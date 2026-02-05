SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

 Skip navigation
NBC AND PEACOCK TO PRESENT UNPRECEDENTED LIVE COVERAGE OF THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 OPENING CEREMONY TOMORROW AT 2 P.M. ET, WITH PRIMETIME COVERAGE AT 8 P.M. ET/PT ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Milan Logo - Press Box.png
HOW TO WATCH THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL
Milan Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL’S MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES “BY THE NUMBERS”

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
MANCHESTER DERBY THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 17, AT 7:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO HEADLINES THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC AND PEACOCK TO PRESENT UNPRECEDENTED LIVE COVERAGE OF THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 OPENING CEREMONY TOMORROW AT 2 P.M. ET, WITH PRIMETIME COVERAGE AT 8 P.M. ET/PT ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Milan Logo - Press Box.png
HOW TO WATCH THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL
Milan Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL’S MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES “BY THE NUMBERS”

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
MANCHESTER DERBY THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 17, AT 7:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO HEADLINES THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

Published February 5, 2026 12:02 PM

First-Place Arsenal Host Sunderland Saturday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and Universo

Jon Champion, Robbie Earle, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe to Host Goal Zone and Premier League Mornings from Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, Home of Super Bowl LX on NBC and Peacock (coverage begins this Sunday, Feb. 8 at Noon ET)

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 5, 2026 – Second-place Manchester City visit sixth-place Liverpool this Sunday, Feb. 8, at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Manchester City claimed a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday after losing a two-goal lead. Antoine Semenyo scored his 12th goal of the season after joining City from Bournemouth in January. Liverpool won in a commanding fashion against Newcastle 4-1. Forward Hugo Ekitike scored two goals in two minutes. Joe Speight and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Anfield.

This week’s coverage begins tomorrow, Feb. 6, with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network leading into Leeds United hosting Nottingham Forest at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

On Saturday, Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Dixon and Peter Drury will have the call live from Old Trafford. Manchester United-Spurs will be followed by Premier League Mornings at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports presents five Peacock-exclusive matches live at 10 a.m. ET: first-place Arsenal v. Sunderland (Universo), Bournemouth v. Aston Villa, Burnley v. West Ham, Fulham v. Everton, and Wolves v. Chelsea. Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the five Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Newcastle host Brentford on Peacock. Goal Zone follows at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

This weekend’s coverage concludes with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Brighton–Crystal Palace (Peacock, Telemundo) at 9 a.m. ET. Liverpool host Manchester City at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Jon Champion hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows from Levi’s Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LX, alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle, former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard, and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies break down the biggest headlines from Matchweek 24.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date
Time (ET)
Match
Platform
Fri., Feb. 6
2 p.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network
Fri., Feb. 6
3 p.m.
Leeds United v. Nottingham Forest
USA Network
Fri., Feb. 6
5 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network
Sat., Feb. 7
7:30 a.m.
Manchester United v. Spurs
USA Network, Universo
Sat., Feb. 7
9:30 a.m.
Premier League Mornings
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 7
10 a.m.
Arsenal v. Sunderland*
Peacock, Universo
Sat., Feb. 7
10 a.m.
Bournemouth v. Aston Villa*
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 7
10 a.m.
Burnley v. West Ham*
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 7
10 a.m.
Fulham v. Everton*
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 7
10 a.m.
Wolves v. Chelsea*
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 7
10 a.m.
Goal Rush
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 7
12:30 p.m.
Newcastle v. Brentford
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 7
2:30 p.m.
Goal Zone
Peacock
Sun., Feb. 8
8 a.m.
Premier League Mornings
Peacock
Sun., Feb. 8
9 a.m.
Brighton v. Crystal Palace
Peacock, Telemundo
Sun., Feb. 8
11:30 a.m.
Liverpool v. Manchester City
Peacock

*Available on Premier League Multiview

