JORDAN STOLZ, CHLOE KIM, MADISON CHOCK & EVAN BATES LEAD TEAM USA ON “PRIMETIME IN MILAN” TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Return of NHL Players: Auston Matthews and the U.S. Men’s Hockey Team Begin Group Play against Latvia Tomorrow, at 3:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Jessie Diggins Goes for Gold in the Women’s Freestyle 10km Tomorrow at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

U.S. Women’s Hockey Team to Play in Quarterfinals against Italy on Friday, Feb. 13, at 3:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Most Up-to-Date Olympic TV Listings on NBCOlympics.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 11, 2026 – Speed skating world champion and world record holder Jordan Stolz makes his Milan Cortina debut in pursuit of his first Olympic medal, Chloe Kim begins her gold medal defense in women’s halfpipe, and the ice dance team of Madison Chock and Evan Bates aim for their first Olympic medal in this event, headlining tonight’s presentation of Primetime in Milan at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Making his highly-anticipated Milan Cortina debut, Stolz competes in the 1000m, in which he holds the world record. Stolz, widely considered the best speed skater in the world, could make Olympic history by becoming only the second American in any sport (man or woman) to win three or more medals at a single Winter Games, joining fellow speed skater and Wisconsinite Eric Heiden (1980 Lake Placid).

Madison Chock and Evan Bates, the three-time reigning world ice dance champions, aim to win their first Olympic gold medal in ice dance and join Meryl Davis and Charlie White (2014 Sochi) as the second team in U.S. history to take gold in this event. In Beijing, Chock and Bates finished in fourth place, their best Olympic result in ice dance.

Kim will have the opportunity to become the first snowboarder, man or woman, to win a gold medal in three consecutive Olympics. Coming off a torn labrum in early January, halfpipe qualifying marks the first time she will be competing since the injury.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle competes for his second career Olympic medal in the super-G, where he will face off against reigning super-G world champion Marco Odermatt (Switzerland) and Franjo von Allmen (Switzerland), who is seeking his third gold medal of these Olympics. Cochran-Siegle took home a silver medal in this event four years ago in Beijing.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12

The U.S. men’s hockey team, led by NHL All-Stars Auston Matthews and Jack Hughes, begins group play against Latvia live at 3:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. With NHL players returning to the Olympics for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Winter Games, Team USA is considered to have one of the deepest teams in the tournament and a chance to get back on the podium for the first time since 2010.

Jessie Diggins will represent Team USA in women’s 10km cross-country skiing live at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. In the women’s halfpipe final, Kim will contend for a medal live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Breezy Johnson looks to capture her second medal of these Winter Games in women’s super-G live at 5:30 a.m. on Peacock and USA Network.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Ilia Malinin will compete in the men’s free skate in an attempt to win his first individual Olympic gold medal, live at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 3:05 p.m. ET. Malinin finished first in the short program on Tuesday with a score of 108.16.

Captain Hilary Knight leads a surging U.S. women’s hockey team, which has outscored its opponents 20-1 across four preliminary games, into a quarterfinal matchup against Italy, live at 3:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Knight has a chance to break the all-time Team USA points record, as she is currently tied with four-time Olympic medalist and former Team USA teammate Jenny Potter (32).

Other events on Friday include the men’s halfpipe final live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, men’s cross-country skiing 10km freestyle live at 5:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, and more.

***

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics and My New Favorite Olympian:

Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics: In the original podcast series, Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers discuss everything from Milan culture to the athletes, events, and top storylines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics along with special guests. This season, they will also be on the ground in Milan. Additionally, Yang and Rogers will also be a part of NBCUniversal’s aforementioned “Milan Cortina Creator Collective.”

My New Favorite Olympian: Olympic figure skating medalist and media figure Adam Rippon and Emmy-winning journalist Chase Cain host the new season of the multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian. The award-winning series provides in-depth narratives profiling established and emerging American stars who have overcome adversity, broken barriers, and committed to helping others as they pursue Olympic glory. Each audio and video episode focuses on a different Olympic hopeful and includes interviews with the athletes, experts, and those closest to them, including family members.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Milan Cortina Winter Olympic podcasts, click here.

***

For the latest comprehensive Olympic TV schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

For more information about NBC Sports, our releases, and latest news, please visit https://www.nbcsports.com/pressbox. A complete archive of Milan Cortina Winter Olympics press releases can be found here.

A replay of each night’s Primetime in Milan will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 116 medal events across 16 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET each day from Feb. 7-22; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Winter Olympic moments happening at any time.

***

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 11 (DAY 5)

NBC

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Super-G

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Free Dance

Speed Skating – Men’s 1000m

Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls Final

Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying

USA NETWORK

5:45 p.m.-6 p.m.

Luge – Men’s Doubles First Run*

6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Luge – Men’s Doubles Final Run

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying*

8 p.m.-9:45 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Slovakia vs. Finland

9:45 p.m.-11 p.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 15km Individual*

11 p.m.-12:45 a.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Czechia*

12:45 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Free Dance*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Czechia

THURSDAY, FEB. 12 (DAY 6)

NBC

DAYTIME

12 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Moguls Finals

12:45 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Luge – Team Relay Final (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-2:55 p.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe Final (LIVE)

2:55 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Short Track – Women’s 500m and Men’s 1000m Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 10km

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Moguls Final

Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe Final

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Super-G

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Luge – Team Relay Final

Snowboarding – Men’s Snowboard Cross Final

Short Track – Women’s 500m Final

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Free Dance*

4 a.m.-4:35 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Moguls Qualifying (LIVE)

4:35 a.m.-5:20 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying (LIVE)

5:30 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Super-G (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Moguls Final (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-8:35 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 10km (LIVE)

8:35 a.m.-9:10 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Snowboard Cross Final (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. South Korea

10:40 a.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Canada vs. Czechia (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:45 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 5000m

1:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Skeleton – Men’s First and Second Runs

2:15 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Short Track – Women’s 500m and Men’s 1000m Finals (LIVE)

3:10 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – United States vs. Latvia (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Snowboard Cross Final*

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Luge – Team Relay Final*

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Skeleton – Men’s First and Second Runs*

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Germany vs. Denmark

9:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Sweden

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – United States vs. Latvia*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 10km*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Switzerland

FRIDAY, FEB. 13 (DAY 7)

NBC

DAYTIME

12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s 10km

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Snowboard Cross Final

1:30 p.m.-2:55 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe Final (LIVE)

3:05 p.m.-5 p.m.

Figure Skating – Men’s Free Skate (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Snowboard Cross Final

Figure Skating – Men’s Free Skate

Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe Final

Skeleton – Men’s Third and Final Runs

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 10km Sprint

Skeleton – Women’s First and Second Runs

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3 a.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe Final*

3:05 a.m.-6 a.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

6 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s 10km (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8 a.m.

Luge – Team Relay*

8 a.m.-9:20 a.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 10km Sprint (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Snowboard Cross Final

10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Skeleton – Women’s First Run (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-11:55 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 10,000m (LIVE)

11:55 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Skeleton – Women’s Second Run (LIVE)

1 p.m.-2:50 p.m.

Figure Skating – Men’s Free Skate (LIVE)

3:10 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal – United States vs. Italy (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m.

Skeleton – Men’s Third and Final Runs

6:15 p.m.-7 p.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 10km Sprint*

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing– Men’s 10km*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 10,000m*

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Canada*

11 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal – United States vs. Italy*

12:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Canada vs. Switzerland

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Canada

*Replay

***

--MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS--