STEPHEN CURRY AND WARRIORS FACE ANTHONY EDWARDS AND TIMBERWOLVES FOLLOWED BY GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO AND BUCKS VS. TYRESE MAXEY AND 76ERS, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK

Peacock NBA Monday Tripleheader on Jan. 26 on Peacock and NBCSN Begins with Donovan Mitchell and Cavaliers Hosting Magic at 7 p.m. ET

Following Magic-Cavaliers, Jaylen Brown and Celtics Host Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET and Stephen Curry and Warriors Visit Anthony Edwards at 9:30 p.m. ET

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday Doubleheader on Jan. 27 on NBC and Peacock Headlined by Bucks-76ers at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Kawhi Leonard and Clippers Visiting Jazz at 10 p.m. ET

NBA Showtime Crew to Draft Castrol Rising Stars Teams on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 22, 2026 – NBC Sports’ NBA coverage next week features five games across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN, headlined by Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visiting Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Jan. 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, followed the next day by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visiting Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Additionally, the NBA Showtime crew of Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady, who were previously selected as honorary coaches for the Castrol Rising Stars mini tournament during NBA All-Star 2026, will draft their teams comprised of NBA rookies and sophomore standouts on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY : BUCKS-76ERS; CLIPPERS-JAZZ

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents a doubleheader on NBC and Peacock this Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (18-25) visit Tyrese Maxey, ranked third in the NBA in scoring, and the Philadelphia 76ers (23-19) from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa., on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Antetokounmpo was named an Eastern Conference All-Star Game starter on Monday for his 10th consecutive starting selection to the prestigious game, the longest current streak in the NBA. Antetokounmpo is amid another MVP-level season, averaging 28.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game while shooting a career-best 64.7% from the floor.

Maxey was named an All-Star Game Eastern Conference starter on Monday for the first time in his young, but prolific career thus far. The 2024 NBA Most Improved Player is averaging 30 points per game, one of only three players in the NBA averaging 30+. Philadelphia is also led by 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid, nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George, and ascendant rookie V.J. Edgecombe.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Bucks-76ers.

In the second game of the night, two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (19-24) visit 2023 NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (15-29) from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Jan. 27 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

After a subpar start to the season, the Clippers have won 13 of their last 16 games to insert themselves back into playoff contention. 2018 NBA MVP James Harden ranks 12th in the NBA in scoring and recently passed Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal to move into No. 9 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Leonard, when healthy, has been a dominant offensive force, averaging nearly 30 points per game in January.

The Jazz are coming off a win over the Timberwolves that saw third-year guard Keyonte George score a career-high 43 points and veteran big man Jusuf Nurkic post his second-career triple-double with 16 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Jazz are also led by Markkanen and 2025 No. 5 overall pick Ace Bailey.

This will be the first Jazz game on NBC since Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round on April 27, 2002 , in which Utah, led by Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers John Stockton and Karl Malone, fell to Sacramento, 90-87.

NBC Sports’ Mark Followill (play-by-play), three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst), and Grant Liffmann (courtside reporter) will call Clippers-Jazz.

Live coverage on Tuesday night begins at 7 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

As previously mentioned, Tuesday’s pregame show at 7 p.m. ET will see Anthony, Carter, and McGrady draft their three respective teams for the Castrol Rising Stars mini tournament to be held during NBA All-Star 2026 from Intuit Dome on Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock. They will draft from a pool of NBA rookies and sophomore standouts. Additionally, Austin Rivers will also coach a team comprised of NBA G League players, which will be announced on Monday.

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY ON JAN. 26: MAGIC-CAVALIERS; TRAIL BLAZERS-CELTICS; WARRIORS-TIMBERWOLVES

This Monday, Jan. 26, NBC Sports presents a Peacock NBA Monday tripleheader on Peacock and NBCSN.

Six-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (25-20) host 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero (23-19) from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets, 94-87, led by Mitchell’s team-high 24 points. Reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley added 14 points and 14 rebounds while Jarrett Allen contributed 13 points and nine rebounds. Mitchell ranks seventh in the NBA in scoring, while Mobley and Allen both rank in the top 25 in the NBA in rebounding.

The Magic have won three of their last five, with wins against Brooklyn, New Orleans, and Memphis. 2021 first round pick Franz Wagner is averaging a team-high 22.2 points per game, while Banchero leads the team in both rebounds (8.8 RPG) and assists (5.0 APG). 2023 No. 6 overall pick Anthony Black is amid a breakout season, scoring 20+ points in three of his last five appearances.

John Michael, the play-by-play TV voice of the Cavaliers, five-time NBA All-Star and Cavalier great Brad Daugherty (analyst), and Jordan Cornette (courtside reporter) will call Magic-Cavaliers.

The second game of the night sees recently-named NBA All-Star Eastern Conference starter Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (27-16) host Deni Avdija, ranked 11th in the NBA in scoring, and the Portland Trail Blazers (22-22) from TD Garden in Boston, Mass., on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Brown led the Celtics with 30 points and 10 rebounds in their win over the Pacers on Wednesday night. The 2024 NBA Finals MVP is averaging a career-high 29.8 points per game this season and has notched 50-point and 41-point games in the month of January alone.

Portland has won eight of its last 10 games, featuring wins over the Western Conference’s best in the Lakers, Spurs, and Rockets. Avdija leads the Trail Blazers with a career-high 26.2 points per game, while 2024 No. 7 overall pick Donovan Clingan ranks fourth in the NBA with 10.9 rebounds per game – one of only eight players in the NBA averaging double-digit rebounds.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Trail Blazers-Celtics.

Following Trail Blazers-Celtics, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (26-20) visit three-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-17) from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Jan. 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Warriors-Timberwolves will feature “On the Bench” coverage, NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench. NBC Sports’ Michael Grady will call the action with Robbie Hummel and Austin Rivers as “On the Bench” analysts. Hummel will be dedicated to the Warriors and Rivers with the Timberwolves.

Curry was named an All-Star Game starter for the 12th time in his illustrious career. The four-time NBA champion is now one of only 17 players in NBA history with 12 or more All-Star Game appearances with a single franchise. Curry is also the reigning NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player, earning the honor at last year’s game.

Edwards is amid a career year, averaging just shy of 30 points per game and leading Minnesota 10 games over .500. He scored a season-high 55 points in a three-point loss to the Spurs last week, scoring 26 points and going five-for-seven from the three-point-line in the fourth quarter alone.

Live coverage on Monday night begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, and NBA veteran NBC Sports Bay area Warriors analyst Kelenna Azubuike, who played for the Warriors from 2007-2010.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball, beginning Feb. 1. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

***

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA SCHEDULE

Date

Time

Matchup

Platform(s)

Mon., Jan. 26

7 p.m. ET

Magic at Cavaliers

Peacock, NBCSN



8 p.m. ET

Trail Blazers at Celtics

Peacock, NBCSN



9:30 p.m. ET

Warriors at Timberwolves

Peacock, NBCSN*

Tues., Jan. 27#

8 p.m. ET

Bucks at 76ers

NBC, Peacock



10 p.m. ET

Clippers at Jazz

NBC, Peacock



*On the Bench coverage

# The 8 p.m. ET game usually airs on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and, for this week, the 10 p.m. ET game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

