned 2-1 victories on Saturday, defeating Brighton and Hove Albion, and Chelsea, respectively. Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table with the win. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call Arsenal-Aston Villa live from Villa Park.

Coverage begins tomorrow with Premier League Live at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network leading into Chelsea hosting Bournemouth at 2:30 p.m. ET live on USA Network and Universo. NBC Sports presents five additional matches live tomorrow on Peacock: Burnley-Newcastle (2:30 p.m. ET), Nottingham Forest-Everton (2:30 p.m. ET), West Ham-Brighton (2:30 p.m. ET), Arsenal-Aston Villa (3:15 p.m. ET, also on NBCSN), and Manchester United-Wolves (3:15 p.m.). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature returns tomorrow with the five Peacock-exclusive matches for the 2:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. ET multi-match windows. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play. Goal Zone concludes Tuesday’s coverage at 5:30 p.m. on Peacock.

Midweek fixtures continue on Thursday with Premier League Live kicking off coverage at Noon ET. Liverpool host Leeds United on USA Network, and Crystal Palace host Fulham on Peacock and NBCSN at 12:30 p.m. ET. Jon Champion and Stephen Warnock will call the Liverpool-Leeds United match live from Anfield. Brentford-Spurs (Peacock, NBCSN) and Sunderland-Manchester City (USA Network) follow at 3 p.m. ET before Goal Zone wraps up the day at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Weekend coverage begins on Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET, followed by Aston Villa v. Nottingham Forest at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network. Following Brighton v. Burnley (10 a.m. ET on USA Network), Wolves v. West Ham (10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN), and Bournemouth v. Arsenal (12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo) is Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the Bournemouth-Arsenal match live from Vitality Stadium.

Premier League Mornings kicks off Sunday coverage at 7 a.m. ET followed by Leeds United v. Manchester United at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network. At 10 a.m. ET, Fulham host Liverpool on USA Network and Telemundo. Goal Rush and Multiview returns as NBC Sports presents three additional 10 a.m. ET fixtures on Peacock: Everton-Brentford, Newcastle-Crystal Palace, and Spurs-Sunderland (also on NBCSN). At 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, Manchester City host Chelsea followed by Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. Champion and Le Saux will call the Manchester City-Chelsea match live from Etihad Stadium.

Cara Banks hosts tomorrow’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. Rebecca Lowe hosts on Thursday with Earle and Mustoe. Lowe will also host Saturday and Sunday’s shows alongside former Premier League player Lee Dixon and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Tues., Dec. 30

1:30 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Tues., Dec. 30

2: 30 p.m.

Chelsea v. Bournemouth

USA Network, Universo

Tues., Dec. 30

2: 30 p.m.

Burnley v. Newcastle*

Peacock

Tues., Dec. 30

2: 30 p.m.

Nottingham Forest v. Everton*

Peacock

Tues., Dec. 30

2: 30 p.m.

West Ham v. Brighton*

Peacock

Tues., Dec. 30

3:15 p.m.

Arsenal v. Aston Villa*

Peacock, NBCSN

Tues., Dec. 30

3:15 p.m.

Manchester United v. Wolves*

Peacock

Tues., Dec. 30

2: 30 p.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Tues., Dec. 30

5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock

Thurs., Jan. 1

12 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Thurs., Jan. 1

12:30 p.m.

Liverpool v. Leeds United

USA Network

Thurs., Jan. 1

12:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace v. Fulham

Peacock, NBCSN

Thurs., Jan. 1

2:30 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Thurs., Jan. 1

3 p.m.

Brentford v. Spurs

Peacock, NBCSN

Thurs., Jan. 1

3 p.m.

Sunderland v. Manchester City

USA Network

Thurs., Jan. 1

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Sat., Jan. 3

7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sat., Jan. 3

7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa v. Nottingham Forest

USA Network

Sat., Jan. 3

9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Sat., Jan. 3

10 a.m.

Brighton v. Burnley

USA Network

Sat., Jan. 3

10 a.m.

Wolves v. West Ham

Peacock, NBCSN

Sat., Jan. 3

Noon

Premier League Live

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 3

12:30 p.m.

Bournemouth v. Arsenal

NBC, Peacock, Universo

Sat., Jan. 3

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Jan. 4

7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sun., Jan. 4

7:30 a.m.

Leeds United v. Manchester United

USA Network

Sun., Jan. 4

9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Sun., Jan. 4

10 a.m.

Fulham v. Liverpool

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., Jan. 4

10 a.m.

Everton v. Brentford*

Peacock

Sun., Jan. 4

10 a.m.

Newcastle v. Crystal Palace*

Peacock

Sun., Jan. 4

10 a.m.

Spurs v. Sunderland*

Peacock, NBCSN

Sun., Jan. 4

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sun., Jan. 4

Noon

Premier League Live

Peacock

Sun., Jan. 4

12:30 p.m.

Manchester City v. Chelsea

Peacock, NBCSN

Sun., Jan. 4

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock



*Available on Premier League Multiview

