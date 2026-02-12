REMINDER* NBC SPORTS NBA ALL-STAR 2026 MEDIA CONFERENCE WITH CARMELO ANTHONY, REGGIE MILLER, NOAH EAGLE AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCER SAM FLOOD TODAY AT 5:30 P.M. ET / 2:30 P.M. PT

Dial 786-697-3501 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 12, 2026 – In advance of NBC Sports’ coverage of NBA All-Star 2026 on Feb. 13-15, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers and NBC Sports’ NBA analysts Carmelo Anthony and Reggie Miller, play-by-play commentator Noah Eagle, and Executive Producer Sam Flood will discuss NBC Sports’ coverage of NBA All-Star 2026 on a media conference call today at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT .

2026 NBA All-Star will take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., the home of the LA Clippers, and KIA Forum in Los Angeles, and feature events including Castrol Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, HBCU Classic presented by AT&T on Friday, Feb. 13 at 11 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, NBA All-Star Saturday on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and the 75th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.

NBC Sports’ coverage of NBA All-Star 2026 is part of “Legendary February,” NBCUniversal’s ongoing month of iconic sports programming with the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Super Bowl LX, and NBA All-Star.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Reggie Miller, Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford, and Noah Eagle, who will become the youngest commentator to broadcast the NBA All-Star Game at 29 years old, headline NBC Sports’ talent roster for NBA All-Star 2026, which will air on NBC for the first time since 2002 and debut on Peacock. Courtside reporters Zora Stephenson and Ashley ShahAhmadi along with studio host Ahmed Fareed round out NBC Sports’ NBA All-Star Weekend assignments. NBA veteran Austin Rivers will serve as honorary coach for a team comprised of NBA G League players in the Castrol Rising Stars, with Anthony, Carter, and McGrady also serving as coaches.

--NBA ALL-STAR 2026 ON NBC SPORTS--