NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES COMMENTATORS FOR NBA ALL-STAR 2026 IN LOS ANGELES, FEB. 13-15, ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN AND TELEMUNDO

Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford and Noah Eagle to Call All-Star Events Friday – Sunday, Including Rising Stars, All-Star Saturday and NBA All-Star Game; Zora Stephenson and Ashley ShahAhmadi to Serve as Courtside Reporters

Studio Team for NBA All-Star 2026 on NBC and Peacock Features Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady and Host Ahmed Fareed

Castrol Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, HBCU Classic presented by AT&T on Friday, Feb. 13 at 11 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, NBA All-Star Saturday on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and the 75th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo

Anthony, Carter, McGrady and Miller Combine for 30 NBA All-Star Selections

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 9, 2026 – Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Reggie Miller, Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford, and Noah Eagle, who will become the youngest commentator to broadcast the NBA All-Star Game at 29 years old, headline NBC Sports’ talent roster for NBA All-Star 2026, which will air on NBC for the first time since 2002 and debut on Peacock.. Courtside reporters Zora Stephenson and Ashley ShahAhmadi along with studio host Ahmed Fareed round out NBC Sports’ NBA All-Star Weekend assignments. NBA veteran Austin Rivers will serve as honorary coach for a team comprised of NBA G League players in the Castrol Rising Stars.

Telemundo’s NBA All-Star Game coverage will be led by legendary play-by-play announcer Álvaro Martín, alongside analysts Greivis Vásquez, former NBA player and Venezuelan national team standout, and Diego Balado, a renowned international sports analyst. Diego Arrioja will serve as courtside reporter, while Emmy Award–winning host Adriana Monsalve will anchor the pregame, intermission, and postgame coverage.

NBC Sports’ NBA All-Star roster of talent consists of a combined 30 NBA All-Star selections between Carmelo Anthony (10), Vince Carter (eight), Tracy McGrady (seven) and Reggie Miller (five). Vince Carter won the NBA All-Star Dunk Contest in 2000.

2026 NBA All-Star will take place at the Intuit Dome, the home of the LA Clippers, and KIA Forum in Los Angeles, and feature events including Castrol Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, HBCU Classic presented by AT&T on Friday, Feb. 13 at 11 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, NBA All-Star Saturday on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and the 75th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.

For more information on the Castrol Rising Stars roster and draft process by Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter and Austin Rivers, click here. For more information on the 75th NBA All-Star Game roster, click here.

“NBC Sports is excited to once again be the home of NBA All-Star,” said NBC Sports Executive Producer Sam Flood. “We look forward to celebrating the players and action on the court and adding to the many memorable moments like Magic’s return and Michael Jordan’s passionate play. Our announce team will interact with the players and help share the energy of NBA All-Star with the fans watching at home.”

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), who was an NBA All-Star in 1990, 1995, 1996, 1998 and 2000, three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst), and Zora Stephenson and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporters) will call all events during NBA All-Star 2026.

Live on-site coverage from Intuit Dome begins at 9 p.m. ET Friday, and 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday with NBA Showtime: All-Star Saturday and NBA Showtime: All-Star Game Special Edition, respectively, on Peacock and NBCSN, hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed alongside Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter.

Additionally, on Friday, Feb. 13 at 11 p.m. ET, Peacock and NBCSN will carry the HBCU Classic, Hampton vs. North Carolina A&T, at the KIA Forum. NBC Sports’ Michael Grady will be on the call.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

BROADCAST AND STUDIO TEAMS FOR CASTROL RISING STARS, NBA ALL-STAR SATURDAY AND THE 75TH NBA ALL-STAR GAME

Play-by-Play : Noah Eagle

: Noah Eagle Analysts : Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford

: Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford Courtside Reporters : Zora Stephenson, Ashley ShahAhmadi

: Zora Stephenson, Ashley ShahAhmadi Studio Host : Ahmed Fareed

: Ahmed Fareed Studio Analysts : Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady

: Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady Honorary Rising Stars Coaches (Friday night only): Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Austin Rivers

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC, NBCSN, Telemundo

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Fri., Feb. 13

Castrol Rising Stars

Peacock, NBCSN

9 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 13

HBCU Classic presented by AT&T

Peacock, NBCSN

11 p.m. ET

Sat., Feb. 14

NBA All-Star Saturday

NBC, Peacock

5 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 15

75th NBA All-Star Game

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

5 p.m.



NBC Sports’ coverage of NBA All-Star 2026 is part of “Legendary February”, NBCUniversal’s ongoing month of iconic sports programming with the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Super Bowl LX, and NBA All-Star.

The NBA All-Star Game was broadcast on NBC Sports from 1990-2002. Magic Johnson was named the All-Star Game MVP in 1990 and Kobe Bryant earned MVP honors at the 2002 game. NBC Sports’ Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter were NBA All-Star teammates in 2002 for the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors, respectively. NBC Sports’ broadcasters for the 2002 NBA All-Star Weekend included the legendary Marv Albert alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton, Steve Jones, Jim Gray, Ahmad Rashad, and Lewis Johnson, the latter of whom joined NBC Sports in 1999.

