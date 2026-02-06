TEAM USA AND THE OPENING CEREMONY OF THE MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS – TONIGHT IN PRIMETIME AT 8 P.M. ET/PT ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Mary Carillo and Terry Gannon Host NBC Primetime Coverage with Shaun White Joining for Parade of Athletes

Snoop Dogg Reports from Cortina and Interviews U.S. Flag Bearer Frank Del Duca and Members of U.S. Bobsled Team

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico Contributes to Coverage from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Home of Super Bowl LX

Jessie Diggins Begins Fourth Olympic Campaign Tomorrow with Skiathlon Live at 7 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Lindsey Vonn Returns to Olympic Stage in Women’s Downhill on Sunday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Most Up-to-Date Olympic TV Listings on NBCOlympics.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 6, 2025 – Against the gorgeous backdrop of northern Italy, Team USA and the unprecedented Opening Ceremony, held throughout four distinct Italian locations, headline the primetime presentation of the Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

Mary Carillo, who will be working her overall 17th Olympic Games and 14th with NBCUniversal, and NBC Sports critically acclaimed commentator Terry Gannon will co-host the event, with three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White joining the broadcast booth during the Parade of Athletes. For more details on tonight’s broadcast, click here.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6

NBC and Peacock will present primetime coverage of the Milan Cortina Olympic Opening Ceremony, starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

One of the most ambitious and complex Winter Olympic Opening Ceremonies ever will not only take place at San Siro Stadium in Milan, but will also have elements from other Olympic regions in northern Italy. The Parade of Athletes will see Olympic athletes marching from four different locations : Milan, Livigno, Predazzo, and Cortina. 2022 Beijing Olympic 500m speed skating gold medalist Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca will serve as Team USA flag bearers during the Opening Ceremony.

NBCU will employ five reporters throughout the Opening Ceremony, with global megastar Snoop Dogg stationed in Cortina, where he will interview Del Duca and members of the U.S. bobsledding team.

Britney Eurton (Cortina), Lewis Johnson (Milan), Tina Dixon (Livigno), and Nicole Auerbach (Predazzo) will also serve as on-site reporters.

Despite being 6,000 miles away, Olympic primetime host Mike Tirico will also contribute to the Opening Ceremony coverage from northern California, where he will be preparing to call Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8, from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif, on NBC and Peacock.

The Opening Ceremony will also likely serve as the last international sporting event at San Siro Stadium, home of both AC Milan and Inter Milan, which will be demolished after the Games.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Coverage of the men’s big air snowboarding final will start live at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Additionally, three-time Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu will start her second Olympic campaign in women’s slopestyle qualifying, set to begin at 4:30 a.m. ET live on Peacock and USA Network. Men’s downhill alpine skiing headlined by Ryan Cochran-Siegle will be presented at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Three-time Olympic medalist and four-time Olympian Jessie Diggins will compete in the cross-country women’s skiathlon live at 7 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Olympic gold medalist Alex Hall will begin his pursuit of a second consecutive men’s slopestyle title as qualifying airs live at 8 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Following their 5-1 win over Czechia on Thursday, the U.S. women’s hockey team takes on Finland in their second of four Group Play games, live at 10:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Other notable events on Saturday include women’s 3000m speed skating live at 10:05 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, the men’s short program as part of the figure skating team event live at 1:45 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and the free dance portion of the team event, with Madison Chock and Evan Bates expected to compete, at 4:05 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn, who ruptured her ACL in a downhill crash last week, is expected to return to the Olympic stage in the women’s downhill live at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. After initially retiring from the sport for five years (2019-2024), Vonn is amid one of the most incredible comebacks in sports history at age 41.

In mixed doubles curling, the U.S. team of Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin faces off against Estonia live at 8:35 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic team pursuit bronze medalist Casey Dawson is expected to compete in the men’s 5000m live at 10 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Other notable events include the men’s skiathlon at 6:45 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 7 a.m. ET, biathlon mixed relay at 8:45 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and the final run of the men’s luge at 12 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

***

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics and My New Favorite Olympian:

Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics: In the original podcast series, Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers discuss everything from Milan culture to the athletes, events, and top storylines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics along with special guests. This season, they will also be on the ground in Milan. Additionally, Yang and Rogers will also be a part of NBCUniversal’s aforementioned “Milan Cortina Creator Collective.”

My New Favorite Olympian: Olympic figure skating medalist and media figure Adam Rippon and Emmy-winning journalist Chase Cain will host the new season of the multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian. The award-winning series provides in-depth narratives profiling established and emerging American stars who have overcome adversity, broken barriers, and committed to helping others as they pursue Olympic glory. Each audio and video episode focuses on a different Olympian and includes interviews with the athletes, experts, and those closest to them, including family members.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Milan Cortina Winter Olympic podcasts, click here.

***

For the latest comprehensive Olympic TV schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

For more information about NBC Sports, our releases, and latest news, please visit https://www.nbcsports.com/pressbox. A complete archive of Milan Cortina Winter Olympics press releases can be found here.

A replay of each night’s Primetime in Milan will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 116 medal events across 16 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET each day from Feb. 7-22; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Winter Olympic moments happening at any time.

***

FRIDAY, FEB. 6 (DAY 0)

NBC

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Opening Ceremony

SATURDAY, FEB. 7 (DAY 1)

NBC

DAYTIME

7 a.m.-8 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing Women’s Skiathlon (LIVE)

8 a.m.-10:05 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

10:05 a.m.-11:25 a.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 3000m (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying

12:45 p.m.-1:20 p.m.

Luge – Men’s Second Run (LIVE)

1:45 p.m.-3:05 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Men’s Short Program (LIVE)

3:15 p.m.-4 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Big Air Final

4:05 p.m.-4:55 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Free Dance (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s Skiathlon

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Men’s Short Program

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Downhill

Figure Skating – Team Event, Free Dance

Snowboarding – Men’s Big Air Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying

USA NETWORK

4:05 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Canada vs. Great Britain (LIVE)

4:30 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

5:30 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Downhill (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying

9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. Great Britain (LIVE)

10:40 a.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Finland (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying*

1:30 p.m.-2:40 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Big Air Final (LIVE)

2:45 p.m.-3:10 p.m.

Luge – Men’s First and Second Runs

3:10 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Canada vs. Switzerland

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 3000m*

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Finland*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Women’s Individual Normal Hill

9 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Italy vs. Sweden

10:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Luge – Men’s First and Second Runs*

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Finland*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s Skiathlon*

CNBC

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. Great Britain*

7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. South Korea

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Italy vs. Norway

SUNDAY, FEB. 8 (DAY 2)

NBC

DAYTIME

7 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s Skiathlon (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s and Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Finals (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-9:20 a.m.

Biathlon – Mixed Relay (LIVE)

9:20 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Downhill

10:15 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 5000m (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

10:45 p.m.-12 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Downhill

Figure Skating – Team Event Final, Men’s Free Skate

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

12:35 a.m.-2 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s and Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Finals

Snowboarding – Women’s Big Air Qualifying

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3 a.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Free Dance*

3 a.m.-4:55 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s and Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Qualifying (LIVE)

4:55 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Round Robin #10 (LIVE)

5:30 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Downhill (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s Skiathlon (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Big Air Final*

8:35 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. Estonia (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s and Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Finals*

11 a.m.-11:50 a.m.

Luge – Men’s Third Run (LIVE)

12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s Skiathlon*

12:30 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Luge, Men’s Final Run (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-2:25 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Pairs’ Free Skate (LIVE)

2:45 p.m.-3:35 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Women’s Free Skate (LIVE)

3:55 p.m.-5 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event Final, Men’s Free Skate (LIVE)

5 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Czechia vs. Finland (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 5000m*

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Big Air Qualifying

8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – France vs. Sweden

10:30 p.m.-11:15 p.m.

Luge – Men’s Third and Final Runs*

11:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s Skiathlon*

12:15 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Biathlon – Mixed Relay*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event Final (Pairs’, Women’s, and Men’s Free Skates)*

CNBC

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. Estonia*

7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. Sweden

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Italy vs. Great Britain

*Replay

--MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS—