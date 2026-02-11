NOTES & QUOTES -- 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 11

“And he does it in dominant fashion, the largest margin of victory in this event at the Olympics since 1984.” - Bill Spaulding on U.S. Speed Skater Jordan Stolz’s Record Breaking Win in the 1000M

“This is the craziest halfpipe competition that I have ever seen, and this is the qualifier right now. The runs that are happening, this is straight up magic ladies and gentlemen.” – Todd Harris on the Men’s Snowboarding Halfpipe Qualifiers

World Record Holder Jordan Stolz Races for Gold in Tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Primetime in Milan NBC and Peacock

TOMORROW : U.S. Men’s Hockey Makes Their Milan Cortina Olympic Debut against Latvia (live at 3:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network);

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim Defends Her Olympic Halfpipe Gold Medal (live at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network)

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 11, 2026 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock with Primetime in Milan, hosted by Mike Tirico.

Tonight’s Primetime in Milan features speed skating champion and world record holder Jordan Stolz in his 2026 Olympic debut in the men’s 1000m. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim defends her title as champion in the halfpipe qualifier. Madison Chock and Evan Bates, coming off their gold medal win in the team event, look to earn another in ice dance in the individual free dance program.

Tomorrow, American NHL players make their return to the Olympics as the U.S. men’s hockey team, led by NHL All-Stars Auston Matthews and Jack Hughes, begin group play against Latvia live at 3:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Chloe Kim continues her journey towards gold in the women’s halfpipe final live at 1:30 p.m. ET and three-time Olympic cross-country skiing medalist Jessie Diggins competes in the 10km live at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Following are highlights from today’s live coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on the platforms of NBCUniversal:

FIGURE SKATING: RHYTHM DANCE

Ashley Wagner on what could be Chock and Bates’ last competitive season and what tonight means: “Evan has competed through five Olympic cycles and Madison four...It’s more than just this Olympic moment. It’s about the hard work put in, their partnership, and what they’ve been able to do for Team USA. But there’s a lot at stake here. They’re not coming in here hoping for second place.”

Johnny Weir on Madison Chock’s tunnel vision: “If you think that a ripped skirt is going to keep her down and keep her away from the one medal that has eluded her and her husband Evan for the last 15 years you have another thing coming.”

Tracy Wilson on Chock and Bates’ performance: “They flew across the ice, but they made it look easy. They never lost the character of the dance.”

SNOWBOARDING: WOMEN’S HALFPIPE

Todd Richards on the competitiveness of this year’s women’s halfpipe competitors: “Put it this way: Chloe is the professor and all these riders have been cramming for the final, and it’s not going to be easy for her this time around.”

Richards on Chloe Kim’s halfpipe run in qualifiers: “That is why she is the reigning princess of halfpipe!”

Richards on Bea Kim’s Olympic debut: “She’s always been one of those athletes on the rise.”

SNOWBOARDING: MEN’S HALFPIPE

Todd Harris on the men’s qualifiers: “This is the craziest halfpipe competition that I have ever seen, and this is the qualifier right now. The runs that are happening, this is straight up magic, ladies and gentlemen.”

Harris on Australia’s Scotty James: “In my opinion, the most technical halfpipe rider that has ever lived.”

Shaun White to Harris on Team USA’s Alessandro Barbieri: “I’ve been saying it the whole time. I feel like Alessandro’s got the tricks to hit the podium and even maybe make a run for the top sport.”

Barbieri to Tina Dixon on what the audience can expect for the finals: “[You can expect] electric energy honestly. Pure adrenaline is going to be coming out from me and it’s going to be crazy. I won’t say any tricks because I like keeping it up my sleeve like a little magician but it’s going to be crazy.”

SPEED SKATING: MEN’S 1000M

Bill Spaulding on Jordan Stolz’s record-breaking win: “And he does it in dominant fashion, the largest margin of victory in this event at the Olympics since 1984.”

Spaulding on Snoop Dogg attending the Men’s 1000M: “I have told you how big a night it is in the oval, you know it’s a big night when Snoop is in the house.”

Joey Cheek on the speed of the 1000M race: “1000 meters is just the second shortest distance in the sport, but you are going to see speeds in this second corner faster than any other race.”

FREESTYLE SKIING: WOMEN’S MOGUL

Hannah Kearney on Team USA’s Olivia Giaccio: “Olivia is known for her turns, but in the qualifying run, she was one of the fastest skiers. She is in the zone.”

Trace Worthington on Team USA’s Elizabeth Lemley’s reputation: “She is the top American coming into this final.”

Kearney on Lemley’s final run: “She is just such a great acrobat, she went big did a difficult rick and skied out of it well so you can’t ask for much more on that top jump.”

MEN’S HOCKEY: SLOVAKIA VS. FINLAND

Brian Boucher on the return of NHL players to the Olympics: “With this NHL flavor here at the Olympics, the pace is extremely high.”

LUGE: WOMEN’S DOUBLES

Erin Hamlin on Italy’s Andrea Voetter and Marion Oberhofer’s run: “There’s never a flawless run but this was just about it. It was about as good as it gets.”

Erin Hamlin on Team USA’s Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby’s disappointment on their final run: “Those little mistakes really built up and they showed so much speed during this World Cup season, so it’s hard to end your Olympics on a run like this.”

LUGE: MEN’S DOUBLES

Leigh Diffley on Team USA’s Sean Hollander: “It’s Sean Hollanders 26th birthday and he gets to stand in the leaders box.”

Leigh Diffley on Marcus Mueller and Ansel Haugsjaa scoring a tenth of a second behind Italy’s time: “The youngsters gave it their all but sadly in the bottom part of the run it went away.”

ALPINE SKIING: MEN’S SUPER-G

Porino on Ryan Cochran-Siegle’s Super-G run: “There is fluidity in his skiing, and right now it’s very efficient.”

NORDIC COMBINED: MEN’S INDIVIDUAL NORMAL HILL

Johnny Spillane as Team USA’s Niklas Malacinski heads down the Ski Jumping Hill: “Malacinski, a strong jumper and looked good in his training rounds. This is the future of Nordic combined in the U.S.”

