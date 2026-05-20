NBC AND PEACOCK DELIVER THE MOST-WATCHED WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS GAME 1 EVER FOR MONDAY’S SPURS-THUNDER DOUBLE OVERTIME THRILLER

Monday Night’s Matchup Peaks at 12 Million Viewers in Second Overtime and Averages a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 9.2 Million Viewers, Up 71% vs. Comparable Game Last Year

Led by Peacock, Spurs-Thunder Game 1 is Most-Streamed NBC/Peacock NBA Game Ever with an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 2.3 Million Viewers

NBA Playoffs Continue Tonight with Game 2 of Western Conference Finals at 8:30 p.m. ET; Live On-Site Coverage from Paycom Center Begins with NBA Showtime at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to NBC/Peacock at 8 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 20, 2026 – Monday night’s thrilling opener of the Western Conference Finals in which the No. 2 seed San Antonio Spurs defeated the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder, 122-115, in double overtime averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 9.2 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, making it the most-watched Western Conference Finals Game 1 ever , based on official Nielsen Big Data + Panel and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Additional viewership* highlights for Spurs-Thunder Game 1 (8:23-11:43 p.m. ET) include:

TAD of 9.2 million viewers is up 71% vs. Western Conference Finals Game 1 last year

Peak of 12.0 million viewers from 11:30-11:43 p.m. ET for the second overtime and game’s conclusion

Second-most-watched game of the 2025-26 NBA season to date

By averaging 6.9 million TV-only viewers, NBC won the night in total audience and all key demos

Most-watched TV-only Monday primetime program on NBC since The Voice on March 13, 2023 (7.0 million)

on March 13, 2023 (7.0 million) Led by Peacock, the game streamed an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 2.3 million viewers, making it the most streamed NBC/Peacock NBA game ever.

* Source: Nielsen Big Data + Panel, and digital data from Adobe Analytics

Led by Spurs center Victor Wembanyama’s masterful 41 points and 24 rebounds, Monday’s Game 1 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City was only the sixth double-overtime game in NBA Conference Finals history , as well as the first Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals to go to overtime since the format began in 1971.

NBC Sports’ return to the NBA Playoffs for the first time in 24 years has been a viewership success:

For its 21 First Round and Conference Semifinals games on NBC/Peacock, NBC Sports averaged a TAD of 5.8 million viewers, up 51% vs. comparable coverage last year .

. For six Conference Semifinals games, NBC/Peacock averaged a TAD of 6.6 million viewers and delivered three consecutive nights of 7+ million viewers

NBC Sports’ First Round coverage culminated in the most-watched First Round Game 7 in NBA history

Following are NBC Sports’ most-watched games of the 2026 NBA Playoffs to date:





1. May 2

76ers-Celtics

First Round, Game 7

11.0 million viewers

2. May 18

Spurs-Thunder

Western Conf. Final, Game 1

9.2 million viewers

3. May 10

Spurs-Timberwolves

Conf. Semifinals, Game 4

7.9 million viewers

4. May 12

Timberwolves-Spurs

Conf. Semifinals, Game 5

7.0 million viewers

5. May 11

Pistons-Cavaliers

Conf. Semifinals, Game 4

7.0 million viewers



NBC Sports also streamed seven games on Peacock and NBCSN during the First Round and Conference Semifinals.

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NBC SPORTS’ 2026 WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS SCHEDULE

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platforms

Weds., May 20

8:30 p.m.

Game 2: Spurs at Thunder

NBC, Peacock

Fri., May 22

8:30 p.m.

Game 3: Thunder at Spurs

NBC, Peacock

Sun., May 24

8 p.m.

Game 4: Thunder at Spurs

NBC, Peacock

Tues., May 26

8:30 p.m.

Game 5: Spurs at Thunder*

NBC, Peacock

Thurs., May 28

8:30 p.m.

Game 6: Thunder at Spurs*

NBC, Peacock

Sat., May 30

8 p.m.

Game 7: Spurs at Thunder*

NBC, Peacock



*If necessary

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was named NBA Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season this past week, and the defending champion and No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder host 2026 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama and the No. 2 seed San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, exclusively on NBC and Peacock, tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Live on-site coverage from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City – featuring host Maria Taylor and analysts Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady – begins with NBA Showtime at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock/NBCSN before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET.

All seven games of the Western Conference Finals will be presented exclusively on NBC and Peacock, with on-site NBA Showtime studio coverage at every game as well. NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford (analysts), and Zora Stephenson and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporters) will call every game of the series. For more information, click here.

--NBC SPORTS--