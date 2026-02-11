NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF MILAN CORTINA OLYMPICS IS MOST-WATCHED WINTER GAMES SINCE SOCHI 2014 THROUGH OPENING TUESDAY

Led by NBC Broadcast Network, Viewership Nearly Doubles 2022 Beijing Olympics

Including Friday’s Opening Ceremony, All 5 Days of Milan Prime + Primetime in Milan Shows Have Topped 20 Million Viewers

Led by Peacock, Milan Cortina Winter Olympics ALREADY Most Streamed FULL Winter Games Ever

NBC Olympics Media Conference Call TODAY at 5:15 p.m. ET/11:15 p.m. CET with Mike Tirico, Snoop Dogg, Molly Solomon and Rick Cordella

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 11, 2026 – NBCUniversal’s presentation of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics is averaging 26.5 million viewers through last night on NBC, Peacock, NBCUniversal Digital Platforms and Versant’s CNBC and USA Network – marking the most-watched Winter Games presentation at this point since 2014 Sochi Olympics , according to official Nielsen Big Data + Panel viewership and preliminary data from Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

NBCUniversal’s Milan Cortina Olympics viewership through Tuesday – headlined by live coverage in the afternoon (Milan Prime: 2-5 p.m. ET) followed by Primetime in Milan (8-11 p.m. ET/PT) – is nearly double the Beijing Olympics at this point (13.7 million average).

Led by the NBC broadcast network, all five days of Milan Cortina Winter Olympic coverage (since last Friday’s Opening Ceremony) have topped 20 million viewers and have posted significant gains over 2022.

Led by Peacock, NBC Olympics has already set the streaming record for a full Winter Games with 5.3 billion minutes streamed through Tuesday – up 36% from the entire 2022 Beijing Olympics (3.9 billion) and more than double the entire 2018 PyeongChang Olympics (2.2 billion).

Conference Call TODAY at 5:15 p.m. ET/11:15 p.m. CET

Primetime in Milan host Mike Tirico, megastar Snoop Dogg, Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics Production, and Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports, will discuss NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games on a media conference call today at 5:15 p.m. ET/11:15 p.m. CET

· NUMBERS:

· U.S.: +1 786-697-3501

· Italy: +39 (06) 83360400

· U.K.: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

· PASSCODE: NBC Sports

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games. Click here for more information on how to watch the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

