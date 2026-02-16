NOTES AND QUOTES – NBA ALL-STAR GAME 2026 ON NBC, PEACOCK AND TELEMUNDO ON SUNDAY, FEB. 15

NBA Showtime: All-Star Game Special Edition Featured Interviews with Stephen Curry and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Alongside Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady and Ahmed Fareed

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 15, 2026 – NBC Sports’ presentation of the NBA All-Star Game began today with NBA Showtime: All-Star Game Special Edition on NBC and Peacock, leading to coverage of the 75th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.

NBA All-Star 2026 took place at the Intuit Dome, the home of the LA Clippers, and KIA Forum in Los Angeles, and featured events including Castrol Rising Stars and HBCU Classic presented by AT&T on Friday, Feb. 13, NBA All-Star Saturday on Saturday, Feb. 14, and the 75th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15 across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN and Telemundo.

NBC Sports’ NBA All-Star roster of talent consists of a combined 30 NBA All-Star selections between Carmelo Anthony (10), Vince Carter (eight), Tracy McGrady (seven) and Reggie Miller (five). Vince Carter won the NBA All-Star Dunk Contest in 2000.

Today’s NBA Showtime: All-Star Game Special Edition featured interviews with four-time NBA Champion and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and current NBA Champion and NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Following are highlights from today’s NBA Showtime: All-Star Game Special Edition on NBC and Peacock :

McGrady on the competitive edge at All-Star Weekend: “I think we are going to have a competitive game, I really do. I feel like the conversation has been had. We heard what Wemby (Wembanyama) had to say, we heard the response from KD. Based on all of the conversation with the game, those boys on Friday set the tone. Look out for Cade Cunningham. I believe in that. He’s showing us something this year.”

Stephen Curry on what it means to be an All-Star: “Just the honor of being here. How hard it is to get to this level is such a blessing. But we have six new All-Stars this year. The vets and the young guys collaborate, but you want to keep that energy and the sanctity of what it means to be an All-Star. So hopefully we can create that energy, and although I’m not on the court, I’ll be on the bench.”

Curry on what impresses him the most about the young players in the NBA: “The skill level. I know everybody that’s in the League now coming up has idols and icons that they used to watch and try to emulate. But if you look at every team, just the level of skill it requires to be in the league right now, it’s a fast-paced, athletic game. I think that’s always been a part of the league, the imagination of what’s possible. I think that’s more common than ever across what we’re seeing on the floor.

Curry on being around All-Star Weekend since he was a kid: “Vague memories of meeting all of my dad’s teammates. Me and my brother were sitting on Alonzo Mourning’s lap watching my dad shooting the three-point contest. I was blessed to be able to interact with the legends of all eras through my dad. Watching him, he inspired me to be what I am, so those bring up good memories for sure.”

Curry on passing the torch to the younger players in the league: “It’s a collective. The fact that we are in this kind of position where you can pick five or six guys, they are all striving to be champions. The idea of Anthony (Edwards), or Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Devin Booker, Luka, Shai… me, KD, and LeBron (James) are trying to hold on for dear life to stay at this level. The game is in great hands.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his calm on-court demeanor: “I have the utmost confidence in my game. I know that no matter what happens tonight, I am going to put my head down and do better tomorrow. Tomorrow I am going to have to get better regardless. Everybody’s trying to speed it up, and I’m not Usain Bolt. I’m not about to outrun everybody. I’ve got to slow down. It’s that simple.”

Gilgeous-Alexander on the pursuit for a second championship with OKC Thunder: “Absolutely. This is what you pick up the basketball for, to win at the end of the day. Nothing comes before that. You want to be a better team at the end of the season than you were at the beginning of the season. We did that last year and it gave us a better shot at winning the championship, and we did so. This year, we feel like we are on the right track.”

