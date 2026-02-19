NOTES & QUOTES -- 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, AND CNBC ON WEDNESDAY, FEB. 18

“That was the most important run of her career when it comes to legacy, and that one was beautiful.” – Steve Porino on Mikaela Shiffrin’s gold medal-winning performance in slalom

“You’ve just seen the ultimate Olympic journey come full circle.” – Dan Hicks on Shiffrin

“That was one ‘Hellebuyck’-of-a-game. The red, white and blue moves on.” – Eddie Olczyk on Connor Hellebuyck’s performance as Team USA advances to the men’s hockey semifinals

TOMORROW: The U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Plays Canada in Gold Medal Game vs. Canada; Jordan Stolz Looks to Earn His Third Gold Medal of These Winter Games; Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, and Isabeau Levito Compete in the Women’s Free Skate

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 18, 2026 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock with Primetime in Milan, hosted by Mike Tirico.

Tonight’s show features Mikaela Shiffrin, the most decorated alpine skier of all time, aiming for gold in the slalom and her post-race interview with Tirico.

Tomorrow, the U.S. women’s hockey team battles Canada for gold (live at 1:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network). The matchup marks the seventh time that the United States and Canada will face off in the finals. Jordan Stolz, who has been dominant in the 1500m race this season, looks to add another Olympic medal of these Winter Games as he races in the event (live at 10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network). Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, and Isabeau Levito will compete in the women’s free skate in figure skating (live at 1 p.m. on NBC and Peacock).

Following are highlights from today’s live coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and CNBC:

ALPINE SKIING WOMEN’S SLALOM

Dan Hicks prior to Mikaela Shiffrin’s first run: “And here is Shiffrin, and it is hard to believe that, dating back to her second Olympics eight years ago, she is without a medal in her last 13 Olympic races, in the prime of her career.”

Steve Porino after a small slip-up by Shiffrin early in her first run: “A moment of indecision, but what I love, she went right back into the championship groove that she’s known for.”

Porino on Shiffrin’s impact: “There are tens of millions of people who only see Mikaela Shiffrin ski at the Olympics, and if you want to see what the other 108 wins look like, it was that.”

Hicks on Shiffrin’s final run: “Sometimes the most dangerous thing you can do is hold back, and right now, Shiffrin is racing to open up her lead.”

Hicks on Shiffrin’s Olympic comeback: “With everything that happened four years ago, Shiffrin just gets to the line and is golden again at the Olympics!”

Hicks on Shiffrin winning gold: “You’ve just seen the ultimate Olympic journey come full circle. After seeing what the previous skiers did, Shiffrin blocks it all out and heads down with one of her Shiffrin-esque runs.”

Porino on the legacy-defining importance of Shiffrin’s gold-medal run: “She has broken all of the Alpine skiing records this season. She did not break a record today, but that was the most important run of her career when it comes to legacy, and that one was beautiful.”

Hicks reflecting on Shiffrin’s Olympic career: “When you’re a teenager, at 18 years old, everything seems kind of easy. She said she was young, innocent, and didn’t know what was about to happen in her career.”

Hicks on Shiffrin: “Mikaela proves, finally again at the Olympics, that no one can touch her.”

Hicks on Shiffrin performing under Olympic pressure: “In an Olympics where we have seen a lot of the best in the world come under pressure, and with all that was on the line for Mikaela Shiffrin, this is a big-time delivery for sure.”

Hicks on Shiffrin winning gold: “This day, the final day of alpine at these Olympics, belongs to Mikaela Shiffrin. Another gold for the greatest ever.”

Hicks on Shiffrin overcoming doubt after her performance during the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games: “For a skier who admitted she had nightmares about what would happen here in Cortina, this is dream-like stuff for the greatest of all time.”

Porino on Moltzan going into the second run: “When you ask Paula Moltzan to go all out, you only have to ask once.”

Cara Banks to Paula Moltzan after her final run: “How did you regroup after the run?”

Moltzan: “I kind of went, there’s nothing to lose, so push as hard as you can. I obviously had a bit of anger after the first one, a lot of tears. This is not how I had imagined my Olympic slalom going. I’m happy to put down that second run and show some of the skiing that I do have.”

MEN’S HOCKEY QUARTERFINAL UNITED STATES VS. SWEDEN

Eddie Olczyk on Connor Hellebuyck’s performance as Team USA advances: “That was one ‘Hellebuyck’-of-a-game. The red, white and blue moves on.”

A.J. Mleczko just seconds before Team USA’s goal: “We got Snoop dancing up here so that mean’s there’s a goal coming. I’m calling it right now. Team USA goal.”

Snoop Dogg after Team USA’s first goal: “Money! Money! Money! Big play A.J.! A.J. called it before it happened, you would think she has a crystal ball the way she called the shot before it happened. It was just merely seconds before she said that. And what do we say? Big play for A.J. to save the day.”

Olczyk on Sweden’s tying goal with 1:31 left in the third period: “Lucas Raymond makes an incredible pass. Skates one way, puts it right in the wheelhouse of Mika Zibanejad, and somehow he’s able to beat Connor Hellebuyck. And this game is tied up at one. Brilliant play by a brilliant player there.”

Brian Boucher on sudden-death overtime: “The United States has to find a way to reset. There’s no question that giving up a goal that late can be awfully deflating and disappointing. I do like the way that the United States responded after giving up that goal.”

Boucher on Sweden’s tying goal: “For the United States, that is a jarring moment. Let’s see if they can find a way to regroup in this short little break and find a way to win this thing.”

Quinn Hughes to Kathryn Tappen on waving off the coaching staff to stay on the ice: “This whole tournament is not about me. It’s about the group. In that moment, I felt like I had an opportunity where I could do something.”

Hughes to Tappen on refocusing after Sweden scored late to force overtime: “We have guys that have won Cups, guys that have gone deep, guys that have won massive awards and been superstars in the league. You just have to rely on that pedigree. You’re playing Sweden, who could beat anyone on any given day. But it’s tough when they score with 90 seconds left.”

Hughes to Tappen on his game-winning goal: “You just want to pick and wait for your spot. I thought I had an earlier one on the backhand there. I feel I’m pretty good in open space, so just trying to create a shot for myself, and I was able to do that.”

Hughes to Tappen on reaching the medal round as a first-time Olympian: “It’s really special. You realize how hard it is to get there. We’re sending one of the best countries home, if not the best. It’s going to be tough for sure.”

T.J. Oshie on the experienced Team USA roster after Quinn Hughes post-game interview: “You have to lean on that. That experience comes from a lot of playoff games, a lot of ups and downs, giving up leads late. I love that he pointed to the veterans on the team and the guys that have been there before. It’s hard to earn that status. It’s hard to earn a Stanley Cup. For him to have the wherewithal to lean on those guys and follow their lead, it’s very important.”

MEN’S HOCKEY QUARTERFINAL CANADA VS. CZECHIA

T.J. Oshie on Canada’s Connor McDavid: “There is no one in the world you want having the puck in transition more than Connor McDavid.”

Anson Carter comparing McDavid to Wayne Gretzky: “He’s probably the closest thing we have in today’s game to Wayne Gretzky, the best passer of all time.”

Burke on the intensity of the Canada–Czechia quarterfinal: “The best game of the tournament so far, with all the meaning for both of these teams.”

Anson Carter on Canada’s goaltender, Jordan Binnington: “People are going to be talking about Jordan Binnington for the next 50 years. We’ve changed his name to Jordan Winnington because that’s all he does. He wins.”

SHORT TRACK MEN’S 500M FINALS

Ted Robinson comparing Canada’s Steven Dubois’ to Apolo Ohno: “I watched that start by Steven Dubois and flashed back to Apolo 20 years ago. What a brilliant start.”

Reutter-Adamek on the Van ‘T Wout brothers taking the silver and bronze medal: “This is what these two brothers wanted all along. If you asked them months ago, ‘do you want gold?’ They would’ve said no. They would’ve said ‘I want to be on the podium with my brother’ and they’ve done it.”

