CAITLIN CLARK TO JOIN NBC SPORTS AS SPECIAL CONTRIBUTOR FOR BASKETBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA BEFORE SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL DEBUTS FEBRUARY 1 AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

Two-Time WNBA All-Star, 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, All-Time Leading Scorer in NCAA Division I History, and Indiana Fever Superstar Clark will be On-Site for Lakers-Knicks, Feb. 1, and Knicks-Thunder, March 29, on NBC and Peacock

Clark to Join the Basketball Night in America Studio Team of Maria Taylor, Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady for Pregame Commentary

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 27, 2026 – Caitlin Clark, superstar point guard for the Indiana Fever, will join NBC Sports as a special contributor, brought to you by Xfinity, for the debut of Basketball Night in America live at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. ET ahead of the debut of Sunday Night Basketball, when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visit Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.In the second game of the night, NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder visit Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET, also on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

As a special contributor, Clark will join the Basketball Night in America studio team of Maria Taylor and analysts and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady for pregame commentary.

“I’m really excited to be part of the Basketball Night in America crew this season,” said Clark. “Carmelo, Vince, and Tracy are legends of the game and Maria is a true professional. It will be really fun to join them a few times this season.”

“Caitlin is one of the most captivating players and dynamic scorers in basketball,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports. “We’re excited to have Caitlin join Hall of Famers Melo, Vince, Tracy and Reggie in New York for the launch of Sunday Night Basketball.”

Clark will return in the same role on Sunday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City when the Oklahoma City Thunder host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.

Clark is a two-time WNBA All-Star, 2024 All-WNBA First Team selection, 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, 2024 WNBA Assists Leader, and the 2024 No. 1 WNBA Draft Pick. Considered one of the greatest collegiate players in women’s basketball history, the West Des Moines, Iowa-native played four years at the University of Iowa where her illustrious collegiate career consisted of countless milestones, including: becoming the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I history (3,951), two Naismith College Player of the Year awards (2023, 2024), two AP College Player of the Year awards (2023, 2024), AP Female Athlete of the Year award (2024), and three-time unanimous First Team All-American (2022, 2023, 2024) awards.

NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Basketball launches across NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo on Feb. 1, 2026. This year, Sunday Night Basketball will pause on Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, 2026, due to NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LX, the NBA All-Star Game, and the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. It will resume on Feb. 22 with the Celtics at the Lakers and run through April 5, with 11 games in total including three doubleheaders. Basketball Night in America, a one-hour, on-site studio program, will lead into game coverage each week on NBC and Peacock.

