NBC SPORTS’ NBA ALL-STAR 2026 “BY THE NUMBERS”

How to Watch NBA All-Star 2026 and Commentator Roster

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 11, 2026 – NBC Sports returns to broadcasting the NBA All-Star Game for the first time since 2002 and is delivering coverage across the three days of events Feb. 13 – 15 on NBC, Peacock, NBCSN and Telemundo.

NBA All-Star 2026 will take place at the Intuit Dome, the home of the LA Clippers, and KIA Forum in Los Angeles, and feature events including Castrol Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, HBCU Classic presented by AT&T on Friday, Feb. 13 at 11 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, NBA All-Star Saturday on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and the 75th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.

Following is NBC Sports’ coverage of NBA All-Star 2026 “by the numbers” :

· 3: Time zone difference between Los Angeles the U.S. Eastern time zone

· 4: Number of Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers on the NBC Sports commentator roster for NBA All-Star 2026

· 9: Number of players to compete as part of Team World

· 11: Number of NBC Sports Production Trucks for NBA All-Star 2026

· 15: Number of countries and territories represented across NBA All-Star 2026 selections

· 16: Number of players to compete as part of two U.S. teams (Stars & Stripes) in the 75th NBA All-Star Game

· 25+: Total programming hours across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN and Telemundo

· 29: Age of Noah Eagle who will become the youngest broadcaster to ever call an NBA All-Star Game

· 30: Number of NBA All-Star selections for NBC Sports’ All-Star 2026 talent commentators. Carmelo Anthony (10), Vince Carter (eight), Tracy McGrady (seven) and Reggie Miller (five)

· 56: Number of countries and territories where fans are from who will attend NBA All-Star 2026, a record for any NBA event in North America

· 59: Total number of athletes expected to compete throughout NBA All-Star 2026 (Castrol Rising Stars, NBA All-Star Saturday, 75th NBA All-Star Game)

· 75th: Annual All-Star showcase by the NBA

· 300: Approximate number of NBCUniversal employees on-site in Los Angeles and based in Stamford, Conn

· 1991: First year NBC Sports broadcast NBA All-Star Game. Commentators featured Bob Costas, Mike Fratello, Ahmad Rashad, Steve Jones, Pat Riley, Bob Ferry, and Peter Vecsey

· 2002: Last year of NBC Sports’ All-Star Game coverage. Featured NBC commentators Marv Albert, Bill Walton, Steve Jones, Ahmad Rashad, Jim Gray, Lewis Johnson, Pat Croce, and Mike Fratello

· 2,477: Distance in miles between NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Conn. and Los Angeles

· 90,000: Square feet of NBC Sports’ production space at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. where nearly all its production and engineering infrastructure will be

