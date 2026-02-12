NOTES & QUOTES -- 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, THURSDAY, FEB. 12

“When you get the best on best in any sport – that’s what the Olympics are about – and when the National Hockey League is involved in the Olympics, it doesn’t get any better when it comes to the game of ice hockey.” – Eddie Olczyk on the return of NHL players to the Olympics

Following are highlights from today’s live coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on the platforms of NBCUniversal:

SNOWBOARDING WOMEN’S HALFPIPE FINAL

Todd Harris on Chloe Kim’s effect on the competition: “It seems like all of these riders are kind of rattled by what they know Chloe could potentially come singing with, so they are all being forced to throw down.”

Todd Richards on Kim’s influence on Korea’s gold medalist Choi Ga-on: “17-year-old Choi Ga-on says she was inspired and mentored by Chloe Kim. Kim and her father helped bring Ga-on to the U.S. to train with a Mammoth Mountain Development team, and now she is the Olympic champion.”

Richards on Sara Shimizu (Japan) following her first run: “Whoa, gigantic double cork 1080 attempt. That’s the first time that we’ve seen that in practice or by a woman in competition. They are absolutely going for it this evening. That is a statement from her.”

Harris on Snoop Dogg in the audience with a customized Kim jacket on: “Snoop Dogg enjoying some women’s halfpipe, [watching] his close friend Chloe Kim. Look at that custom jacket, c’mon.”

MEN’S HOCKEY: UNITED STATES VS. LATVIA

Eddie Olczyk on the return of NHL players to the Olympics: “When you get the best on best in any sport –that’s what the Olympics are about – and when the National Hockey League is involved in the Olympics, it doesn’t get any better when it comes to the game of ice hockey.”

Brian Boucher on Tage Thompson’s goal putting the U.S. up 3-1 over Latvia: “We talked about the importance of faceoffs, and for Team USA, they just went back-to-back on the power play for a couple of different looks.”

Brian Boucher on Nelson’s second goal extending the lead to 4-1: “An absolute thing of beauty for the red, white, and blue.”

T.J. Oshie on Brock Nelson’s gold-medal hockey lineage: “He comes from an amazing family background, all from Warroad, Minnesota. His uncle Dave Christian was on the 1980 ‘Miracle on Ice’ team. His grandpa and great uncle, Billy Christian and Roger Christian, were on the 1960 gold medal team, so they’ve got gold medals running through the blood.”

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING WOMEN’S 10KM

Steve Schlanger as Jessie Diggins comes to the finish line: “A sport that demands everything from you — and then, once you’ve given it all, asks for more. That’s where champions are found.”

Schlanger on Diggins chasing another Olympic medal: “Jessie Diggins is a champion, but today at the Olympic Games, she’s in a fight for the podium, chasing a medal. It would be the fourth Olympic medal of her decorated career. Eight years ago, she made history, and now she’s working to cement her legacy.”

ALPINE SKIING WOMEN’S SUPER-G

Steve Porino as Keely Cashman heads down the hill: “She’s a very good technical skier, and when she’s loose — which you have to be today — she flows beautifully.”

Porino after Breezy Johnson’s crash: “Breezy Johnson is so strong. She’s had so many crashes and has had to become incredibly resilient because of it.”

Dan Hicks on Elisabeth Bocock: “No one on this U.S. women’s ski team has embraced the Olympic experience more than 22-year-old Mary Bocock. She brings a great personality. She’s so entertaining to watch.”

Porino on Jacqueline Wiles remaining unfazed despite two of her teammates crashing right before her: “That’s the beautiful thing about Jackie Wiles — even when she’s nervous, she still skis right at her limit.”

FREESTYLE SKIING MEN’S MOGULS QUALIFYING

Trace Worthington on Charlie Mickel’s inspiration, 2006 Torino gold medalist Dale Begg-Smith: “He’s talked about being inspired by 2006 Olympic champion Dale Begg-Smith, and you can see it in the quality of his turns — that’s really been a focus for him.”

FREESTYLE SKIING MEN’S MOGUL FINAL

Hannah Kearney on Nick Page’s dedication: “His willingness to train is incredible. He’s committed to the process of becoming a better athlete, and he has great self-awareness of his strengths and weaknesses.”

Hannah Kearney on Cooper Woods (Australia) winning the tiebreaker against Mikaël Kingsbury (Canada): “That is an upset if I’ve ever seen one.”

Worthington on Cooper Woods bringing home gold for Australia: “Cooper Woods, the 25-year-old from Perisher, Australia, bringing down the big names, claiming gold.”

SPEED SKATING WOMEN’S 500M AND MEN’S 1000M FINALS

Ted Robinson on Xandra Velzeboer (Netherlands) winning the women’s 500m gold medal: “Xandra Velzeboer blowing this field away and the best in the world over the last four years confirms gold medal.”

Robinson on Jens van ‘t Wout (Netherlands) gold medal win: “Orange crush! van ‘t Wout with the stunner to win the 1000m. The Netherlands win gold, Dandjinou is not on the podium. How did that happen?”

Robinson on the pit stop during the restart in Final B round: “This is fabulous to see, this is winter NASCAR.”

MEN’S HOCKEY: CANADA VS. CZECHIA

Anson Carter on why Canada is the favorite to win gold: “They have what I like to call three generations of hockey superstars. You’ve got Sidney Crosby, who is like the GOAT, the Tom Brady of hockey. He’s won everything for Team Canada. Connor McDavid, last year best on best, he scored the game-winning goal, and that was like the passing of the torch from Crosby to McDavid. Then in today’s game, we have Macklin Celebrini.”

Eddie Olczyk on NHL officials working the Olympics: “I think they are the best in the world at what they do, and they oftentimes have a very good feel for the game. So far here on Day 2, I think the officials have done a terrific job.”

SNOWBOARDING MEN’S SNOWBOARD CROSS FINAL

Todd Harris on Nick Baumgartner’s possible final Olympic run: “We might have just seen the last competitive snowboard run for Nick Baumgartner at 44 years old. Will he be back four years from now?”

