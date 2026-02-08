NOTES & QUOTES -- 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, FEBRUARY 7

“It’s hard to explain, but it’s like man on the moon-type stuff. I never thought I’d see a skater do what he does physically on the ice in my lifetime.” – Figure Skating Analyst Tara Lipinski on Ilia Malinin

Ilia Malinin and Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama Compete in the Team Event Men’s Short Program to Headline “Primetime in Milan” Tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

TOMORROW: Three-Time Olympic Medalist Lindsey Vonn is Expected to Return to the Olympic Stage in the Women’s Downhill (Live at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network)

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 7, 2026 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock with Primetime in Milan, hosted by Maria Taylor.

Tonight’s Primetime in Milan features two-time world figure skating champion Ilia Malinin and Beijing Winter Olympic 2022 silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama (Japan) competing in the team event men’s short program in figure skating. American snowboarder and high school senior Ollie Martin is also highlighted in tonight’s coverage of the men’s big air final.

Tomorrow, three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn is expected to make her return to the Olympic stage in the women’s downhill after rupturing her ACL in a race last week. In her final downhill training run on Saturday, Vonn registered the third-fastest time of the day, finishing 0.37 seconds behind Team USA teammate and reigning world champion Breezy Johnson. The downhill will be presented live tomorrow at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, with an encore presentation later that day at 9:20 a.m. ET on NBC.

Following are highlights from today’s live coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on the platforms of NBCUniversal:

FIGURE SKATING MEN’S SHORT PROGRAM

Tara Lipinski on Ilia Malinin’s dominance: “It’s hard to explain, but it’s like man on the moon type stuff. I never thought I’d see a skater do what he does physically on the ice in my lifetime. Ilia Malinin is 5G and the rest of the group is like dial up.”

Johnny Weir Ilia Malinin’s impact on Men’s Figure Skating: “He has definitely revolutionized our sport, especially on the technical side. He is a once in a generation skater.”

Lipinski on Beijing silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama’s (Japan) performance: “This is elite skating. This is top of the top, this is luxury, this is couture. He is just frighteningly good at every aspect of this sport. He was born to do this.”

Weir on Malinin as he enters the ice: “He is certainly the most iconic name in figure skating.”

Gannon on Malinin’s performance: “Welcome to the Olympics, Ilia Malinin.”

Lipinski: “This is just the beginning of the Ilia Malinin era.”

FIGURE SKATING TEAM EVENT FREE DANCE

Weir on Madison Chock and Evan Bates’ consistency: “They are so good. It’s kind of like wandering around a house in the dark and not having to search for the light switch. It’s just there, where it is expected to be.”

Tracy Wilson on Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy in the team event free dance: “Sometimes skating in the team event at the Olympics just brings out the very best in you. We saw it with Chock and Bates in the rhythm dance, and we’ve seen it again tonight in this free dance.”

Gannon on Chock and Bates’ free dance program: “Chock and Bates have been absolutely relentless since they arrived here in Milan. They’re on a mission.”

Weir: “They take you right out of the fact that we’re competing at the Olympic Games, that are very, very competitive sports, and they put on a show.”

Wilson’s reaction to Chock and Bates’ score: “That is the highest score that we have seen anywhere. They just brought their game and raised the level here in Milan. Oh my goodness.”

WOMEN’S FREESKIING SLOPESTYLE QUALIFYING ROUND

Tom Wallisch on Eileen Gu’s second run: “She does know a lot about good TV, and she is giving us that right here.”

Dan Hicks on Franjo von Allmen (Switzerland) and Giovanni Franzoni (Italy): “The way that von Allmen skied that run, he looked untouchable. But Franzoni, 24 years old, we didn’t know his name last year, has had this meteoric rise. To get that close to a run that looks very medal-worthy.”

FREESTYLE SKIING MEN’S SLOPESTYLE QUALIFYING ROUND

Tina Dixon talks about Fairfield, CT native Mac Forehand’s Olympic beginning: “Mac Forehand has been on skis since a very young age, but there’s not always snow or mountains, so he had to get creative. In fact, he would build his own slopestyle course in the backyard, his own rail feature. Of course, he’s been progressing since then and now uses airbags and continues to train all season long. Like Mac, like so many kids, that dream of the Olympics began in the backyard.”

Todd Harris on Mac Forehand’s second run: “Well, the kid from Connecticut just came up clutch.”

MIXED DOUBLES CURLING

Jason Knapp on Team USA’s mixed doubles curling record: “The Americans are trying to build off the best start for a U.S. curling team at the Olympics ever – first time an American team has won its first four games.”

SPEED SKATING WOMEN’S 3000M

Myers to Speed Skating Reporter Lewis Johnson on finding out about racing in the 3000m: “It was honestly really crazy when I heard I was in the 3K. I had just fallen during an effort at top speed, so I was a little frustrated and shaken up from the fall. But after I really processed that I would be racing, I just couldn’t believe it. As I was walking back to the locker room, I started tearing up and crying in the hallway. I’ve just been trying to take it all in.”

WOMEN’S HOCKEY UNITED STATES VS. FINLAND

A.J. Mlezcko on NBC Olympics Special Correspondent Stanley Tucci watching from the stands: “We need to get him up here in the booth. I want to know what he would cook for Team USA if he could cook their pregame meal, or maybe the broadcasters.”

Mleczko on Team USA forward Taylor Heise: “She’s somebody to keep an eye on. I can’t even say the future of this team. She is the present, here and now.”

Mleczko on Taylor Heise’s comeback from Beijing 2022: “She used that as motivation, getting cut from the Beijing team. She has come far. She was the first ever No. 1 pick in the PWHL.”

SNOWBOARDING MEN’S BIG AIR FINAL

Harris on New Zealand’s Lyon Farrell performance: “Just give him a board. Whether it’s skate, surf, or snow, he’s pretty good.”

