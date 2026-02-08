BREEZY JOHNSON, ILIA MALININ, AMBER GLENN, AND U.S. FIGURE SKATING TEAM GO FOR GOLD ON “PRIMETIME IN MILAN” TONIGHT AT 10:45 P.M. ET FOLLOWING SUPER BOWL LX ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Mike Tirico to Host Primetime in Milan from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., after Calling Super Bowl LX

Rivalry Renewed: U.S. Women’s Hockey Faces Canada on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 2:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Mikaela Shiffrin Makes Milan Cortina Olympic Debut in Women’s Team Combined – Slalom on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Most Up-to-Date Olympic TV Listings on NBCOlympics.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 8, 2026 – Team USA alpine skier Breezy Johnson goes for gold in the women’s downhill while the U.S. Figure Skating team, led by superstars Ilia Malinin and Amber Glenn, aims for the top of the podium in tonight’s installment of Primetime in Milan, beginning at approximately 10:45 p.m. ET following the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Super Bowl LX champions on NBC and Peacock.

Mike Tirico, who will have just finished calling Super Bowl LX, will host Primetime in Milan live from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Reigning downhill world champion Breezy Johnson will compete in the women’s downhill from Cortina in the first women’s alpine skiing event of the Winter Olympics. Johnson, who made her Olympic debut at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, missed the 2022 Beijing Games after injuring her knee on the very same course in Cortina and seeks redemption.

The U.S. Figure Skating team skates the final events of the team event – the pairs free skate, women’s free skate, and men’s free skate – with superstars Amber Glenn and Ilia Malinin expected to compete in the latter two events and secure a medal for the U.S.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Two-time Olympic speed skating medalist Brittany Bowe is expected to compete in the 1000m at 11:30 a.m. ET live on Peacock and USA Network. Madison Chock and Evan Bates, the three-time reigning ice dance world champions, are expected to compete in their signature event at 1:20 p.m. ET on Peacock that will transition to NBC and Peacock at 2:40 p.m. ET. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu (China) will look to earn another medal in the slopestyle final set to begin at 6:30 a.m. ET live on Peacock and USA Network.

The U.S. women’s hockey team, coming off a resounding 5-0 victory against Finland on Saturday, takes on Switzerland in their penultimate group play game live at 2:40 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin are the first mixed doubles curling team to reach the semifinals in U.S. history and will compete live at 12:05 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Other events on Monday include men’s team downhill combined alpine skiing live at 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, women’s big air final live at 1:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock, the first run of women’s luge at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, and more.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, the winningest alpine skier in history, is expected to make her Milan Cortina Olympic debut in the team combined slalom live at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Shiffrin won the silver medal in the combined at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and aims to get back on the Olympic podium for the first time since those Games.

In the most anticipated matchup of Group Play, the U.S. faces longtime rival Canada at 2:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. The two nations have met in the gold medal game at each of the last four Winter Olympics dating back to 2010, with Canada winning three of those four. The U.S. is led by Hilary Knight, who tied the record for most career Olympic goals (14) on Saturday.

Malinin is expected to make his individual Olympic debut in the men’s short program beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 1:45 p.m. ET. Malinin is the two-time reigning world champion.

Defending Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Alex Hall, alongside Konnor Ralph and Mac Forehand, will represent Team USA in the men’s slopestyle final live at 6:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Additionally, three-time Olympic medalist Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern are expected to race in the women’s individual sprint classic final live at 5:45 a.m. ET on Peacock.

***

***

SUNDAY, FEB. 8 (DAY 2)

NBC

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

10:45 p.m.-12 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Downhill

Figure Skating – Team Event Final, Men’s Free Skate

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

12:35 a.m.-2 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s and Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Finals

Snowboarding – Women’s Big Air Qualifying

USA NETWORK

3:55 p.m.-5 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event Final, Men’s Free Skate (LIVE)

5 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Czechia vs. Finland (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 5000m*

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Big Air Qualifying

8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – France vs. Sweden

10:30 p.m.-11:15 p.m.

Luge – Men’s Third and Final Runs*

11:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s Skiathlon*

12:15 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Biathlon – Mixed Relay*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event Final (Pairs’, Women’s, and Men’s Free Skates)*

CNBC

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. Estonia*

7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. Sweden

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Italy vs. Great Britain

MONDAY, FEB. 9 (DAY 3)

NBC

DAYTIME

12 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 1000m (LIVE)

12:45 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Team Combined, Downhill and Slalom

1:30 p.m.-2:40 p.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Big Air Final (LIVE)

2:40 p.m.-4:55 p.m.

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Team Combined, Downhill

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Team Combined, Slalom

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Slopestyle Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Big Air Final

Speed Skating – Women’s 1000m

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event Final (Pairs’, Women’s, and Men’s Free Skates)*

4:30 a.m.-5:40 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Team Combined, Downhill (LIVE)

5:45 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Downhill*

6:30 a.m.-7:55 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Slopestyle Final (LIVE)

8 a.m.-8:55 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Team Combined, Slalom (LIVE)

9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. Italy

11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Luge – Women’s First Run (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 1000m (LIVE)

12:05 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinals (LIVE)

12:35 p.m.-1:20 p.m.

Luge – Women’s Second Run (LIVE)

1:20 p.m.-2:40 p.m.

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance (LIVE)

2:40 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

5 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Canada vs. Czechia (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Men’s Individual Normal Hill

6:45 p.m.-8 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 1000m*

8 p.m.-8:45 p.m.

Luge – Women’s First and Second Runs*

8:45 p.m.-10:15 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal*

10:15 p.m.-11 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Men’s Individual Normal Hill*

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Switzerland*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Team Combined, Downhill and Slalom*

CNBC

5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal 1

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal 2

TUESDAY, FEB. 10 (DAY 4)

NBC

DAYTIME

12 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Slopestyle Final

12:45 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Luge – Women’s Final Run (LIVE)

1:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing - Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Finals

1:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Team Combined, Downhill

Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Team Combined, Slalom

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Luge – Women’s Final Run

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Moguls Qualifying

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3:15 a.m.

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance*

3:15 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Qualifying (LIVE)

4:30 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Team Combined, Downhill (LIVE)

5:45 a.m.-6:10 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Moguls Qualifying (LIVE)

6:10 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Finals (LIVE)

6:30 a.m.-7:55 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Slopestyle Final (LIVE)

8 a.m.-9 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Team Combined, Slalom (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Finals

10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls Qualifying

11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Luge – Women’s Third Run (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Short Track – Mixed Team Relay Final and Qualifying, Women’s 500m and Men’s 1000m

12:05 p.m.-12:15 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Final (LIVE)

12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.

Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program (LIVE)

2:10 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 20km Individual

5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m.

Luge – Women’s Third and Final Runs*

6:15 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Mixed Team Normal Hill

7:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Short Track – Mixed Team Relay Final and Qualifying, Women’s 500m and Men’s 1000m *

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Game*

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Final*

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Canada*

1 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Short Track – Mixed Team Relay Final and Qualifying, Women’s 500m and Men’s 1000m*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Finals*

CNBC

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Game*

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Final

