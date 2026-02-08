NOTES & QUOTES FROM SUPER BOWL LX PREGAME SHOW ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“It’s my favorite story in the NFL. This guy’s a real inspiration. What an example of mental toughness and resilience and grit.” – Jason Garrett on Seahawks QB Sam Darnold

“If you’re the Patriots, don’t change what you’ve done all year. Put the ball in Drake Maye’s hands. They are going to need big plays against this defense if they want to win this game.” – Rodney Harrison on how the Patriots can win Super Bowl LX

“They have top players in the NFL at every position. When the opponents play them, they go, ‘Man, I wish I had a guy like that.” – Devin McCourty on the Seahawks Defense

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 8, 2026 – NBC Sports’ presentation of Super Bowl LX began today with a five-hour Super Bowl LX Pregame Show on NBC and Peacock, leading into coverage of Seahawks-Patriots from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Maria Taylor served as the lead host for the Super Bowl LX Pregame Show and, after the game, will host the Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation – her first time in both roles. She was joined inside Levi’s Stadium by Noah Eagle, making his NBC Sports’ Super Bowl debut, serving as co-host of the pregame show, and Football Night in America teammates and Super Bowl champion analysts Jason Garrett and Devin McCourty.

NBC Sports insider Mike Florio reported on all the news surrounding Super Bowl LX from on-location in Santa Clara, and Steve Kornacki, NBC News’ celebrated political correspondent, returned to the Super Bowl pregame show. FNIA’s fantasy football and sports betting expert Matthew Berry made his Super Bowl debut with NBC Sports. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and four-time AP First-Team All-Pro 49ers linebacker Fred Warner joined in-stadium to preview the matchup and provide in-depth analysis in their home venue.

Super Bowl LX sideline reporters Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung began the day reporting from the AFC and NFC team hotels, and Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover took viewers inside the NFL Tailgate at Levi’s Stadium.

Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, fellow two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison, and co-host Jac Collinsworth broadcast live from multiple locations on Alcatraz Island.

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms began the day on a boat stopping at notable Bay Area attractions including Treasure Island, Bay Farm Island Bridge, McCovey Cove, PIER 39, and the Golden Gate Bridge. He was accompanied on the water by Super Bowl LVI champion and three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, and four-time AP First-Team All-Pro Cameron Heyward, the Pittsburgh Steelers 15-season veteran defensive tackle and 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

NBC News’ Tom Llamas also interviewed President Donald Trump. Click here to watch.

Features through the Super Bowl LX Pregame Show included pieces on John Madden’s philanthropy, Grateful Dead’s 60 years in the Bay Area, Mike Singletary and the ’85 Bears, a tribute to John Beam, professional football’s greatest innovations narrated by Tim Layden, Sports Illustrated’s photographer Jon Biever’s 60th consecutive Super Bowl, and more.

Following are highlights from today’s Super Bowl LX Pregame Show on NBC and Peacock :

ON SUPER BOWL LX

Garrett on the Super Bowl matchup: “I think there’s a way the Patriots can win this game, but I just think Seattle is better from top to bottom.”

Snoop Dogg, currently in northern Italy for the Winter Olympics, on his plans for the Super Bowl: “I’m going to be in my room posted up like a thumb tack enjoying the Super Bowl. I have no dog in the fight, but I hope to see a great game because both teams earned their way to get there.”

ON SEAHAWKS

Garrett on QB Sam Darnold: “It’s my favorite story in the NFL. This guy’s a real inspiration. What an example of mental toughness and resilience and grit – all the things you preach as a coach – but what I love most is his positive spirit.”

McCourty on the Seahawks defense: “They have top players in the NFL at every position. When the opponents play them, they go, ‘Man, I wish I had a guy like that.’ And they have a complex scheme, so it makes it so hard on the quarterback play after play...The Seattle Seahawks team that was here 11 years ago for the Super Bowl, they were basic because they had stars everywhere. Mike Macdonald said let me make this complex.”

Warner on Darnold: “I want to see the ball in Sam Darnold’s hands at the end of this game. If the Patriots can keep it close and somehow maintain a lead, I want to see Sam Darnold wield his team to victory, because it is one thing to do it in the regular season. It’s one thing to also do in the NFC Championship game. It’s another thing to do it in a Super Bowl.”

Donald on DE Leonard Williams: “He’s disruptive in the pass game and the run game...He’s a disruptive guy that can be a game changer.”

Warner on the Seahawks: “There’s a reason why they are in this game. They play the game the exact right way. They impose their will in all three phases – special teams, offense, and defensively. I have to tip my cap..”

Warner on RB Kenneth Walker III: “I hate going against Kenneth Walker. You know why, because it’s like playing the Energizer Bunny. You have to track him down. He has all this ability in his body.”

ON PATRIOTS

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel on the Patriots’ past championships: “It’s a blueprint of the hard work, the connection that those teams had, the attention to detail, being able to perform in high intensity environments, making plays in critical situations.”

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on QB Drake Maye: “Drake has this physical gift; he can do things with his legs and throw the ball and access places on the field that are really unique.”

Garrett on WR Stefon Diggs: “The Patriots best playmaker is Stefon Diggs. Not only is he going to catch the ball, he’s awfully good after the catch and that is their chance to make some big plays.”

Dungy on Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson: “TreVeyon Henderson has made big playsand I think that is going to be important today. This Seattle defense, you’re not going to just pound them with 12 to 14 play drives. You’re going to need that home run and Henderson can hit the home run”

Harrison on Vrabel: “We always knew that he was going to be a head coach because he loved football so much. He played offense, he played defense, he played special teams. He hauled all the reps from the scout team. He’s unselfish and he deserves all the success that he is having right now.”

Shanahan on Maye: “I loved watching Drake this week…He plays in a humble, yet confident way. But tonight, I think he’s going to see something he hasn’t seen yet. There is not going to be much space. He is going to feel the length of the defense.

Harrison: “If you’re the Patriots, don’t change what you’ve done all year. Put the ball in Drake Maye’s hands. They are going to need big plays against this defense if they want to win this game.”

ON THE 2026 PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, and Jac Collinsworth discuss voting for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

ON NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

Carmelo Anthony on NBA All-Star Weekend: “Coming off of Super Bowl, coming off of Winter Olympics, and now, we get our opportunity as an NBA family to showcase – we’re going to put on our show.”

MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS

NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics continues tonight at approximately 10:45 p.m. ET/PT following the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Super Bowl LX champions on NBC and Peacock.

Mike Tirico, who will have just finished calling Super Bowl LX, will host Primetime in Milan live from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Tonight’s Primetime in Milan features Team USA alpine skier Breezy Johnson as she goes for gold in the women’s downhill. The U.S. Figure Skating team, led by Ilia Malinin and Amber Glenn, will battle Japan for the top spot on the podium in the team event.

Following are highlights from today’s live coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on the platforms of NBCUniversal:

ALPINE SKIING WOMEN’S DOWNHILL

Steve Porino on Lindsey Vonn: “It was just clearly all in from the get-go. Vonn approached that like there was no tomorrow, and while that is her legacy, that was hard to watch. It just takes the wind out of you, the hurt all around. Lindsey Vonn had put so much on the line. I think she had the ambition of skiing all the way through the end of the season, but this was clearly a moment where she was going to risk absolutely everything.”

Dan Hicks on Breezy Johnson: “Breezy Johnson takes over the lead in emphatic fashion.”

Hicks on Breezy Johnson’s gold medal race: “Full circle moment for Breezy Johnson, who after that crash [in 2022] said she needed to fall in love with this course again.”

FIGURE SKATING TEAM EVENT PAIRS’ FREE SKATE

Tara Lipinski on Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea’s pairs’ free skate performance: “I haven’t seen them skate like that ever. That was Olympic energy. Danny is always so steady, but Ellie was fierce. They were unstoppable.”

Lipinski on Niccolo Macii and Sara Conti’s performance on home ice: “Just think about all of the years of work, getting to an Olympic Games, repping your team and it just going like that. You can feel the emotion coming off of that. It was everything a skater dream of.”

FIGURE SKATING TEAM EVENT WOMEN’S FREE SKATE

Terry Gannon on Amber Glenn’s performance: “It did not go as planned. But much like her career, she did not give up, she did not give in.”

FIGURE SKATING TEAM EVENT MEN’S FREE SKATE

Gannon on Italy clinching a team event medal: “It is official. Italy is going to earn a medal and make it to the podium here in the team event.”

Lipinski on Ilia Malinin’s unmatched technical ability: “That wasn’t his best. That’s not the Ilia we’ve known who just hits quad after quad, but it’s still uncharted territory. He pushes the limit of the sport. No one else lives here just Quad God.”

Johnny Weir on the margin in the team event after Shun Sato’s free skate: “This is going to come down to a kitten’s whisker.”

Weir on Team USA’s gold medal win: “This result was so well fought, so well earned. Both teams, Japan and the United States, were incredible. They gave us a master class in what figure skating is all about. It’s not just the sparkle and the smiles, it’s mental fortitude, it’s athletic excellence.”

