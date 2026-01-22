HOW TO WATCH THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL

NBC and Peacock to Lead NBCU’s Coverage of the XXV Winter Olympic Games from Northern Italy

Opening Ceremony : NBC and Peacock to Present Opening Ceremony Coverage Live and in Primetime on Friday, Feb. 6

NBC Daytime : Olympic Daytime Takeover Includes Biggest Events Live Resulting in More Programming Hours on the NBC Broadcast Network than any Previous Winter Olympics

NBC Primetime : Primetime in Milan will Provide Three Hours of Edge-of-your-Seat Entertainment Each Night with Top-Tier Storytelling

: Peacock : Live Streaming Coverage of All Sports and Events , All NBC Programming, Full-Event Replays, Gold Zone , Multiview, Clips, and More

Linear Networks : Versant-Owned USA Network and CNBC to Present NBCU’s Extensive Live Action and Programming throughout Each Day

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 22, 2026 – The biggest Winter Olympics ever will have more ways for viewers to watch their favorite events, competitions, and athletes than ever before, across broadcast and cable networks, streaming service Peacock, extensive accessibility, social media, audio, and more. With the U.S. sending to Italy arguably its most competitive team ever to an overseas Winter Olympics – headlined by Olympic stalwarts Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn, and Chloe Kim along with the next generation of Team USA stars such as Jordan Stolz, Alysa Liu, Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn, as well as the return of NHL players and the fierce U.S.-Canada women’s hockey rivalry – viewers will have more ways than ever to fully immerse themselves in the Games, with Team USA primed to be at the center of it all.

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Olympic Winter Games will span from Milan to Cortina, with the latter’s events taking place across premier, state-of-the-art venues regularly seen on the international stage. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Olympic Winter Games) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Rome Olympics and 2006 Olympic Winter Games in Torino, which is the last time there was a Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

NBCU will surround the biggest Winter Olympics ever – the most athletes, sports, and events – with its most comprehensive Winter Games coverage plan, totaling more than 3,200 hours in all. Following are all the ways for U.S. viewers to watch the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics:

OPENING CEREMONY

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 6, beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

For the first time at a Winter Games, NBCU will broadcast the Opening and Closing Ceremonies live across the country.

The Opening Ceremony will feature performances from two of the most well-known and best-selling singers in the world: Grammy Award-winner Mariah Carey as well as Italian icon and tenor Andrea Bocelli . Additional performances from actress Sabrina Impacciatore (HBO’s The White Lotus ) and renowned pianist Lang Lang will also be part of the event.

Coverage will be hosted by award-winning journalist and TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and NBC Sports critically-acclaimed commentator Terry Gannon and will feature three-time Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Shaun White in the broadcast booth when the athletes enter the stadium for the Parade of Athletes.

co-anchor and NBC Sports critically-acclaimed commentator and will feature three-time Olympic snowboarding gold medalist in the broadcast booth when the athletes enter the stadium for the Parade of Athletes. Despite being 6,000 miles away, Olympic primetime host Mike Tirico will also contribute to the Opening Ceremony coverage from northern California, where he will be preparing to call Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8, from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif, on NBC and Peacock.

will also contribute to the Opening Ceremony coverage from northern California, where he will be preparing to call Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8, from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif, on NBC and Peacock. Plans for the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony in Milan are unlike any other, with Marco Balich serving as creative lead. The Opening Ceremony will feature the lighting of two Olympic cauldrons for the first time ever: one in Milan at the iconic Arco della Pace, and one in Cortina d’Ampezzo at Piazza Dibona in the heart of the mountain town.

serving as creative lead. The Opening Ceremony will feature the lighting of two Olympic cauldrons for the first time ever: one in Milan at the iconic Arco della Pace, and one in Cortina d’Ampezzo at Piazza Dibona in the heart of the mountain town. The Opening Ceremony will also serve as the final major sporting event at San Siro Stadium, home of both AC Milan and Inter Milan, which will be demolished after the Games.

NBC DAYTIME

With Milan six hours ahead of the United States’ eastern time zone (identical to Paris 2024), the daytime takeover will feature that day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. Milan Cortina 2026 will have more programming hours on the NBC broadcast network (over 230) than any previous Winter Olympics, and more total linear hours (over 700), including cable telecasts (over 475) .

. Every day, the NBC broadcast network will provide Olympic fans with at least five hours of daytime coverage of the Winter Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of skiing, snowboarding, hockey, speed skating, figure skating, and more.

Some highlights include:

Three-time Olympic medalist and 2010 Vancouver Olympic downhill gold medalist Lindsey Vonn is expected to contend in three events at these Games, beginning with the downhill on Super Bowl Sunday.

Vonn, who initially retired in February 2019, is amid one of the most remarkable comeback stories of all time, as she’s made the podium in five consecutive World Cup races – all while competing with a surgically-reconstructed right knee. Vonn is also expected to compete in the team combined and super-G. Three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin , the winningest World Cup alpine skier of all time, aims to win her second giant slalom gold medal in the final on Sunday, Feb. 15, live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Shiffrin has had a hot start to her season, with the eight-time world champion having won six of her last seven World Cup slalom races. Additionally, she is also expected to compete in the women’s team combined and slalom. Six-time speed skating world champion and world record-holder Jordan Stolz begins his quest for gold in the men’s 1000m on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. This is the first of four events Stolz is a strong medal contender in. The stars of the U.S. Figure Skating team begin their Olympics in the team event, beginning Friday, Feb. 6, at 12 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, leading into live coverage of the Opening Ceremony. NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the men’s and women’s hockey semifinals beginning Monday, Feb. 16, with the women’s semifinals at 10:40 a.m. ET. On the men’s side, this will be NHL players’ first Olympic appearance since 2014, reigniting international hockey’s biggest stage with its brightest stars. On the women’s side, the fierce U.S.-Canada rivalry will once again take center stage, with the two nations having met in the gold medal game at each of the last four Winter Olympics dating back to 2010, with Canada winning three of those four.



NBC PRIMETIME

Following the critical success of Primetime in Paris , NBCUniversal will present Winter Olympic primetime coverage with its signature show, Primetime in Milan . Similar to the massively-consumed Primetime in Paris , Primetime in Milan will deliver detailed storytelling and merge the worlds of sports and entertainment, bringing viewers closer to the Winter Olympics than ever before. For three hours every night, NBCUniversal will show viewers the best competitions of the day and the can’t-miss moments, all infused with NBC Olympics’ flair for storytelling on the grandest stage, constantly working to advance the story.

, NBCUniversal will present Winter Olympic primetime coverage with its signature show, . Similar to the massively-consumed , will deliver detailed storytelling and merge the worlds of sports and entertainment, bringing viewers closer to the Winter Olympics than ever before. For three hours every night, NBCUniversal will show viewers the best competitions of the day and the can’t-miss moments, all infused with NBC Olympics’ flair for storytelling on the grandest stage, constantly working to advance the story. Mike Tirico will host Primetime in Milan beginning, Feb. 10, following the Super Bowl. Global megastar Snoop Dogg will be a part of Primetime in Milan most nights, joining Tirico with a report after a day of attending Olympic competitions, visiting with Olympic athletes and their friends and families, and exploring the unique sights and sounds that only a winter in northern Italy has to offer.

will host beginning, Feb. 10, following the Super Bowl. Global megastar will be a part of most nights, joining Tirico with a report after a day of attending Olympic competitions, visiting with Olympic athletes and their friends and families, and exploring the unique sights and sounds that only a winter in northern Italy has to offer. Stanley Tucci , the Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor and New York Times best-selling author, will join NBCUniversal’s primetime coverage. The Italian American actor will be on-site in northern Italy, spotlighting the local cuisine, culture, and lifestyle on NBC and Peacock.

, the Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor and best-selling author, will join NBCUniversal’s primetime coverage. The Italian American actor will be on-site in northern Italy, spotlighting the local cuisine, culture, and lifestyle on NBC and Peacock. Primetime in Milan will feature a main title sequence capturing the magic of Milan in the wintertime, showcasing star athletes and evolving to highlight the day’s narrative. It will typically begin with an exciting moment from competition that day.

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

Olympic Late Night will be presented on NBC beginning Feb. 7 through Feb. 21 and will feature some of the day’s most notable events on a nightly basis. Maria Taylor will host the program from Feb. 10-21, following her Super Bowl duties, with TODAY co-anchor Craig Melvin hosting from Feb. 7-9, with all shows live from Milan.

PEACOCK

Peacock will be the U.S. streaming home of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, providing fans with the most comprehensive Winter Olympic destination in U.S. media history. The service will once again stream every sport and event live -- including all 116 medal events -- and will feature full-event replays; all linear programming, including the NBC broadcast network; curated video clips; virtual channels; exclusive original programming; cutting-edge technology; and more.

Peacock’s viewing experience for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will introduce interactive features that help fans navigate more than 6,500 hours of live coverage throughout the Games, including all 116 medal events. New features include:

Rinkside Live Prediction Games for the Olympics for the first time: On mobile devices, fans can guess whom they think will win the next event and tune in later to see how their picks matched up against the actual results. Peacock will offer event-specific Prediction Games for figure skating and ice hockey, as well as an Olympics Live Picks game spanning multiple events each day. Peacock has offered similar prediction experiences for Premier League and reality content like America’s Got Talent and Love Island USA , as well as Peacock ScoreCard for NBA games. Olympics Trivia : Expanding its mini-game offering, Peacock is bringing Olympics Trivia to the Winter Games for the first time. Available throughout the Games on mobile, Olympics Trivia will feature questions about the athletes, sports and history of the Olympics. “ Winter Olympics Highlights ”: Vertical clips on mobile will feature real-time highlight reels from various events throughout the Games, so viewers never miss the biggest moments.

Peacock is bringing back fan-favorite features, like Discovery Multiview, Browse by Sport, Interactive Schedule, Medal Standings, and more.

Discovery Multiview : A fan-favorite during the Paris 2024 Games, Discovery Multiview will show fans the most important events with real-time descriptions and on-screen overlays that lets viewers know who’s competing and what’s at stake for that event. Browse by Sport : Fans can choose their favorite winter sport through dedicated Sports hubs on the Peacock app, so they never miss a moment of the competition. Peacock will also feature an expanded search function that allows viewers to search for specific countries or event select star athletes. Interactive Schedule : Fans can plan their viewing day-by-day and tune into the Games live or add to “My Stuff” to watch later through Peacock’s Interactive Schedule. Updated Medal Standings : Through the Olympics hub, fans can see team standings with the most up-to-date medal counts throughout the Games. Live in Browse : When fans open Peacock, Live in Browse automatically plays the current Olympics feed directly on the home page. Available across all events, Live in Browse features dynamic, real-time data to help viewers easily understand what’s happening and which U.S. athletes are competing. Live Actions : Live Actions lets fans add upcoming competitions to My Stuff without leaving the show they’re watching, making it easy to stay engaged throughout the day and plan what to watch next. While watching Gold Zone or Primetime in Milan , fans can choose their own viewing journey and seamlessly dive deeper into the action with on‑screen prompts.



Gold Zone The comprehensive and all-encompassing whip-around show will stream live on Peacock during NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. With hosts Scott Hanson, Andrew Siciliano, Matt Iseman and Jac Collinsworth, Gold Zone will stream live on Peacock and NBCSN daily, taking viewers throughout the mountains, slopes, rinks, and podiums to the best live action, medal moments, pageantry, and emotion from Italy. 2014 Olympic bronze medalist and three-time U.S. Figure Skating champion Ashley Wagner joins as the first-ever Gold Zone analyst, offering insight into the figure skating competition. This will be the first time a Winter Games Gold Zone will stream on Peacock.

PREVIEW SHOW

Superstar athletes and personalities, including Lindsey Vonn , Mikaela Shiffrin , Simone Biles , Jordan Stolz , Shaun White , Johnny Weir , and Tara Lipinski , headline Ice, Snow & Glory: The Winter Olympics, NBC Olympics’ hour-long special to preview the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, on the eve of the Opening Ceremony, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

, , , , , , and , headline NBC Olympics’ hour-long special to preview the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, on the eve of the Opening Ceremony, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Hosted from Milan by NBC Olympics host Rebecca Lowe , the special will feature an exclusive, in-depth discussion between seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles , considered the greatest gymnast in Olympic history, and three-time Olympic alpine skiing medalist Mikaela Shiffrin , discussing the pressures of being an Olympic athlete and their respective Olympic journeys, Snoop Dogg carrying the Olympic torch in Italy, a visual tour of the Italian Olympic landscape narrated by Stanley Tucci , three-time Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Shaun White previewing his signature sport, and more.

, the special will feature an exclusive, in-depth discussion between seven-time Olympic gold medalist , considered the greatest gymnast in Olympic history, and three-time Olympic alpine skiing medalist , discussing the pressures of being an Olympic athlete and their respective Olympic journeys, carrying the Olympic torch in Italy, a visual tour of the Italian Olympic landscape narrated by , three-time Olympic snowboarding gold medalist previewing his signature sport, and more. The hour-long special will also feature an in-depth look at top U.S. athletes such as Lindsey Vonn, Jordan Stolz, and Ilia Malinin.

CABLE NETWORKS

USA Network and CNBC will present NBCU’s live action programming throughout the Olympics, featuring qualifying and medal rounds.

USA Network will once again be the 24/7 home of Team USA, providing around-the-clock Olympic programming where you can watch alpine skiing finals in the morning, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, sliding sports, and most hockey games.

Lindsey Vonn, in her first Olympics since 2018, competes in the downhill at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network – the morning of Super Bowl Sunday. Vonn last won this event in 2010, her first Olympic medal and lone gold.

The women’s super-G will be presented on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 5:30 a.m. ET, with Vonn aiming to become the first U.S. woman to earn a medal in this event since she last did so in 2010. Vonn and Shiffrin are both expected to compete in the team combined on Tuesday, Feb. 10, beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Shiffrin aims for her second Olympic slalom gold medal in the final on Wednesday, Feb. 18, at 7:55 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network; USA Network will broadcast the opening Team USA women’s and men’s hockey games against Czechia at 10:40 a.m. ET on Feb. 5 and Latvia at 3:10 p.m. ET on Feb. 12, respectively; The U.S. women face longtime rival Canada on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 2:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network in the most anticipated matchup of Group Play; The final of the men’s downhill will be telecast on Saturday, Feb. 7, at 5:30 a.m. ET, with the U.S. aiming to get on the podium for the first time since Bode Miller in 2010;

CNBC will provide coverage on the weekends and weekdays – including its tradition of curling coverage – once its business day programming concludes.

CNBC will begin its curling coverage on the first day of Olympic action on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 5 p.m. ET with the U.S. facing Norway in mixed doubles. From that day on, CNBC will have curling coverage every single day until Feb. 21, when it will present the men’s gold medal game at 1:05 p.m. ET.

USA Network and CNBC are owned and operated by Versant, a global media and technology company recently spun off from Comcast NBCUniversal.

AUTHENTICATED STREAMING

NBC Sports Digital will stream more than 2,500 hours of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics across its TV Everywhere platforms, via authentication, including NBCOlympics.com (desktop), NBC.com (desktop), the NBC Sports App, the NBC App and all other NBCU Apps, which are available across mobile, tablet and connected TVs.

The comprehensive offering features live competition across all 16 sports and all 116 medal events, plus simulstreaming of all linear coverage and the digital Gold Zone whip-around show.

With over 700 hours of coverage on linear television – the most-ever for a Winter Olympics, including a record 230+ hours on NBC – NBCUniversal will present more than 3,200 hours of coverage across all of its platforms.

NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, and the NBC Sports app will once again feature full-event replays of all event streams, plus extensive video highlights.

NBCOlympics.com will once again be the home for results, schedules, medal counts, athlete profile pages, and more.

ACCESSIBILITY

NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will be accessible to more viewers of all abilities than ever before

Closed captioning, which provides on screen text of the program dialogue for Deaf or hard of hearing, will be available for all Olympic events airing across NBCU’s broadcast and cable networks, as well as the Gold Zone whip-around show on Peacock. NBCUniversal will also provide closed captioning for digital livestreams with commentary across Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for all live events and full event replays from linear coverage.

whip-around show on Peacock. NBCUniversal will also provide closed captioning for digital livestreams with commentary across Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for all live events and full event replays from linear coverage. Audio description (AD), the interspersing of broadcast audio with skilled voices describing Olympic and Paralympic scenes and context, will be available on the second audio program (SAP) for viewers who are blind or have low vision. The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will provide more AD than any previous Winter Games. All coverage on NBC network (including full event replays) and the Gold Zone whip-around show on Peacock will feature Audio Description.

CONTENT CREATORS

Following the success of the 2024 Paris Creator Collective at the Paris Olympic Games last summer, NBCUniversal unveiled its new “ Milan Cortina Creator Collective ” ahead of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games. NBCUniversal, in partnership with YouTube, Meta, and TikTok, is once again launching a multi-platform social creator program that will empower over 25 creators to tell the stories of the Games through their eyes with unrivaled on-the-ground access in Milan and Cortina.

AUDIO

iHeartMedia : NBCUniversal has chosen iHeartMedia as its exclusive audio partner for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. As part of the agreement, iHeartRadio will provide 24/7 play-by-play audio channels of NBCUniversal’s linear coverage of the Games; premiere a new Winter Games season of the original iHeartPodcast “ Two Guys, Five Rings Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers ; produce Olympic-specific episodes from some of iHeart’s top podcasts; and promote tune-in for NBCU’s comprehensive coverage.

iHeart’s play-by-play channels will bring fans closer to the excitement of every gold-medal finish and triumphant moment set to come from NBCU’s wide-ranging coverage of the Winter Games in Italy -- with a special focus on Team USA. NBCUniversal’s coverage on iHeart’s channels is expected to include U.S. team ice hockey games, as well as figure skating, speed skating, skiing, snowboarding and much more.

: NBCUniversal has chosen iHeartMedia as its exclusive audio partner for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. As part of the agreement, iHeartRadio will provide 24/7 play-by-play audio channels of NBCUniversal’s linear coverage of the Games; premiere a new Winter Games season of the original iHeartPodcast “ and ; produce Olympic-specific episodes from some of iHeart’s top podcasts; and promote tune-in for NBCU’s comprehensive coverage. 2 Guys, 5 Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics : In the original podcast series, 2 Guys, 5 Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics , Bowen Yang and Matt Roger s discuss everything from Milan culture to the athletes, events, and top storylines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics along with special guests. This season, they will also be on the ground in Milan. Additionally, Yang and Rogers will also be a part of NBCUniversal’s aforementioned “Milan Cortina Creator Collective.”

In the original podcast series, , Bowen Yang and Matt Roger discuss everything from Milan culture to the athletes, events, and top storylines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics along with special guests. This season, they will also be on the ground in Milan. Additionally, Yang and Rogers will also be a part of NBCUniversal’s aforementioned “Milan Cortina Creator Collective.” My New Favorite Olympian : Olympic figure skating medalist and media figure Adam Rippon and Emmy-winning journalist Chase Cain will host the new season of the multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian. The award-winning series returns Jan. 15 to showcase Team USA’s most inspiring athletes expected to participate in the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

My New Favorite Olympian provides in-depth narratives profiling established and emerging American stars who have overcome adversity, broken barriers, and committed to helping others as they pursue Olympic glory. Each 15 to 20-minute audio and video episode focuses on a different Olympic hopeful and includes interviews with the athletes, experts, and those closest to them, including family members.

: Olympic figure skating medalist and media figure and Emmy-winning journalist will host the new season of the multiplatform podcast The award-winning series returns Jan. 15 to showcase Team USA’s most inspiring athletes expected to participate in the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

OLI

OLI , NBCUniversal’s AI-powered Olympic discoverability tool, returns with enhanced features designed to help fans navigate thousands of hours of its coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. First introduced during the 2024 Paris Olympics, OLI combines the conversational power of generative AI with NBCU’s proprietary, real-time U.S. programming information to answer core questions for Olympics fans: when, where and how to watch their favorite events.

, NBCUniversal’s AI-powered Olympic discoverability tool, returns with enhanced features designed to help fans navigate thousands of hours of its coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. First introduced during the 2024 Paris Olympics, OLI combines the conversational power of generative AI with NBCU’s proprietary, real-time U.S. programming information to answer core questions for Olympics fans: when, where and how to watch their favorite events. Available across 19 NBCU-owned digital properties, including NBCOlympics.com, NBCSports.com, NBC.com, Today.com, NBCNews.com, regional sports networks, and 11 local stations, the upgraded OLI experience delivers a more natural and collaborative experience that gives fans deeper context and makes it easier than ever to connect with Olympic moments that matter most to them. Developed in partnership with Huge, a design and technology company, the upgraded OLI experience will offer even greater capabilities to make the Games more accessible than ever.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

--MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS--