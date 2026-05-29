GAME 7! VICTOR WEMBANYAMA AND SPURS VISIT SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER AND THUNDER WITH TRIP TO THE NBA FINALS ON THE LINE TOMORROW, MAY 30, AT 8:15 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, Zora Stephenson, and Ashley ShahAhmadi to Call Game 7 of Western Conference Finals

Live Coverage Begins with NBA Showtime from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City – featuring host Maria Taylor and analysts Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady – Begins Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 7:30 p.m. ET

Final Game of NBC Sports’ 2025-26 NBA Coverage

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 29, 2026 – The two best words in sports: Game 7! With a trip to the 2026 NBA Finals on the line, 2026 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama and the No. 2 seed San Antonio Spurs visit two-time reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion and No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder in a winner-take-all game tomorrow, Saturday, May 30, at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Live on-site coverage from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City begins with NBA Showtime at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 7:30 p.m. ET.

After a Spurs double overtime win in Game 1 and a nine-point Thunder victory in Game 2, neither team has been able to take control of the series, with Games 3-6 all seeing double-digit wins. Wembanyama leads the series in scoring (28.2 PPG), rebounding (11.5 RPG), and blocks (3.0), while Gilgeous-Alexander leads in assists (8.8 APG) and ranks second in scoring (24.3 PPG).

This will only be the fifth time this century that the Western Conference Finals have gone to seven games (2018, 2016, 2002, 2000). This will also be the first time since 2018 that the current NBA MVP has played in a Conference Finals Game 7 (James Harden, Houston Rockets).

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are aiming to become the first team since the Golden State Warriors in 2018-2019 to advance to consecutive NBA Finals – and could become the first team since the Warriors in 2017-2018 to win back-to-back Finals. Meanwhile, Wembanyama and the Spurs look to dethrone the reigning champions and earn the franchise’s first Finals berth since 2014 and seventh appearance overall. Gilgeous-Alexander could become the first player since Stephen Curry in 2015-2016 to win back-to-back MVP awards amid back-to-back Finals appearances.

Wembanyama and Gilgeous-Alexander previously met in an elimination game in the 2024 Paris Olympic quarterfinals, where Wembanyama’s Team France defeated Gilgeous-Alexander’s Team Canada 82-73 to advance to the semifinals. Wembanyama would go on to lead France to its second consecutive Olympic silver medal.

The Spurs won Game 6 on Thursday, 118-91, led by Wembanyama’s game-high 28 points and 10 rebounds. San Antonio’s guards delivered as well, with 18 points from rookie sensation Dylan Harper, 16 points from 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, and 12 points from Devin Vassell. Harper is now one of only five rookies in NBA history to have at least 200 points, 70 rebounds, 50 assists, and 20 steals in a single postseason, joining Jayson Tatum, Manu Ginobili, Magic Johnson, and Alvan Adams.

This will be NBC Sports’ first Western Conference Finals Game 7 since June 2, 2002 , when Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated Chris Webber and the Sacramento Kings en route to winning the 2002 NBA Finals. Marv Albert, Steve Jones, Bill Walton, Jim Gray, and Lewis Johnson called the game.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analysts), and Zora Stephenson and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporters) will call Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

NBA SHOWTIME

Live on-site coverage of Game 7 begins tomorrow night with NBA Showtime at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 7:30 p.m. ET, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

NBC SPORTS’ WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS GAME 7 SCHEDULE

Saturday, May 30:



Time (ET)

Matchup

Platforms

Broadcasters

7 p.m.

NBA Showtime

Peacock (7 p.m. ET); NBC and Peacock (7:30 p.m. ET)

Maria Taylor, Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady

8:15 p.m.

Game 7: Spurs at Thunder

NBC, Peacock

Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, Zora Stephenson, Ashley ShahAhmadi



VIEWERSHIP

Below are key viewership milestones for NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2026 NBA Western Conference Finals:



Game 1 averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 9.2 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, making it the most-watched Western Conference Finals Game 1 ever , based on official Nielsen Big Data + Panel and digital data from Adobe Analytics. For more information on the record-setting night, click here

, based on official Nielsen Big Data + Panel and digital data from Adobe Analytics. For more information on the record-setting night, click With a TAD of 10.1 million viewers, Game 2 is the most-watched Conference Finals Game 2 ever

Thunder-Spurs Game 3 averaged a TAD of 9.0 million viewers, making it the most-watched WCF Game 3 since 2002.

· Game 4 averaged a TAD of 10.3 million viewers, making it the most-watched Western Conference Finals Game 4 since 1999.



With an average of 9.6 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, the 2026 Western Conference Finals rank as the most-watched WCF on record (1988-2026) through four games.

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NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA playoff game on NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

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ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

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