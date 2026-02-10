ILIA MALININ LEADS BANNER DAY FOR TEAM USA, HEADLINING TONIGHT’S “PRIMETIME IN MILAN” AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

U.S. Speed Skating Phenom Jordan Stolz Makes Milan Cortina Olympic Debut in Men’s 1000m Tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Chloe Kim Begins Gold Medal Defense in Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying Tomorrow at 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Return of NHL Players: Auston Matthews and the U.S. Men’s Hockey Team Begin Group Play against Latvia on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 3:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Most Up-to-Date Olympic TV Listings on NBCOlympics.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 10, 2026 – Figure skating world champion Ilia Malinin, making his individual Olympic debut, leads a banner day for Team USA in tonight’s edition of Primetime in Milan at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Today marked the first time ever that Team USA won at least one medal in five different sports on the same day at the Winter Olympics.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Malinin makes his highly-anticipated individual Olympic debut in the men’s individual short program after competing in the men’s short and free skate portions of the team event and helping lead the U.S. to a gold medal on Sunday.

The duo of Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson and fellow U.S. team of Jacqueline Wiles and Paula Moltzan compete in the women’s team combined, with the latter pairing seeking their first career Olympic medals.

Alex Hall, Konnor Ralph, and Mac Forehand represent Team USA in the men’s slopestyle final, with Hall aiming to defend his Olympic gold medal from Beijing.

Ben Ogden represents Team USA in the individual sprint classic and looks to make history in becoming the first American man to medal in cross-country skiing in 50 years (Bill Koch, 1976). Six-time Olympic gold medalist Johannes Høsflot Klæbo (Norway), coming off a gold medal-winning performance in the 20km skiathlon on Sunday, competes in the individual sprint classic as well as he aims to become the first athlete ever to win six gold medals at a single Winter Olympics.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Speed skating world champion and world record holder Jordan Stolz is set to make his 2026 Olympic debut in the men’s 1000m live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Stolz, the world record holder in the event, is the gold medal favorite.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim begins the defense of her Olympic halfpipe gold medal as qualifying begins live at 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Defending Olympic super-G silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle aims for the podium again in the super-G live at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates look to win their first gold medal in ice dance when they compete in the free dance, with live coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Tess Johnson, Olivia Giaccio and Elizabeth Lemley will represent Team USA in women’s moguls final live at 8:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12

The U.S. men’s hockey team, led by NHL All-Stars Auston Matthews and Jack Hughes, begins group play against Latvia live at 3:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. With NHL players returning to the Olympics for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Winter Games, Team USA is considered to have one of deepest teams in the tournament and a chance to get back on the podium for the first time since 2010.

In the women’s halfpipe final, two-time defending gold medalist Chloe Kim is expected to contend for a medal live at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, while three-time Olympic cross-country skiing medalist Jessie Diggins competes in the 10km live at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Additionally, Julie Letai and Kristen Santos-Griswold seek to win the United States’ first short track medal since 2010 in the 500m at 2:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

***

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics and My New Favorite Olympian:

Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics: In the original podcast series, Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers discuss everything from Milan culture to the athletes, events, and top storylines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics along with special guests. This season, they will also be on the ground in Milan. Additionally, Yang and Rogers will also be a part of NBCUniversal’s aforementioned “Milan Cortina Creator Collective.”

My New Favorite Olympian: Olympic figure skating medalist and media figure Adam Rippon and Emmy-winning journalist Chase Cain host the new season of the multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian. The award-winning series provides in-depth narratives profiling established and emerging American stars who have overcome adversity, broken barriers, and committed to helping others as they pursue Olympic glory. Each audio and video episode focuses on a different Olympian and includes interviews with the athletes, experts, and those closest to them, including family members.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Milan Cortina Winter Olympic podcasts, click here.

***

For the latest comprehensive Olympic TV schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

For more information about NBC Sports, our releases, and latest news, please visit https://www.nbcsports.com/pressbox. A complete archive of Milan Cortina Winter Olympics press releases can be found here.

A replay of each night’s Primetime in Milan will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 116 medal events across 16 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET each day from Feb. 7-22; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Winter Olympic moments happening at any time.

***

TUESDAY, FEB. 10 (DAY 4)

NBC

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Cross Country Skiing – Men’s Individual Sprint Final

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Slopestyle Final

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Team Combined, Downhill

Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Team Combined, Slalom

Short Track – Mixed Relay Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Luge – Women Third and Final Runs

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls Qualifying

Cross Country Skiing – Men’s Individual Sprint Final

USA NETWORK

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Luge – Women’s Third Run*

6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Luge – Women’s Final Run

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Mixed Team Normal Hill

7:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Short Track – Mixed Team Relay Final and Qualifying, Women’s 500m and Men’s 1000m *

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Game – Italy vs. Great Britain*

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Final – United States vs Sweden*

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Canada*

1 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Short Track – Mixed Team Relay Final and Qualifying, Women’s 500m and Men’s 1000m*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Finals*

CNBC

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Final – United States vs. Sweden

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 11 (DAY 5)

NBC

DAYTIME

12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls Final

12:30 p.m.-12:55 p.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 1000m (LIVE)

12:55 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Luge – Women’s Doubles Final Run (LIVE)

1:15 p.m.-1:40 p.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 1000m (LIVE)

1:40 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying (LIVE)

2:15 p.m.-4:55 p.m.

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Free Dance (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Super-G

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Free Dance

Speed Skating – Men’s 1000m

Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls Final

Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program*

4 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual Normal Hill (LIVE)

4:30 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying (LIVE)

5:30 a.m.-6:40 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Super-G (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying

7:30 a.m.-8:15 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls Qualifying

8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls Final (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual 10km

9:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 15km Individual

10:40 a.m.-11 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Slovakia vs. Finland (LIVE)

11 a.m.-11:20 a.m.

Luge – Women’s Doubles First Run (LIVE)

11:20 a.m.-11:50 a.m.

Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual Normal Hill*

11:50 a.m.-12:25 p.m.

Luge – Men’s Doubles First Run (LIVE)

12:25 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual 10km*

12:50 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Luge – Women’s Doubles Final Run (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Free Dance (LIVE)

2:15 p.m.-3:25 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying (LIVE)

3:25 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Italy vs. Sweden (LIVE)

5:45 p.m.-6 p.m.

Luge – Men’s Doubles First Run*

6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Luge – Men’s Doubles Final Run

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying

8 p.m.-9:45 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Slovakia vs. Finland

9:45 p.m.-11 p.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 15km Individual*

11 p.m.-12:45 a.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Czechia*

12:45 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Free Dance*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Czechia

THURSDAY, FEB. 12 (DAY 6)

NBC

DAYTIME

12 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Moguls Finals

12:45 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Luge – Team Relay Final (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-2:55 p.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe Final (LIVE)

2:55 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Short Track – Women’s 500m and Men’s 1000m Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 10km

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Moguls Final

Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe Final

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Super-G

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Luge – Team Relay Final

Snowboarding – Men’s Snowboard Cross Final

Short Track – Women’s 500m Final

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Free Dance*

4 a.m.-4:35 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Moguls Qualifying (LIVE)

4:35 a.m.-5:20 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying (LIVE)

5:30 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Super-G (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Moguls Final (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-8:35 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 10km (LIVE)

8:35 a.m.-9:10 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Snowboard Cross Final (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. South Korea

10:40 a.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Canada vs. Czechia (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:45 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 5000m

1:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Skeleton – Men’s First and Second Runs

2:15 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Short Track – Women’s 500m and Men’s 1000m Finals (LIVE)

3:10 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – United States vs. Latvia (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Snowboard Cross Final*

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Canada vs. Czechia*

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Germany vs. Denmark

9:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Sweden

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – United States vs. Latvia*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 10km*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Switzerland

*Replay

--MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS--