SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

First-Place Arsenal Host Sunderland Saturday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and Universo

Jon Champion, Robbie Earle, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe to Host Goal Zone and Premier League Mornings from Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, Home of Super Bowl LX on NBC and Peacock (coverage begins this Sunday, Feb. 8 at Noon ET)

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 5, 2026 – Second-place Manchester City visit sixth-place Liverpool this Sunday, Feb. 8, at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Manchester City claimed a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday after losing a two-goal lead. Antoine Semenyo scored his 12th goal of the season after joining City from Bournemouth in January. Liverpool won in a commanding fashion against Newcastle 4-1. Forward Hugo Ekitike scored two goals in two minutes. Joe Speight and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Anfield.

This week’s coverage begins tomorrow, Feb. 6, with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network leading into Leeds United hosting Nottingham Forest at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

On Saturday, Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Dixon and Peter Drury will have the call live from Old Trafford. Manchester United-Spurs will be followed by Premier League Mornings at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports presents five Peacock-exclusive matches live at 10 a.m. ET: first-place Arsenal v. Sunderland (Universo), Bournemouth v. Aston Villa, Burnley v. West Ham, Fulham v. Everton, and Wolves v. Chelsea. Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the five Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Newcastle host Brentford on Peacock. Goal Zone follows at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

This weekend’s coverage concludes with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Brighton–Crystal Palace (Peacock, Telemundo) at 9 a.m. ET. Liverpool host Manchester City at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Jon Champion hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows from Levi’s Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LX, alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle, former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard, and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies break down the biggest headlines from Matchweek 24.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock's sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women's and Men's National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Fri., Feb. 6

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Fri., Feb. 6

3 p.m.

Leeds United v. Nottingham Forest

USA Network

Fri., Feb. 6

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Sat., Feb. 7

7:30 a.m.

Manchester United v. Spurs

USA Network, Universo

Sat., Feb. 7

9:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 7

10 a.m.

Arsenal v. Sunderland*

Peacock, Universo

Sat., Feb. 7

10 a.m.

Bournemouth v. Aston Villa*

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 7

10 a.m.

Burnley v. West Ham*

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 7

10 a.m.

Fulham v. Everton*

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 7

10 a.m.

Wolves v. Chelsea*

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 7

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 7

12:30 p.m.

Newcastle v. Brentford

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 7

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 8

8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 8

9 a.m.

Brighton v. Crystal Palace

Peacock, Telemundo

Sun., Feb. 8

11:30 a.m.

Liverpool v. Manchester City

Peacock



*Available on Premier League Multiview

