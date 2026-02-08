OPENING SATURDAY OF MILAN CORTINA OLYMPIC COMPETITION IS MOST WATCHED WINTER GAMES SHOW SINCE 2014, AVERAGING 28.5 MILLION VIEWERS ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK & CNBC

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Milan Logo - Press Box.png
BREEZY JOHNSON, ILIA MALININ, AMBER GLENN, AND U.S. FIGURE SKATING TEAM GO FOR GOLD ON “PRIMETIME IN MILAN” TONIGHT AT 10:45 P.M. ET FOLLOWING SUPER BOWL LX ON NBC AND PEACOCK
mlb pb
CLAYTON KERSHAW, ANTHONY RIZZO, AND JOEY VOTTO JOIN NBC SPORTS’ MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL COVERAGE
Milan Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, FEBRUARY 7

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Milan Logo - Press Box.png
BREEZY JOHNSON, ILIA MALININ, AMBER GLENN, AND U.S. FIGURE SKATING TEAM GO FOR GOLD ON “PRIMETIME IN MILAN” TONIGHT AT 10:45 P.M. ET FOLLOWING SUPER BOWL LX ON NBC AND PEACOCK
mlb pb
CLAYTON KERSHAW, ANTHONY RIZZO, AND JOEY VOTTO JOIN NBC SPORTS’ MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL COVERAGE
Milan Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, FEBRUARY 7

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

OPENING SATURDAY OF MILAN CORTINA OLYMPIC COMPETITION IS MOST WATCHED WINTER GAMES SHOW SINCE 2014, AVERAGING 28.5 MILLION VIEWERS ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK & CNBC

Published February 8, 2026 04:01 PM

Largest Audience in 43 Nights of Winter Games Coverage (Day 10 of 2014 Sochi Olympics)

Led by NBC Broadcast Network, Viewership Up 92% from Opening Saturday of 2022 Beijing Olympics

Led by Peacock, Winter Games-Record 1.3 Billion Minutes Streamed on Saturday

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 8, 2026 – NBCUniversal’s presentation of the opening Saturday of Milan Cortina Winter Olympics competition averaged 28.5 million viewers on NBC, Peacock, NBCUniversal Digital Platforms and Versant’s CNBC and USA Network – marking the most-watched Winter Games presentation since 2014 (Day 10 of 2014 Sochi Olympics), according to preliminary data from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Highlighted by U.S. figure skating stars Ilia Malinin, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, the U.S. women’s hockey team facing Finland, American high schooler Ollie Martin in the snowboard competition, and curling, live coverage in the afternoon (Milan Prime: 2-5 p.m. ET) was followed by a primetime presentation (8-11 p.m. ET/PT).

Saturday’s blockbuster audience – the largest in the last 43 Winter Games shows (since Day 10 of the 2014 Sochi Olympics) and up 92% from the opening Saturday of the 2022 Beijing Olympics (14.8 million viewers) -- follows Friday’s Opening Ceremony, which averaged 21.4 million viewers.

Led by Peacock, an average of 4.1 million viewers streamed Saturday’s coverage across NBCUniversal digital platforms. In addition, viewers streamed a record 1.3 billion minutes of Milan Cortina Olympics coverage on Saturday – marking the first time more than 1 billion minutes were streamed on any Winter Olympics day.

Official Nielsen Big Data + Panel viewership will be available on Tuesday.
NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games. Click here for more information on how to watch the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

--NBC OLYMPICS--