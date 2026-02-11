NOTES & QUOTES -- 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, TUESDAY, FEB. 10

“He is revolutionary. The things that he is capable of doing technically have revolutionized our sport.” – Johnny Weir on Ilia Malinin

“This is what you train for, every little inch that you’re training for in the four years up to this, or your whole life. This is the greatest rivalry in all of sport.” – Angela Ruggiero on the Team USA-Canada rivalry in women’s hockey

Ilia Malinin Makes his Individual Olympic Debut in Primetime in Milan Tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

TOMORROW: Speed Skating World Champion and World Record Holder Jordan Stolz Makes his 2026 Olympic Debut (live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock); Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim Defends Her Olympic Halfpipe Gold Medal (live at 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network)

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 10, 2026 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock with Primetime in Milan, hosted by Mike Tirico.

Tonight’s Primetime in Milan features two-time world champion Ilia Malinin as he makes his individual Olympic debut in the men’s short program. The U.S. Curling Mixed doubles team, Corey Thiesse and Korey Dropkin, will battle for gold in a match against Sweden. Also, in the most anticipated matchup of women’s hockey group play, the U.S. faces Canada. The two nations have met in the gold medal game at each of the last four Winter Olympics dating back to 2010, with Canada winning three of those matchups.

Tomorrow, speed skating world champion and world record holder Jordan Stolz is set to make his 2026 Olympic debut in the men’s 1000m live at 12:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. Stolz, the world record holder in the event, is the gold medal favorite. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim begins the defense of her Olympic halfpipe gold medal as qualifying begins live at 4:30 a.m. on Peacock and USA Network.

Following are highlights from today’s live coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on the platforms of NBCUniversal:

FIGURE SKATING MEN’S SHORT PROGRAM

Johnny Weir on Ilia Malinin’s dominance: “In any sport, there is no one that is completely invincible. In our sport, ice is very, very slippery. But he is revolutionary. He is an icon already. The things that he is capable of doing technically have revolutionized our sport.”

Tara Lipinski on Malinin’s technical mastery: “He reminds me of a pianist who just knows the keys.”

Terry Gannon on the hype around Malinin: “The Quad God, maybe the most overwhelming favorite in any sport for gold here at the Olympics, but still 21 years of age at his first Olympics and learning.”

Malinin to Andrea Joyce on competing on Olympic ice: “It definitely felt different than any other competition I did. At first coming to the Olympics, I thought that I could just take it the same way I could any competition, but in the end, sometimes it really still overwhelms you.”

Lipinski after Andrew Torgashev’s personal-best short program: “His skating vocabulary is just different than everyone else. It’s like he’s a ballet dancer, a contemporary dancer, a hip-hop dancer.”

Ashley Wagner on Maxim Naumov, whose parents passed away last year, reaching the Olympic stage: “Being on the Olympic stage, that is a big deal for him. He’s not going to be competitive in terms of these top men that we are talking about, but that’s not always what the Olympic Games are about. Sometimes it’s about years of your life dedicated to your craft, and for him to be doing that without his parents by his side, they were his coaching team, is just an amazing feat of humanity.”

Lipinski on Naumov’s resilience: “Max is the epitome of resilience and courage and fight, just refusing to let the dream that they dreamed together fall away. All that love, all that sacrifice was worth it.”

Snoop Dogg in his interview with Malinin: “This is what you’re going to see at the Olympics. I’m bringing it to you live and direct, only with the one and only D-O-double-G and the Quad God.”

WOMEN’S HOCKEY UNITED STATES VS. CANADA

Angela Ruggiero on the Team USA-Canada rivalry: “This is what you train for, every little inch that you’re training for in the four years up to this, or your whole life. You have the Olympic rings in the back of your head, and you have the other person’s flag in the back of your head. It’s everything. This is the greatest rivalry in all of sport.”

A.J. Mleczko on Laila Edwards’ unassisted goal: “You can see why she was the leading goal scorer in the NCAA last year. As a forward, she’s got incredible hands. She’s got a lethal shot with a great release.”

Mleczko on Edwards’ impact and visibility in women’s hockey: “She has said that if there are Black girls out there who look out here on the ice and see somebody that looks like them, and they are inspired to pursue the sport, then she will be honored to have done her job.”

MIXED DOUBLES CURLING FINAL

Korey Dropkin to Kira K. Dixon on Cory Thiesse’s clutch performance after reaching the gold medal match: “CT is like the late Kobe Bryant or Caitlin Clark. She is just draining shots. In a word, she is clutch.”

Jason Knapp on Cory Thiesse becoming the first U.S. woman to medal in Olympic curling: “She says she knows how important it was for her to have people to look up to while growing up, hoping she can now be an inspiration to young girls in the U.S., in curling or in any sport, to dream big.”

Knapp on Team USA finishing with silver in mixed doubles curling: “You can see the heartbreak for Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse. Still, they can carry their heads high with how they played throughout the week.”

MIXED DOUBLES CURLING BRONZE MEDAL GAME

Sloane Martin on Stanley Tucci joining the Olympic curling crowd: “Just seeing everyone’s favorite, Stanley Tucci, in the crowd. It feels like the excitement around curling always picks up around the Olympics, but especially at these Olympics in Milan Cortina.”

Tyler George on Italy reaching the podium in front of the home fans: “So much emotion here. So important to this pair to get on the podium in front of their home fans. You can hear the excitement in this building. What a moment for this team.”

ALPINE SKIING WOMEN’S TEAM COMBINED DOWNHILL

Dan Hicks on Mikaela Shiffrin anchoring the team combined as Breezy Johnson leads: “The best anchor woman the sport has ever seen, and Breezy Johnson is going to put her right where she needs to be.”

Hicks as Johnson takes the lead at the finish: “And Breezy Johnson has breezed into the lead!”

Steve Porino on Paula Moltzan’s bronze medal performance: “Paula Moltzan, we can say she really turned the page from what happened at the world championships. She was using all of that prodigious athleticism. Team Moltzan at the finish line. I’m happy to see Paula with a smile on her face.”

ALPINE SKIING WOMEN’S TEAM COMBINED SLALOM

Steve Porino on Mikaela Shiffrin performing under Olympic pressure: “She is the best we have ever seen, but now she brings with all that tension that you talk about. It’s Olympic pressure, it’s skiing for a teammate, even with her 108 World Cup wins.”

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING MEN’S AND WOMEN’S INDIVIDUAL SPRINT FINAL

Steve Schlanger on Ben Ogden chasing a historic U.S. medal in the men’s classic sprint final: “Only one American man has ever won a medal at the Olympics in cross-country skiing, in 1976 with Bill Koch, and today Ben Ogden is hoping to join Bill Koch to become just the second American man to medal in cross country. He grew up in the same town as Bill Koch. The two families are close. The two have skied together. What poetic symmetry this could be.”

Schlanger as Ogden wins silver for Team USA: “Ben Ogden, the 25-year-old American from Vermont! Ben Ogden becomes the second American man to ever win a cross-country medal at the Olympic Games. Another monumental moment for Team USA!”

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING MEN’S AND WOMEN’S INDIVIDUAL SPRINT QUALIFYING

Schlanger on Sammy Smith balancing being an NCAA and Olympic athlete: “The native of Boise, Idaho, who just two months ago was playing in the NCAA Women’s National Championship for soccer with Stanford, all while also training and preparing in cross-country skiing for these Winter Olympic Games, is just remarkable!”

Kikkan Randall on Ogden’s strong qualifier setting the stage: “When you see Ben Ogden deliver a solid qualifier, that means everything is coming together. It means Team USA has good skis, and that’s going to give him a lot of confidence going into the rounds.”

LUGE WOMEN’S FINAL RUN

Leigh Diffey on Julia Taubitz winning Olympic gold for Germany: “Two-time world champion is now an Olympic champion. Julia Taubitz and Germany gold here in Italy. Taubitz joins a list of German legends to be an Olympic champion.”

