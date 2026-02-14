NOTES & QUOTES -- 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, AND CNBC ON SATURDAY, FEB. 14

“You just don’t want to go head-to-head with Jordan Stolz. You’re seemingly never going to beat him.” – Joey Cheek on Jordan Stolz’s Gold Medal Win and Olympic Record in the 500m

TOMORROW: Erin Jackson Aims to Defend her Olympic Title in the 500m (live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock); Mikaela Shiffrin Aims to Get Back on the Olympic Podium

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 14, 2026 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock with Primetime in Milan, hosted by Mike Tirico.

Tonight’s show features Jordan Stolz as he competes in the 500m and aims for a second gold medal. Liz Lemly and Jaelin Kauf are featured in the women’s dual moguls, as they compete for additional medals.

Following are highlights from today’s live coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on NBC, Peacock, USA Network and CNBC:

SPEED SKATING MEN’S 500M

Joey Cheek on Jordan Stolz winning gold in the men’s 500m: “You just don’t want to go head-to-head with Jordan Stolz. You’re seemingly never going to beat him.”

Bill Spaulding after Jordan Stolz secures his second gold in Milan: “It’s official! Jordan Stolz is the fastest speed skater in the world! Two events, two golds in Milan, with two more races still ahead of him.”

Spaulding on Stolz joining Eric Heiden in Olympic history: “Stolz is the first American since Eric Heiden to win two gold medals in men’s speed skating, and that was all the way back in 1980. He also joins Heiden as the only two men ever at an Olympics to win the 500 and the 1,000.”

Spaulding to Cheek on Jordan Stolz’s win: “This was supposed to be his toughest test, and he just had the largest margin of victory in this event since you won your gold medal 20 years ago.”

Joey Cheek on Stolz and de Boo making history: “What a lap. First 33 in Olympic history. Two men did it in the field.”

Spaulding on Stolz gaining confidence after his win in the 1,000m: “Jordan Stolz said it was a sense of relief and a boost of confidence after winning on Wednesday.”

Spaulding on Stolz’s talent: “I know it’s a different stage at the Olympics, but how many times throughout the last three years have we seen that from Jordan Stolz? That’s how you make a generational athlete.”

Lewis Johnson on Stolz’s off-season training: “Jordan told us that he really enjoys that heavy and hard work done over the summer, because when he comes out here on the Olympic ice, he knows he’s put in the work.”

REBECCA LOWE’S INTERVIEW WITH U.S. FIGURE SKATER MAXIM NAUMOV

Lowe: “What are you most proud of?”

Naumov: “I’m most proud of the journey that it took to get here. I’ve had an unbelievable year. It’s been a very difficult process for me to get to be sitting here with you and to call myself an Olympian. I’m proud of all of the decisions to keep going, all of those roadblocks and things that were in my way, and the willingness and desire to continue no matter what. All of those decisions, whether they were big or small, all led to me being here. That is what I am most proud of.”

Lowe: “You talked about after the short program really feeling the presence of your mom and dad. Talk a little bit about how that felt for you.”

Naumov: “I always feel them, but I felt them especially on Olympic ice. Their presence, the way that I felt it, was a sense of calmness and ease and just stillness. Usually, I go out and I’m kind of jittery and nervous, but I went out there, and I was totally calm. Almost like the distractions were completely wiped out and I could just focus on what I needed to do. I feel like they were the ones that really helped guide me through that. I felt like a chess piece on a chessboard, moving from one element to another.”

FREESTYLE SKIING WOMEN’S DUAL MOGULS FINAL

Trace Worthington as Elizabeth Lemley secures bronze in dual moguls: “It is 18 to 17! Elizabeth Lemley wins bronze!”

Worthington on how a small mistake cost Jaelin Kauf in the dual moguls final: “And to give you perspective on that one little mistake, it’s the best of the best, so that little deviation, that one ski pushing out, catches the judges’ attention. It’s like a little bit of a bigger splash in diving.”

Trace Worthington on Olivia Giaccio teaching Snoop Dogg moguls moves: “Snoop would be the tallest mogul skier we’ve ever seen, but he’s got the rhythm.”

MEN’S HOCKEY: UNITED STATES VS. DENMARK

Kathryn Tappen on Charlie McAvoy reflecting on Ilia Malinin’s performance yesterday and what it means for Team USA: “He felt terrible for the Quad God. He said it served as a wake-up call for Team USA. He wrote in [his] diary, ‘We’ve talked a lot about not letting this opportunity get away from us. We came here for one reason. We have to bring our best every single day, to represent our country with pride and try our best to achieve the ultimate.’”

Eddie Olczyk on Quinn Hughes as a game-changer for Team USA: “The word Mike Sullivan used to describe Quinn Hughes is ‘magic.’ You could argue he’s one of the top three game-breakers in the entire National Hockey League and at these Olympic Games.”

Brian Boucher on Team USA’s performance: “It’s not going to be perfect right from the hop. The key is to get better. The United States dealt with the adversity in this game. They found a way to get better and assert their game a little more. The key is to get better every single day. For the United States, if they can peak at the right time when it matters most, that’s when they’ll be judged.”

T.J. Oshie on Jack Hughes: “I played against Jack Hughes. When he’s at full health, his hands are moving, his feet are moving, he plays the whole game with his head up. He’s so hard to stop.”

Auston Matthews to Kathryn Tappen: “It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish, and I thought we finished really strong.”

MEN’S ALPINE SKIING GIANT SLALOM

Dan Hicks as Lucas Pinheiro Braathen wins Olympic gold for Brazil: “Carried the flag for Brazil. Will he bring home an Olympic gold? Yes!”

Heather Cox to Pinheiro Braathen after his historic medal for Brazil: “You did it. You’ve talked about this dream for a long time. You became the first athlete to win an Olympic medal for Brazil at the Winter Olympics. How do you possibly put those feelings into words?”

Pinheiro Braathen: “I can’t. I really can’t. I’ve done so much. I’ve sacrificed so much. I dared to pave my own way in order to reach my own dream. It cost everything, and we finished on top. I am so grateful to everyone around me — to my friends, my family, my team, to my country, Brazil, and to those around me day in and day out — to write this piece of history for us.”

WOMEN’S SKELETON

Leigh Diffey on Janine Flock winning Olympic gold for Austria: “The first Austrian woman to ever win a medal in skeleton. She’s done it. Flock gets retribution from PyeongChang. She’s an Olympic champion, finally. At 36, Janine Flock, a veteran of the sport, is an Olympic champion. This is a moment she thought may never happen, and it’s finally here.”

Bree Schaaf on Flock’s road to Olympic gold: “Janine has been sliding for 27 years. To have it all come together, especially after that unbelievable heartbreak in 2018. But you can see how much she has learned. That is a competitor. That is an athlete. You just take it as information. You move on. You get better.”

Schaaf on Flock’s third run: “This is what it looks like with an expert. It looks easy. This is one that makes everyone want to come try skeleton.”

SKI JUMPING MEN’S INDIVIDUAL LARGE HILL

Paul Burmeister on two Americans reaching the final round: “Two Americans have moved on to the final round, the first time that has happened since 1992.”

Burmeister on world No. 1 Domen Prevc (Slovenia): “Ski jumping fans have started calling him gravity’s worst nightmare.”

Burmeister as Prevc wins Olympic gold: “Domen Prevc wins gold! He was expected to get it done, but success…feels oh so good in your Olympic debut.”

WOMEN’S HOCKEY QUARTERFINAL: CANADA VS. GERMANY

Angela Ruggiero on Canada’s aggressive offense: “They are one of the best teams in the tournament. It’s always the U.S. and Canada dominating. Germany has never scored against Team Canada, so coming into this game, it was already lopsided.”

Ruggiero on Team Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin: “They call her Captain Clutch. She’s a five-time Olympian, has scored the game-winning goal in the three gold medal games that Canada has won. She’s an impact player. It’s huge that she is back today. No one can fill her shoes.”

BIATHLON WOMEN’S 7.5KM SPRINT

Randy Moss on Norway’s Maren Kirkeeide as the next star of biathlon: “Ole Einar Bjørndalen, the king of biathlon, called Maren Kirkeeide the next great star of Norwegian biathlon, and that was a prophetic statement.”

Moss on France’s Lou Jeanmonnot: “Jeanmonnot has been the fastest of the skiers in the mixed relay, the opening event in biathlon. She completely blew open the race in her segment, skiing the third leg, and then she had the fastest ski time in the individual.”

Moss on Jeanmonnot medal-winning performance despite a miss: “Jeanmonnot might become only the second athlete in the last seven Olympics in this event to win with a miss on the shooting range.”

Chad Salmela on France’s Océane Michelon on the shooting range: “The unsung hero of France. She’s nine for nine. Can the young one do good? She does! Clean for the first time in a major competition. Can Océane Michelon salvage the win? Océane Michelon is the first big star to go clean 10 for 10.”

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING WOMEN’S 4X7.5KM RELAY

Steve Schlanger as Jonna Sundling (Sweden) comes into the finish: “And now Jonna Sundling, Sweden, helping them recover from the multiple crashes earlier in the race. Now they recover to a silver, and they will have a medal in every cross-country event in these Games.”

