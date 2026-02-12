200+ MILLION AMERICANS HAVE WATCHED NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF “LEGENDARY FEBRUARY”

Led by NBC Broadcast Network, Milan Cortina Olympics Averaging 25.7 Million Viewers, Doubling 2022 Beijing Olympics

All Six Days of Milan Prime + Primetime in Milan Shows Have Topped 20 Million Viewers

Led by Peacock, NBC Olympics Streaming Tops the Past Two Winter Games Combined

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 12, 2026 –Through Wednesday, more than 200 million Americans (200.1 million) have watched NBCUniversal’s presentation of “Legendary February” – headlined by Super Bowl LX, the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, and the debut of Sunday Night Basketball on February 1 – according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel reach data.

“This level of audience accumulation over just an 11-day period is exceptional in today’s media environment,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “We look forward to continued momentum, with Team USA in contention for many medals in upcoming Olympic competition, and the return of NBA All-Star Weekend to NBC for the first time in more than two decades.”

Additional highlights :



Through Wednesday, the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics is averaging 25.7 million viewers on NBC, Peacock, NBCUniversal Digital Platforms and Versant’s CNBC and USA Network – marking the most-watched Winter Games presentation at this point since 2014 Sochi Olympics , according to official Nielsen Big Data + Panel viewership and preliminary data from Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.



, according to official Nielsen Big Data + Panel viewership and preliminary data from Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics. NBCUniversal’s Milan Cortina Olympics viewership – headlined by live coverage in the afternoon ( Milan Prime : 2-5 p.m. ET) followed by Primetime in Milan (8-11 p.m. ET/PT) – is double the Beijing Olympics at this point (12.8 million average).



: 2-5 p.m. ET) followed by (8-11 p.m. ET/PT) – is at this point (12.8 million average). Led by the NBC broadcast network, all six days of Milan Cortina Winter Olympic coverage (since last Friday’s Opening Ceremony) have topped 20 million viewers – with Wednesday’s show averaging 21.5 million viewers – and have posted significant gains over 2022.



Led by Peacock, 6.3 billion minutes of Milan Cortina Olympics content have been streamed, topping the last two Winter Games combined (6.1 billion minutes for Beijing and PyeongChang).

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games. Click here for more information on how to watch the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

