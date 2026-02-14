JORDAN STOLZ GOES FOR SECOND GOLD MEDAL AND U.S. WOMEN VIE FOR PODIUM IN DUAL MOGULS ON TONIGHT’S “PRIMETIME IN MILAN” AT 8 P.M. ET/PT ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Mikaela Shiffrin to Ski in Women’s Giant Slalom Tomorrow, Sunday at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network (First Run) and 7:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock (Final Run)

2022 Olympic Gold Medalist Erin Jackson to Race in the 500m Tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Red Gerard Returns to Men’s Slopestyle Tomorrow at 4:15 a.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 14, 2026 – Speed skating superstar Jordan Stolz aims for his second gold medal of these Olympic Games while Jaelin Kauf and Liz Lemley vie for spots on the podium in the women’s dual moguls final on tonight’s Primetime in Milan at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

Team USA has gotten off to a historic start with 17 medals through Day 8, the second-most all time at a Winter Olympics behind only Vancouver in 2010.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14

After clocking an Olympic record time of 1:06.28 in the 1000m, Stolz looks to replicate his success in the 500m, where he will once again face off against 2025 world 500m champion Jenning de Boo (Netherlands). de Boo finished 0.5 seconds behind Stolz in the 1000m on Wednesday to take silver.

Coming off a gold medal in the women’s moguls, Lemley can add to her hardware in the dual moguls. Kauf is another strong contender in this event for Team USA, winning silver in the women’s moguls behind Lemley.

In the men’s giant slalom, Lucas Pinheiro Braathen (Brazil) has the chance to be the first South American to win a gold medal in the Winter Games when he faces off against defending Olympic giant slalom gold medalist Marco Odermatt (Switzerland).

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Mikaela Shiffrin aims to get back on the Olympic podium for the first time since 2018 in the women’s giant slalom, with the first run live at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network and the final run live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Shiffrin won this event at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and is a four-time giant slalom world champion.

Team USA Flag Bearer and speed skater Erin Jackson aims to defend her Olympic title in the 500m live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The duo of Mystique Ro and Austin Florian will represent Team USA in the skeleton mixed team final live at 12 Noon ET on Peacock. Five-time Olympic medalist Elena Meyers Taylor and three-time Olympic gold medalist Kaillie Humphries begin competition in the women’s monobob live at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock, with Meyers Taylor seeking her first career gold medal.

Eight years after becoming the youngest snowboarding gold medalist at 17 years old, American Red Gerard returns to his strongest event in the men’s slopestyle live at 4:15 a.m. ET on Peacock.

In cross-country skiing, Johannes Høsflot Klæbo (Norway) is one gold medal away from breaking the record for most gold medals won at the Winter Olympics (eight). Klæbo, who is tied with three fellow Norwegians (Marit Bjoergen, Ole Einar Bjorndalen, Bjorn Daehlie) for the all-time record, will have his first opportunity to move into sole possession of first in the 4x7.5km relay live at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16

The U.S. women’s hockey team faces Sweden in the semifinals at a time to be announced on Sunday. The U.S. team is undefeated in these Olympic Games, outscoring its opponents 26-1 in five games. Hilary Knight will have another opportunity to break the Team USA all-time points record, as she is tied with four-time Olympic medalist and former USA teammate Jenny Potter (32).

Kristen Santos-Griswold will challenge two-time Olympic medalist Courtney Sarault (Canada) in the women’s short track 1000m live at 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu (China) remains the favorite to defend her gold medal from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in the women’s big air live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Other events include the pairs’ free skate live at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, men’s slalom live at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, and more.

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics and My New Favorite Olympian:

Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics: In the original podcast series, Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers discuss everything from Milan culture to the athletes, events, and top storylines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics along with special guests. This season, they will also be on the ground in Milan. Additionally, Yang and Rogers will also be a part of NBCUniversal’s aforementioned “Milan Cortina Creator Collective.”

My New Favorite Olympian: Olympic figure skating medalist and media figure Adam Rippon and Emmy-winning journalist Chase Cain host the new season of the multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian. The award-winning series provides in-depth narratives profiling established and emerging American stars who have overcome adversity, broken barriers, and committed to helping others as they pursue Olympic glory. Each audio and video episode focuses on a different Olympian and includes interviews with the athletes, experts, and those closest to them, including family members.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Milan Cortina Winter Olympic podcasts, click here.

A replay of each night’s Primetime in Milan will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 116 medal events across 16 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET each day from Feb. 7-22; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Winter Olympic moments happening at any time.

SATURDAY, FEB. 14 (DAY 8)

NBC

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Skeleton – Women’s Third and Final Runs

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Giant Slalom Final Run

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Dual Moguls Final

Speed Skating – Men’s 500m

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 4x7.5km Relay

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Big Air Qualifying

USA NETWORK

5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m.

Skeleton – Women’s Third and Final Runs*

6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m.

Short Track – Men’s 1500m Final, Women’s Relay Semifinals, and Women’s

1000m Qualifying

7:15 p.m.-8 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Men’s Individual Large Hill*

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Germany*

9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s Team Pursuit Qualifying*

10 p.m.-10:45 p.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 7.5km Sprint*

10:45 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Japan*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Short Track – Men’s 1500m Final, Women’s Relay Semifinals, and Women’s

1000m Qualifying*

CNBC

6:10 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Sweden vs. Slovakia (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Italy vs. China

10:40 a.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal – Canada vs. Germany (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Germany

3:10 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal – Finland vs. Slovakia (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Japan

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Italy vs. Sweden

SUNDAY, FEB. 15 (DAY 9)

NBC

DAYTIME

7 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s 4x7.5km Relay (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Giant Slalom Final Run (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Snowboarding – Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Final (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 10km Pursuit (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Bobsled – Women’s Monobob First Run

10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s Team Pursuit Qualifying (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Bobsled – Women’s Monobob Second Run

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 500m (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

12:30 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Dual Moguls Final

1:15 p.m.-1:40 p.m.

Skeleton – Mixed Team Final (LIVE)

1:40 p.m.-3 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Big Air Qualifying (LIVE)

3 p.m.-4:55 p.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 500m

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Dual Moguls Final

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Giant Slalom First Run

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Giant Slalom Final Run

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Snowboarding – Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Final

Skeleton – Mixed Team Final

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Big Air Qualifying

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-2:45 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 500m*

2:45 a.m.-3:30 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Dual Moguls Final*

3:30 a.m.-4 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Giant Slalom Final Run*

4 a.m.-4:40 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Giant Slalom First Run (LIVE)

4:40 a.m.-5:50 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Dual Moguls Final (LIVE)

6 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s 4x7.5km Relay (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Short Track – Men’s 1500m Final & Women’s Relay Semifinals*

7:45 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Snowboarding – Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Final (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-11 a.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Sweden

1:45 p.m.-3 p.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program (LIVE)

3:10 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – United States vs. Germany (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying

6:15 p.m.-7 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s 4x7.5km Relay*

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Women’s Individual Large Hill Final

8 p.m.-8:45 p.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 10km Pursuit*

8:45 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Bobsled – Women’s Monobob, First and Second Runs*

9:30 p.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. China*

12 p.m.-1 a.m.

Ski Jumping – Women’s Individual Large Hill Final*

1 a.m.-1:45 a.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 12.5km Pursuit*

1:45 a.m.-2 a.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short*

CNBC

6:10 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Switzerland vs. Czechia (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. China (LIVE)

10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Canada vs. France (LIVE)

1:10 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Denmark vs. Latvia (LIVE)

3:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Italy vs. Denmark

6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Sweden*

8:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Norway

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16 (DAY 10)

NBC

DAYTIME

10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Short Track – Women’s 1000m Final

10:40 a.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Bobsled – Women’s Monobob Third Run (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-2:40 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Big Air Final (LIVE)

2:45 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Slalom, First and Final Runs

3:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

Bobsled – Women’s Monobob Final Run (LIVE)

4 p.m.-4:55 p.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Free Skate (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Big Air Final

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Free Skate

Bobsled – Women’s Monobob Third and Final Runs

Short Track – Women’s 1000m Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Slalom First and Final Runs

Bobsled – Two-Man, First and Second Runs

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program*

4 a.m.-4:50 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Slalom First Run (LIVE)

5 a.m.-6:55 a.m.

Short Track (LIVE)



Women’s 1000m (Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Final)

Men’s Relay (Semifinal)

Men’s 500m (Qualifying)

7 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Bobsled – Two-Man, First Run

7:30 a.m.-8:35 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Slalom Final Run (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Bobsled – Two-Man, Second Run (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.-11 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Sweden vs. Switzerland

11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Short Track*



Women’s 1000m (Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Final)

Men’s Relay (Semifinal)

Men’s 500m (Qualifying)

12:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Great Britain vs. Norway

2 p.m.-4:15 p.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Free Skate (LIVE)

4:15 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Bobsled – Two-Man First and Second Runs*

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Men’s Super Team

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Short Track*



Women’s 1000m (Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Final)

Men’s Relay (Semifinal)

Men’s 500m (Qualifying)

9 p.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Italy*

12 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Ski Jumping – Men’s Super Team*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Free Program*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Italy

