U.S. FIGURE SKATING STAR ILIA MALININ MAKES OLYMPIC DEBUT IN FIRST INSTALLMENT OF “PRIMETIME IN MILAN” TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Lindsey Vonn in Women’s Downhill Tomorrow, Feb. 8, at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

U.S. Women’s Hockey vs. Switzerland on Monday, Feb. 9, at 2:40 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Gold Zone Streams Live on Peacock from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET, Presenting Viewers with the Best and Most Compelling Olympic Moments Happening at Any Time

Most Up-to-Date Olympic TV Listings on NBCOlympics.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 7, 2026 – Ilia Malinin makes his much-anticipated Olympic debut in the men’s singles short program of the figure skating team event, headlining the debut installment of Primetime in Milan tonight on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET. Additionally, 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic super-G silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle competes in the men’s downhill and 17-year-old Ollie Martin in the big air final.

TONIGHT, SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Malinin, the two-time reigning world champion who is widely regarded as the gold medal favorite in the men’s singles individual event, begins his Olympic campaign with the men’s short portion of the team event.

Martin, the sole American in the men’s big air final, aims to earn his first Olympic medal, while Cochran-Siegle competes in the men’s downhill at the Stelvio Ski Centre in Bormio – considered the most difficult course to ever host Olympic alpine skiing .

Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who took home the gold in the team event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and are three-time reigning ice dance world champions, will represent Team USA in the free dance portion of team event.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn, who ruptured her ACL in a downhill crash last week, is expected to return to the Olympic stage in the women’s downhill live at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. After initially retiring from the sport for five years (2019-2024), Vonn is amid one of the most incredible comebacks in sports history at age 41.

In mixed doubles curling, the U.S. team of Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin faces off against Estonia live at 8:35 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic team pursuit bronze medalist Casey Dawson is expected to compete in the men’s speed skating 5000m live at 10:15 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Other notable events include the men’s skiathlon at 6:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, the final run of the men’s luge at 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, and team event figure skating starting with pairs live at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Two-time Olympic speed skating medalist Brittany Bowe is expected to compete in the 1000m at 11:30 a.m. ET live on Peacock and USA Network. Live figure skating coverage of the ice dance and rhythm dance begins at 1:20 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 2:40 p.m. ET.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu (China) will look to add another medal to her collection in the slopestyle final set to begin at 6:30 a.m. ET live on Peacock and USA Network.

The U.S. women’s hockey team takes on Switzerland in their penultimate group play game live at 2:40 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Other events include men’s team combined downhill live at 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, women’s big air final live at 1:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock, the first run of women’s luge at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, and more.

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics and My New Favorite Olympian:

Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics: In the original podcast series, Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers discuss everything from Milan culture to the athletes, events, and top storylines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics along with special guests. This season, they will also be on the ground in Milan. Additionally, Yang and Rogers will also be a part of NBCUniversal’s aforementioned “Milan Cortina Creator Collective.”

My New Favorite Olympian: Olympic figure skating medalist and media figure Adam Rippon and Emmy-winning journalist Chase Cain will host the new season of the multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian. The award-winning series provides in-depth narratives profiling established and emerging American stars who have overcome adversity, broken barriers, and committed to helping others as they pursue Olympic glory. Each audio and video episode focuses on a different Olympian and includes interviews with the athletes, experts, and those closest to them, including family members.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Milan Cortina Winter Olympic podcasts, click here.

A replay of each night’s Primetime in Milan will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 116 medal events across 16 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET each day from Feb. 7-22; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Winter Olympic moments happening at any time.

SATURDAY, FEB. 7 (DAY 1)

NBC

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s Skiathlon

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Men’s Short Program

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Downhill

Figure Skating – Team Event, Free Dance

Snowboarding – Men’s Big Air Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:30 p.m.-12:15 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying

12:15 a.m.-12:45 a.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 3000m

USA NETWORK

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 3000m*

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Finland*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Women’s Individual Normal Hill

9 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Italy vs. Sweden

10:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Luge – Men’s First and Second Runs*

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Finland*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s Skiathlon*

CNBC

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. Great Britain*

7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. South Korea

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Italy vs. Norway

SUNDAY, FEB. 8 (DAY 2)

NBC

DAYTIME

7 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s Skiathlon (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s and Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Finals (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-9:20 a.m.

Biathlon – Mixed Relay (LIVE)

9:20 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Downhill

10:15 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 5000m (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

10:45 p.m.-12 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Downhill

Figure Skating – Team Event Final, Men’s Free Skate

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

12:35 a.m.-2 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s and Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Finals

Snowboarding – Women’s Big Air Qualifying

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3 a.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Free Dance*

3 a.m.-4:55 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s and Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Qualifying (LIVE)

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Downhill*

5:30 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Downhill (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s Skiathlon (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Big Air Final*

8:35 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. Estonia (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-11 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s and Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Finals*

11 a.m.-11:50 a.m.

Luge – Men’s Third Run (LIVE)

12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s Skiathlon*

12:30 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Luge, Men’s Final Run (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-2:25 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Pairs’ Free Skate (LIVE)

2:45 p.m.-3:35 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Women’s Free Skate (LIVE)

3:55 p.m.-5 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event Final, Men’s Free Skate (LIVE)

5 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Czechia vs. Finland (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 5000m*

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Big Air Qualifying

8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – France vs. Sweden

10:30 p.m.-11:15 p.m.

Luge – Men’s Third and Final Runs*

11:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s Skiathlon*

12:15 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Biathlon – Mixed Relay*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event Final (Pairs’, Women’s, and Men’s Free Skates)*

CNBC

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. Estonia*

7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. Sweden

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Italy vs. Great Britain

MONDAY, FEB. 9 (DAY 3)

NBC

DAYTIME

12 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 1000m (LIVE)

12:45 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Team Combined, Downhill and Slalom

1:30 p.m.-2:40 p.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Big Air Final (LIVE)

2:40 p.m.-4:55 p.m.

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Team Combined, Downhill

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Team Combined, Slalom

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Slopestyle Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Big Air Final

Speed Skating – Women’s 1000m

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event Final (Pairs’, Women’s, and Men’s Free Skates[BP2] )*

4:30 a.m.-5:40 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Team Combined, Downhill (LIVE)

5:45 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Downhill*

6:30 a.m.-7:55 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Slopestyle Final (LIVE)

8 a.m.-8:55 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Team Combined, Slalom (LIVE)

9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. Italy

11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Luge – Women’s First Run (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 1000m (LIVE)

12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Germany vs. France (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:20 p.m.

Luge – Women’s Second Run (LIVE)

1:20 p.m.-2:40 p.m.

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance (LIVE)

2:40 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

5 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Canada vs. Czechia (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Men’s Individual Normal Hill

6:45 p.m.-8 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 1000m*

8 p.m.-8:45 p.m.

Luge – Women’s First and Second Runs*

8:45 p.m.-10:15 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal*

10:15 p.m.-11 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Men’s Individual Normal Hill*

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Switzerland*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Team Combined, Downhill and Slalom*

CNBC

5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal 1

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal 2

