“PRIMETIME IN MILAN” CONTINUES TONIGHT WITH MEN’S FREE SKATE, WOMEN’S SNOWBOARD CROSS, MEN’S HALFPIPE, AND MORE AT 8 P.M. ET/PT ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Milan Cortina 1000m Gold Medalist Jordan Stolz Returns to Action in 500m Tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

U.S. Men’s Hockey Faces Denmark Tomorrow at 3:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Mikaela Shiffrin to Ski in Women’s Giant Slalom This Sunday, Feb. 15, at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network (First Run) and 7:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock (Final Run)

Most Up-to-Date Olympic TV Listings on NBCOlympics.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 13, 2026 – Primetime in Milan features the finals in the men’s free skate, women’s snowboard cross, men’s halfpipe, and more tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Team USA’s Ilia Malinin competes in his first-ever Olympic men’s free skate program tonight. The two-time reigning world champion was part of the United States’ gold-medal winning team performance on Sunday.

Snowboarder Alessandro Barbieri represents Team USA in the men’s halfpipe final, where he faces off against the defending silver medalist Scotty James (Australia) and three-time world medalist Yuto Totsuka (Japan). In women’s snowboard cross, Josie Baff (New Zealand) and three-time Olympic medalist Michela Moioli (Italy), competing in her home country, aim for the podium.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Jordan Stolz, coming off his first Olympic gold medal in the 500m on Wednesday, looks to add another medal in the 500m live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Stolz set an Olympic record in the 1000m on Wednesday, finishing in a time of 1:06.28 and becoming the first U.S. athlete to win a speed skating gold medal since Vancouver 2010.

In the women’s 4x7.5km relay, Jessie Diggins, coming off a bronze medal in the 10km interval start, seeks to lead Team USA to the podium live at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Milan Cortina women’s moguls gold medalist Liz Lemley and silver medalist Jaelin Kauf will compete in the women’s dual moguls final live at 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk lead the U.S. men’s hockey team into their second preliminary round game against Denmark at 3:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Mikaela Shiffrin aims to get back on the Olympic podium for the first time since 2018 in the women’s giant slalom, with the first run live at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network and the final run live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Shiffrin won this event at the 2018 PyeongChang Games and is also a four-time giant slalom world champion.

Team USA Flag Bearer and speed skater Erin Jackson aims to defend her Olympic title in the 500m live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The duo of Mystique Ro and Austin Florian will represent Team USA in the skeleton mixed team final live at 12 noon ET on Peacock. Five-time Olympic medalist Elena Meyers Taylor and three-time Olympic gold medalist Kaillie Humphries begin competition in the women’s monobob live at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock, with Meyers Taylor seeking her first career gold medal.

In cross-country skiing, Johannes Høsflot Klæbo (Norway) is one gold medal away from breaking the record for most gold medals won at the Winter Olympics (eight). Klæbo, who’s tied with three fellow Norwegians (Marit Bjoergen, Ole Einar Bjorndalen, Bjorn Daehlie) for the all-time record, will have his first opportunity to move into sole possession of first in the 4x7.5km relay live at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics and My New Favorite Olympian:

Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics: In the original podcast series, Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers discuss everything from Milan culture to the athletes, events, and top storylines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics along with special guests. Additionally, Yang and Rogers are also a part of NBCUniversal’s aforementioned “Milan Cortina Creator Collective.”

My New Favorite Olympian: Olympic figure skating medalist and media figure Adam Rippon and Emmy-winning journalist Chase Cain host the new season of the multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian. The award-winning series provides in-depth narratives profiling established and emerging American stars who have overcome adversity, broken barriers, and committed to helping others as they pursue Olympic glory. Each audio and video episode focuses on a different Olympian and includes interviews with the athletes, experts, and those closest to them, including family members.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Milan Cortina Winter Olympic podcasts, click here.

For the latest comprehensive Olympic TV schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

A complete archive of Milan Cortina Winter Olympics press releases can be found here.

A replay of each night’s Primetime in Milan will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 116 medal events across 16 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET each day from Feb. 7-22; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Winter Olympic moments happening at any time.

FRIDAY, FEB. 13 (DAY 7)

NBC

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Snowboard Cross Final

Figure Skating – Men’s Free Skate

Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 10km Sprint

Skeleton – Men’s Third and Final Runs

USA NETWORK

5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m.

Skeleton – Men’s Third and Final Runs

6:15 p.m.-7 p.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 10km Sprint*

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing– Men’s 10km*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Skeleton – Women’s First and Second Runs*

9 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Canada*

11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 10,000m*

12:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Canada vs. Switzerland

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Canada*

SATURDAY, FEB. 14 (DAY 8)

NBC

DAYTIME

7 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 4x7.5km Relay (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Giant Slalom Final Run (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 7.5km Sprint (LIVE)

9:45 a.m.-11 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Dual Moguls Final

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 500m (LIVE)

12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

Skeleton – Women’s Third Run (LIVE)

12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 4x7.5km Relay

2 p.m.-2:35 p.m.

Skeleton – Women’s Final Run (LIVE)

2:35 p.m.-3:45 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Big Air Qualifying (LIVE)

3:45 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Dual Moguls Final

4:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 500m

5 p.m.-5:10 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – United States vs. Denmark

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Skeleton – Women’s Third and Final Runs

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Giant Slalom Final Run

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Dual Moguls Final

Speed Skating – Men’s 500m

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 4x7.5km Relay

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Big Air Qualifying

Biathlon – Women’s 7.5km Sprint

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Figure Skating – Men’s Free Skate*

4 a.m.-4:40 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Giant Slalom First Run (LIVE)

4:40 a.m.-5:50 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Dual Moguls Final (LIVE)

6 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 4x7.5km Relay (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Great Britain vs. Canada

8:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe Final*

10 a.m.-10:25 a.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s Team Pursuit Qualifying (LIVE)

10:40 a.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Italy vs. Finland (LIVE)

1 p.m.-2:35 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Men’s Individual Large Hill (LIVE)

2:35 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Short Track – Men’s 1500m Quarterfinals (LIVE)

3:10 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – United States vs. Denmark (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m.

Skeleton – Women’s Third and Final Runs*

6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m.

Short Track – Men’s 1500m Final, Women’s Relay Semifinals, and Women’s

1000m Qualifying

7:15 p.m.-8 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Men’s Individual Large Hill*

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Germany*

9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s Team Pursuit Qualifying*

10 p.m.-11 p.m.

Short Track – Men’s 1500m Final, Women’s Relay Semifinals, and Women’s

1000m Qualifying*

11 p.m.-11:45 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 4x7.5km Relay*

11:45 p.m.-1:15 a.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Japan*

1:15 a.m.-2 a.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 7.5km Sprint*

CNBC

6:10 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Sweden vs. Slovakia (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Italy vs. China

10:40 a.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal – Canada vs. Germany (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Germany

3:10 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal – Finland vs. Slovakia (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Japan

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Italy vs. Sweden

SUNDAY, FEB. 15 (DAY 9)

NBC

DAYTIME

7 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s 4x7.5km Relay (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Giant Slalom Final Run (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Snowboarding – Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Final (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 10km Pursuit (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Bobsled – Women’s Monobob First Run

10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s Team Pursuit Qualifying (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Bobsled – Women’s Monobob Second Run

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 500m (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

12:30 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Dual Moguls Final

1:15 p.m.-1:40 p.m.

Skeleton – Mixed Team Final (LIVE)

1:40 p.m.-3 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Big Air Qualifying (LIVE)

3 p.m.-4:55 p.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 500m

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Dual Moguls Final

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Giant Slalom First Run

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Giant Slalom Final Run

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Snowboarding – Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Final

Skeleton – Mixed Team Final

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Big Air Qualifying

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-2:45 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 500m*

2:45 a.m.-3:30 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Dual Moguls Final*

3:30 a.m.-4 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Giant Slalom Final Run*

4 a.m.-4:40 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Giant Slalom First Run (LIVE)

4:40 a.m.-5:50 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Dual Moguls Final (LIVE)

6 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s 4x7.5km Relay (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Short Track – Men’s 1500m Final & Women’s Relay Semifinals*

7:45 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Snowboarding – Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Final

8:45 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Ski Jumping – Men’s Individual Large Hill*

9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

10:40 a.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Canada vs. France (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Snowboarding – Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Final*

1:45 p.m.-3 p.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program (LIVE)

3:10 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – United States vs. Germany (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 12.5km Pursuit*

6:15 p.m.-7 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s 4x7.5km Relay*

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Women’s Individual Large Hill Final

8 p.m.-8:45 p.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 10km Pursuit*

8:45 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Bobsled – Women’s Monobob First and Second Runs*

9:30 p.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. China*

12 p.m.-1 a.m.

Ski Jumping – Women’s Individual Large Hill Final*

1 a.m.-1:45 a.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 12.5km Pursuit*

1:45 a.m.-2 a.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short*

CNBC

6:10 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Switzerland vs. Czechia (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. China (LIVE)

10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Sweden

1:10 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Denmark vs. Latvia (LIVE)

3:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Italy vs. Denmark

6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Sweden*

8:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Norway

*Replay

--MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS--