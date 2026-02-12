TEAM USA STARS CHLOE KIM AND JESSIE DIGGINS LOOK TO ADD TO THEIR MEDAL COUNTS ON “PRIMETIME IN MILAN” TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Figure Skating Superstar Ilia Malinin Takes the Ice in Free Skate Tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Hilary Knight and the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Face Italy in Quarterfinal Matchup Tomorrow at 3:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

1000m Gold Medalist Jordan Stolz Returns to Action in 500m this Saturday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Most Up-to-Date Olympic TV Listings on NBCOlympics.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 12, 2026 – U.S. superstar snowboarder Chloe Kim and cross-country skier Jessie Diggins look to add to their Olympic medal counts in tonight’s edition of Primetime in Milan at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12

In the qualifying round on Wednesday, Kim was the only woman to score a 90+ point run. The U.S. has won at least one medal at every Olympics since the women’s halfpipe debuted in 1998, and multiple medals at four of the seven Games where the event has been contested.

Diggins, the most decorated cross-country skier in U.S. history, races the 10km freestyle in a bid for her fourth Olympic medal. Diggins has been racing with a rib injury since a crash in the skiathlon on Saturday.

Nick Page and Charlie Mickel lead Team USA into the men’s moguls with both seeking their first career Olympic medal. Page finished in 5th place in the event in Beijing.

Milan Olympic downhill gold medalist Breezy Johnson competes in the women’s super-G, while the luge team relay featuring Ashley Farquharson, Marcus Mueller, Ansel Haugsjaa, Jonny Gustafson, Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby compete in the final.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Ilia Malinin will compete in the men’s free skate in an attempt to win his first individual Olympic gold medal, live at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 3:05 p.m. ET. Malinin finished first in the short program on Tuesday with a score of 108.16.

Captain Hilary Knight leads a dominant U.S. women’s hockey team, which has outscored its opponents 20-1 across four preliminary games, into a quarterfinal matchup against Italy, live at 3:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Knight has a chance to break the all-time Team USA points record. She is currently tied with four-time Olympic medalist and former Team USA teammate Jenny Potter (32).

Other events on Friday include the men’s halfpipe final live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, cross country skiing men’s 10 km freestyle live at 5:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, and more.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Jordan Stolz, coming off his first Olympic gold medal in the 500m on Wednesday, looks to add another medal in the 500m live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Stolz set an Olympic record in the 1000m on Wednesday, finishing in a time of 1:06.28 and becoming the first U.S. athlete to win a speed skating gold medal since Vancouver 2010.

In the women’s 4x7.5km relay, Jessie Diggins, coming off a bronze medal in the 10km interval start, seeks to lead Team USA to the podium live at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Milan Cortina moguls’ gold medalist Liz Lemley and silver medalist Jaelin Kauf are expected to compete in the women’s dual moguls final live at 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Also on Saturday, the U.S. men’s hockey team takes on Denmark in their second Group Play game live at 3:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network and the men’s giant slalom final run is live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

***

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics and My New Favorite Olympian:

Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics: In the original podcast series, Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers discuss everything from Milan culture to the athletes, events, and top storylines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics along with special guests. This season, they will also be on the ground in Milan. Additionally, Yang and Rogers will also be a part of NBCUniversal’s aforementioned “Milan Cortina Creator Collective.”

My New Favorite Olympian: Olympic figure skating medalist and media figure Adam Rippon and Emmy-winning journalist Chase Cain host the new season of the multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian. The award-winning series provides in-depth narratives profiling established and emerging American stars who have overcome adversity, broken barriers, and committed to helping others as they pursue Olympic glory. Each audio and video episode focuses on a different Olympic hopeful and includes interviews with the athletes, experts, and those closest to them, including family members.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Milan Cortina Winter Olympic podcasts, click here.

***

For the latest comprehensive Olympic TV schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

A replay of each night’s Primetime in Milan will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 116 medal events across 16 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET each day from Feb. 7-22; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Winter Olympic moments happening at any time.

***

THURSDAY, FEB. 12 (DAY 6)

NBC

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Moguls Final

Luge – Team Relay Final

Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe Final

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Super-G

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 10km Freestyle

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 5000m

Snowboarding – Men’s Snowboard Cross Final

Short Track – Women’s 500m and Men’s 1000m Finals

USA NETWORK

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Luge – Team Relay Final*

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Skeleton – Men’s First and Second Runs*

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Germany vs. Denmark

9:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Sweden

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – United States vs. Latvia*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 10km*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Switzerland

FRIDAY, FEB. 13 (DAY 7)

NBC

DAYTIME

12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s 10km

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Snowboard Cross Final

1:30 p.m.-2:55 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe Final (LIVE)

3:05 p.m.-5 p.m.

Figure Skating – Men’s Free Skate (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Snowboard Cross Final

Figure Skating – Men’s Free Skate

Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe Final

Skeleton – Men’s Third and Final Runs

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 10km Sprint

Skeleton – Women’s First and Second Runs

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3 a.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe Final*

3:05 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

5:45 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s 10km (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Snowboard Cross Final

7:15 a.m.-8 a.m.

Luge – Team Relay

8 a.m.-9 a.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 10km Sprint (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Snowboard Cross Final

10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Skeleton – Women’s First Run (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-11:55 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 10,000m (LIVE)

11:55 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Skeleton – Women’s Second Run (LIVE)

1 p.m.-2:50 p.m.

Figure Skating – Men’s Free Skate (LIVE)

3:10 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal – United States vs.

Italy (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m.

Skeleton – Men’s Third and Final Runs

6:15 p.m.-7 p.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 10km Sprint*

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing– Men’s 10km*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Skeleton – Women’s First and Second Runs*

9 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Canada*

11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 10,000m*

12:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Canada vs. Switzerland

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Canada

SATURDAY, FEB. 14 (DAY 8)

NBC

DAYTIME

7 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 4x7.5km Relay (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Giant Slalom Final Run (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-10 a.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 7.5km Sprint (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Dual Moguls Final

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 500m (LIVE)

12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

Skeleton – Women’s Third Run (LIVE)

12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s 4x7.5km Relay

1:30 p.m.-3:45 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Big Air Qualifying (LIVE)

2:15 p.m.-2:35 p.m.

Skeleton – Women’s Final Run (LIVE)

3:45 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Dual Moguls Final

4:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 500m

5 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – United States vs. Denmark

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Skeleton – Women’s Third and Final Runs

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Giant Slalom Final Run

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Dual Moguls Final

Speed Skating – Men’s 500m

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 4x7.5km Relay

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Big Air Qualifying

Biathlon – Women’s 7.5km Sprint

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Figure Skating – Men’s Free Skate*

4 a.m.-4:40 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Giant Slalom First Run (LIVE)

4:40 a.m.-5:50 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Dual Moguls Final (LIVE)

6 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 4x7.5km Relay (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Great Britain vs. Canada

8:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe Final*

10 a.m.-10:25 a.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s Team Pursuit Qualifying

(LIVE)

10:40 a.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Italy vs. Finland (LIVE)

1 p.m.-2:35 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Men’s Individual Large Hill (LIVE)

2:35 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Short Track – Men’s 1500m Quarterfinals (LIVE)

3:10 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – United States vs. Denmark (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m.

Skeleton – Women’s Third and Final Runs*

6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m.

Short Track – Men’s 1500m Final, Women’s Relay

Semifinals, and Women’s 1000m Qualifying

7:15 p.m.-8 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Men’s Individual Large Hill*

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Germany*

9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s Team Pursuit Qualifying*

10 p.m.-11 p.m.

Short Track – Men’s 1500m Final, Women’s Relay

Semifinals, and Women’s 1000m Qualifying*

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – United States vs. Denmark*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 7.5km Sprint*

CNBC

6:10 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Sweden vs. Slovakia (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Italy vs. China

10:40 a.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal – Canada vs. Germany (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Germany

3:10 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal – Finland vs.

Switzerland (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Japan

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Italy vs. Sweden

*Replay

--MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS--