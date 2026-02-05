NBC AND PEACOCK TO PRESENT UNPRECEDENTED LIVE COVERAGE OF THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 OPENING CEREMONY TOMORROW AT 2 P.M. ET, WITH PRIMETIME COVERAGE AT 8 P.M. ET/PT ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Mary Carillo and Terry Gannon to Host Opening Ceremony; Three-Time Olympic Snowboarding Gold Medalist Shaun White to Join for Parade of Athletes

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico to Contribute to Coverage from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Home of Super Bowl LX

Snoop Dogg Reports from Cortina and Interviews U.S. Flag Bearer Frank Del Duca and Members of U.S. Bobsled Team

Lewis Johnson, Britney Eurton, Tina Dixon, and Nicole Auerbach to Serve as Reporters

Erin Jackson and Frank Del Duca to Serve as Team USA Flag Bearers

U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Opens Group Play Against Czechia Live Today at 10:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 5, 2026 – It’s here! NBCUniversal will provide unprecedented live coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 6, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Primetime coverage of the Opening Ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

Veteran sports commentator Mary Carillo, in her 17th Olympic assignment and 14th with NBCUniversal, and NBC Sports’ critically acclaimed commentator Terry Gannon will host NBCUniversal’s live and primetime coverage of the Opening Ceremony. They will be joined by three‑time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, who will provide commentary during the Parade of Nations as athletes enter the stadium.

One of the most ambitious and complex Winter Olympic Opening Ceremonies ever will not only take place at San Siro Stadium in Milan, but will also have live elements from other Olympic regions in northern Italy. The Parade of Athletes will see Olympic athletes marching from four different locations : Milan, Livigno, Predazzo, and Cortina. 2022 Beijing Olympic 500m speed skating gold medalist Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca will serve as Team USA flag bearers during the Opening Ceremony.

NBCU will employ five reporters throughout the geographically-expansive Opening Ceremony, with global megastar Snoop Dogg stationed in Cortina, where he will interview Del Duca and members of the U.S. bobsledding team.

Britney Eurton (Cortina), Lewis Johnson (Milan), Tina Dixon (Livigno), and Nicole Auerbach (Predazzo) will also serve as on-site reporters.

From 6,000 miles away, Olympic primetime host Mike Tirico will also contribute to the Opening Ceremony coverage from northern California, where he will be preparing to call Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8, from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif, on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen will report from the red carpet in Milan, providing viewers with insights on all things Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Tappen, in her seventh NBC Olympic assignment, has served as NBC Sports’ Big Ten Saturday Night sideline reporter since the program’s debut in 2023.

Leading into the Opening Ceremony tomorrow will be competition coverage of the first day of the figure skating team event, with the rhythm dance, pairs’ short program, and women’s short program as the U.S. team begins defense of its 2022 Olympic gold medal, beginning at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock.

Plans for the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony in Milan are unlike any other, with Marco Balich serving as creative lead. The Opening Ceremony will feature the lighting of two Olympic cauldrons for the first time ever: one in Milan at the iconic Arco della Pace, and one in Cortina d’Ampezzo at Piazza Dibona in the heart of the mountain town.

The centerpiece for this year’s Opening Ceremony will be Milan’s iconic San Siro Stadium – which was built nearly 100 years ago and is home to world renowned football clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan. Event organizers have said Milan will celebrate the opening of the Olympic Winter Games by involving multiple competition venues in a way no one has seen before. The Opening Ceremony will also likely serve as the final major sporting event at San Siro Stadium, which will be demolished after the Games.

The Opening Ceremony will feature performances from two of the most well-known and best-selling singers in the world: Grammy Award-winner Mariah Carey as well as Italian icon and tenor Andrea Bocelli. Additional performances from actress Sabrina Impacciatore (The Paper, The White Lotus) and renowned pianist Lang Lang will also be part of the event.

The United States Women’s National Hockey Team, which won the gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and the silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, aims to get back atop the podium as they open group play against Czechia on Peacock and USA Network live at 10:40 a.m. ET today.

Primetime coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games begins tonight, Thursday, Feb. 5, with Ice, Snow & Glory: The Winter Olympics, NBC Sports’ Milan Cortina Winter Olympic preview show, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

OPENING CEREMONY PROGRAMMING ON NBC AND PEACOCK – FEB. 6, 2026

How To Watch – Tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 6 (all times ET)



TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Time (ET)

Event

12-2 p.m.

Live Olympic coverage

2-5 p.m.

Opening Ceremony

8-11 p.m.

Primetime Opening Ceremony



For a complete archive of Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic press releases, click here.

***

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Olympic Winter Games will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Olympic Winter Games) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Rome Olympics and 2006 Olympic Winter Games in Torino, which is the last time there was a Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

For more information on how to watch the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics across NBCUniversal, click here.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our global theme park destinations, consumer products, and experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through our powerhouse film and television studios, including Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features, and the four global television studios under the Universal Studio Group banner, and operate industry-leading theme parks and experiences around the world through Universal Destinations & Experiences, including Universal Orlando Resort, home to Universal Epic Universe, and Universal Studios Hollywood. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

--MILAN CORTINA 2026 WINTER OLYMPICS--