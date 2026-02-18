MIKAELA SHIFFRIN AIMS FOR GOLD IN THE SLALOM TONIGHT ON “PRIMETIME IN MILAN” AT 8 P.M. ET/PT ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Gold Medal Alert: U.S. Women Face Rival Canada in Gold Medal Game Tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 19, at 1:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Speed Skating Phenom Jordan Stolz Aims for Third Gold Medal in these Games in the 1500m, Tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Alysa Liu Leads Team USA in Women’s Free Skate Tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Most Up-to-Date Olympic TV Listings on NBCOlympics.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 18, 2026 – Mikaela Shiffrin, the most decorated alpine skier of all time, aims for gold in the slalom, her best event, headlining tonight’s Primetime in Milan at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. Tonight’s show also features Mike Tirico’s post-race interview with Shiffrin, as well as coverage of the Team USA duo of Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher looking to deliver the country’s first-ever Olympic medal in the men’s cross country team sprint.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

In her final event at the Milan Cortina Olympics, Shiffrin aims for her first Olympic medal since 2018. The 2014 Sochi Olympic slalom gold medalist, Shiffrin has more slalom World Cup wins (71) than any other alpine skier in any single discipline.

In the men’s cross-country skiing team sprint, Ogden and Schumacher will attempt to become the first ever U.S. men’s team to medal in the team sprint. The American duo will have to contend with a formidable Norwegian team led by Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, who could become only the second athlete to ever win five gold medals at a single Winter Olympics.

Red Gerard takes on two-time Olympic medalist Su Yiming (China) in the men’s snowboarding slopestyle final. Gerard won gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games to become the youngest Winter Olympic gold medalist since 1928, winning the men’s snowboard slopestyle as a 17-year-old. Additionally, Kaila Kuhn and Winter Vinecki compete in the women’s aerials final. The U.S. has won one gold medal in women’s aerials (Nikki Stone at the 1998 Nagano Winter Games).

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19

In the women’s singles free skate, Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, and Isabeau Levito compete against a talented international roster, headlined by three-time Olympic medalist Kaori Sakamoto, live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Liu finished third in the short program on Tuesday and will look to become the first U.S. woman to earn a medal in the free skate since Sasha Cohen took home silver at the 2006 Torino Games. Glenn and Liu both won a gold medal in the team event earlier at these Games

The U.S. women’s hockey team will play in the gold medal game against Canada live at 1:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. This matchup marks the seventh time that the United States and Canada have faced off for the gold medal. Team USA has outscored its opponents 31-1 at these Games and is riding a shutout streak of 331 minutes and 23 seconds, which is the longest in Olympic hockey history (men’s or women’s).

21-year-old speed skating phenom Jordan Stolz aims to win his third gold medal of these Winter Games in the 1500m live at 10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Stolz has been dominant in this race as he has won all five 1500m World Cup races this season.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20

In the women’s speed skating 1500m, Team USA’s Brittany Bowe will face off against 10-time Olympic medalist Miho Takagi (Japan), who has yet to win gold in this event, live at 10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Two-time Olympic medalist Alex Ferreira, along with three-time Olympic medalist Nick Goepper, are expected to compete in the men’s freestyle skiing halfpipe final live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Kristen Santos-Griswold and Corinne Stoddard aim for the podium in the women’s short track 1500m live at 2:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

In the men’s biathlon 15km mass start, Campbell Wright is expected to challenge Eric Perrot (France) who has already won three medals at these Games, live at 8:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

***

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics and My New Favorite Olympian:

Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics: In the original podcast series, Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers discuss everything from Milan culture to the athletes, events, and top storylines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics along with special guests. This season, they will also be on the ground in Milan. Additionally, Yang and Rogers will also be a part of NBCUniversal’s aforementioned “Milan Cortina Creator Collective.”

My New Favorite Olympian: Olympic figure skating medalist and media figure Adam Rippon and Emmy-winning journalist Chase Cain host the new season of the multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian. The award-winning series provides in-depth narratives profiling established and emerging American stars who have overcome adversity, broken barriers, and committed to helping others as they pursue Olympic glory. Each audio and video episode focuses on a different Olympian and includes interviews with the athletes, experts, and those closest to them, including family members.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Milan Cortina Winter Olympic podcasts, click here.

***

A replay of each night’s Primetime in Milan will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 116 medal events across 16 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET each day from Feb. 7-22; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Winter Olympic moments happening at any time.

***

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 18 (DAY 12)

NBC

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s Team Sprint Final

Snowboarding – Men’s Slopestyle Final

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom First Run

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom Final Run

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Aerials Final

Short Track – Women’s Relay and Men’s 500m Finals

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Slopestyle Final

Biathlon – Women’s 4x6km Relay

USA NETWORK

6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Italy vs. Canada

7:15 p.m.-8 p.m.

Cross Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Team Sprint Finals*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Short Track – Women’s Relay and Men’s 500m Finals*

9 p.m.-11:15 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Great Britain*

11:15 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Great Britain*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom First Run*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Great Britain

THURSDAY, FEB. 19 (DAY 13)

NBC

DAYTIME

12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerials Final

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 1500m

1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Figure Skating – Women’s Free Skate (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Figure Skating – Women’s Free Skate

Speed Skating – Men’s 1500m

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerials Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying

Ski Mountaineering – Men’s and Women’s Sprint Finals

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-2:45 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom First Run*

2:45 a.m.-3:45 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Slopestyle Final*

3:50 a.m.-4:55 a.m.

Ski Mountaineering – Men’s and Women’s Sprint Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-6:15 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerials Qualifying (LIVE)

6:15 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Nordic Combined – Team Sprint Large Hill

6:55 a.m.-8 a.m.

Ski Mountaineering – Women’s Sprint Final and Semifinals (LIVE)

8 a.m.-8:15 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerials Final (LIVE)

8:15 a.m.-8:20 a.m.

Ski Mountaineering – Men’s Sprint Final (LIVE)

8:20 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerials Final (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying

10:30 a.m.-11:50 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 1500m (LIVE)

12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Bronze Medal Game – Switzerland vs. Sweden

1:10 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Final – United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying

6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Nordic Combined – Team Sprint Large Hill*

6:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m.

Nordic Combined – Team Sprint 2x7.5km Relay

7:15 p.m.-8 p.m.

Ski Mountaineering – Men’s and Women’s Sprint Finals*

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Semifinal 2

9:30 p.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Switzerland

12 a.m.-2 a.m.

Women’s Hockey – Final – United States vs. Canada*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Semifinal 1

FRIDAY, FEB. 20 (DAY 14)

NBC

DAYTIME

12 p.m.-12:15 p.m.

Bobsled – Two-Woman First Run (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 15km Mass Start

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 1500m

1:30 p.m.-2:55 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Halfpipe Final (LIVE)

3:10 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 1500m

Bobsled – Two-Woman First and Second Runs

Short Track – Women’s 1500m Semifinals

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Halfpipe Final

Short Track – Women’s 1500m Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 15km Mass Start

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Ski Cross Final

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Figure Skating – Women’s Free Skate*

4 a.m.-5 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Ski Cross Qualifying (LIVE)

5 a.m.-6 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerials Final*

6 a.m.-7:20 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Ski Cross Final (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:15 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 1500m*

8:15 a.m.-9 a.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 15km Mass Start (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Semifinal 1 (LIVE)

10:45 a.m.-11:50 a.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 1500m (LIVE)

11:50 a.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Ski Cross Final*

1:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 15km Mass Start*

2:15 p.m.-4:15 p.m.

Short Track – Women’s 1500m and Men’s Relay Finals (LIVE)

4:15 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Bobsled – Two-Woman, First Run

4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Bobsled – Two-Woman, Second Run

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Semifinal 1

8 p.m.-8:45 p.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 15km Mass Start*

8:45 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Semifinal 2

11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Semifinal*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Bronze Medal Game*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Bronze Medal Game

*Replay

--MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS--