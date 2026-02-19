ALYSA LIU (FIGURE SKATING) AND JORDAN STOLZ (SPEED SKATING) AIM FOR THE PODIUM TONIGHT ON “PRIMETIME IN MILAN” AT 8 P.M. ET/PT ON NBC AND PEACOCK

U.S. Men’s Hockey to Play in the Semifinals Against Slovakia Tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 20, at 3:10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Three-Time Olympic Medalist Jordan Stolz Back in Action with the Men’s Speed Skating Mass Start Saturday, Feb 21. at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries Compete in Two-Woman Bobsled Saturday, at 1 p.m. ET and 3:05 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Most Up-to-Date Olympic TV Listings on NBCOlympics.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 19, 2026 – Speed skating phenom and world record holder Jordan Stolz looks to continue his Olympic medal streak in the men’s 1500m and Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu vies for a spot on the podium in women’s free skate in tonight’s presentation of Primetime in Milan at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Stolz, who won the gold medal in the 1000m and 500m earlier at these Games, looks to return to the podium in the men’s 1500m. The world record holder could become the first U.S. man to earn an Olympic medal in this event since Shani Davis won silver at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Liu hopes to become the first U.S. figure skater to win a medal in women’s singles since Sasha Cohen (Torino 2006). Joining Liu in the free skate are Isabeau Levito and Amber Glenn. Glenn and Liu both won a gold medal in the team event earlier at these Games.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20

The U.S. men’s hockey team will face Slovakia in the semifinals live at 3:10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. NHL All-Star Quinn Hughes scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead the United States to a 2-1 quarterfinal win over Sweden on Wednesday.

In the women’s speed skating 1500m, Team USA’s Brittany Bowe will face off against 10-time Olympic medalist Miho Takagi (Japan), who has yet to win gold in this event, live at 10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Two-time Olympic medalist Alex Ferreira, along with three-time Olympic medalist Nick Goepper, are expected to compete in the men’s freestyle skiing halfpipe final live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Kristen Santos-Griswold and Corinne Stoddard aim for the podium in the women’s short track 1500m live at 2:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

In the men’s biathlon 15km mass start, Campbell Wright is expected to challenge Eric Perrot (France) who has already won three medals at these Games, live at 8:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

The U.S. women’s curling team faces off against Switzerland in a semifinal matchup live at 8:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Stolz will seek to win another medal in these Games as he is expected to race in the men’s speed skating mass start live at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

The Team USA duo Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor will compete in the two-woman bobsled after the 41-year-old Meyers Taylor won her first career gold medal in the women’s monobob this past Monday. The third run of two-woman bobsled is live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and the final run is live at 3:05 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Five-time Olympic medalist Eileen Gu (China), who is seeking her first gold medal of these Olympic Games, will look to defend her gold medal in the women’s halfpipe final live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The U.S. will look to defend its gold medal from Beijing in the mixed team aerials live at 4:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

The men’s hockey bronze medal game will be live at 2:40 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

***

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics and My New Favorite Olympian:

Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics: In the original podcast series, Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers discuss everything from Milan culture to the athletes, events, and top storylines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics along with special guests. This season, they will also be on the ground in Milan. Additionally, Yang and Rogers will also be a part of NBCUniversal’s aforementioned “Milan Cortina Creator Collective.”

My New Favorite Olympian: Olympic figure skating medalist and media figure Adam Rippon and Emmy-winning journalist Chase Cain host the new season of the multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian. The award-winning series provides in-depth narratives profiling established and emerging American stars who have overcome adversity, broken barriers, and committed to helping others as they pursue Olympic glory. Each audio and video episode focuses on a different Olympian and includes interviews with the athletes, experts, and those closest to them, including family members.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Milan Cortina Winter Olympic podcasts, click here.

***

For the latest comprehensive Olympic TV schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

For more information about NBC Sports, our releases, and latest news, please visit https://www.nbcsports.com/pressbox. A complete archive of Milan Cortina Winter Olympics press releases can be found here.

A replay of each night’s Primetime in Milan will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 116 medal events across 16 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET each day from Feb. 7-22; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Winter Olympic moments happening at any time.

***

THURSDAY, FEB. 19 (DAY 13)

NBC

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Figure Skating – Women’s Free Skate

Speed Skating – Men’s 1500m

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying

Ski Mountaineering – Men’s and Women’s Sprint Finals

USA NETWORK

5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying

6:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Nordic Combined – Team Sprint Large Hill*

7 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Nordic Combined – Team Sprint 2x7.5 km Relay

7:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Ski Mountaineering – Men’s and Women’s Sprint Finals*

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Semifinal – United States vs. Switzerland

11:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Women’s Hockey – Final – United States vs. Canada*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Semifinal – Canada vs. Norway

FRIDAY, FEB. 20 (DAY 14)

NBC

DAYTIME

12 p.m.-12:15 p.m.

Bobsled – Two-Woman First Run (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerials Final

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 1500m

1:30 p.m.-2:55 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Halfpipe Final (LIVE)

3:10 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Semifinal – United States vs. Slovakia (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 1500m

Bobsled – Two-Woman, First and Second Runs

Short Track – Women’s 1500m Semifinals

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Halfpipe Final

Short Track – Women’s 1500m Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 15km Mass Start

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Ski Cross Final

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Figure Skating – Women’s Free Skate*

4 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Ski Cross Qualifying (LIVE)

4:30 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerials Qualifying (LIVE)

6 a.m.-7:20 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Ski Cross Final (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerials Final (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Semifinal – United States vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

10:45 a.m.-11:50 a.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 1500m (LIVE)

11:50 a.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Semifinal – Canada vs. Finland (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying

1:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 15km Mass Start

2:15 p.m.-4:15 p.m.

Short Track – Women’s 1500m and Men’s Relay Finals (LIVE)

4:15 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Bobsled – Two-Woman, First Run

4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Bobsled – Two-Woman, Second Run

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Bronze Medal Game

8 p.m.-8:45 p.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 15km Mass Start*

8:45 p.m.-11:45 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Semifinal – United States vs. Switzerland*

11:45 p.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Semifinal – United States vs. Slovakia*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Semifinal – Canada vs. Sweden

SATURDAY, FEB. 21 (DAY 15)

NBC

DAYTIME

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Mass Start Finals (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s 50km

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Bobsled – Two-Woman Third Run (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-2:55 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Halfpipe Final (LIVE)

2:55 p.m.-3:15 p.m.

Figure Skating – Gala (LIVE)

3:15 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Bobsled – Two-Woman Final Run (LIVE)

3:50 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Figure Skating – Gala (LIVE)

4:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Mixed Team Aerials

5:15 p.m.-6 p.m.

Bobsled – Four-Man First and Second Runs

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Bobsled – Two-Woman, Third and Final Runs

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Halfpipe Final

Freestyle Skiing – Mixed Team Aerials

Speed Skating – Men’s Mass Start Final

Figure Skating – Gala

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Bobsled – Four-Man, First and Second Runs

Speed Skating – Women’s Mass Start Final

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Ski Cross Final

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Bronze Medal Game*

4 a.m.-4:45 a.m.

Bobsled – Four-Man, First Run (LIVE)

4:45 a.m.-6:10 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Mixed Team Aerials Final (LIVE)

6:10 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s 50km (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:15 a.m.

Ski Mountaineering – Mixed Relay Final (LIVE)

8:15 a.m.-8:55 a.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 12.5km Mass Start (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10:20 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Mass Start Finals (LIVE)

10:20 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Bobsled – Four-Man, First and Second Runs

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Ski Cross Final

12:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Mixed Team Aerials Final*

1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 12.5km Mass Start*

2:40 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s 50km*

8 p.m.-8:45 p.m.

Ski Mountaineering – Mixed Relay Final*

8:45 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Bobsled – Four-Man, First and Second Runs*

9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Ski Cross Final*

10 p.m.-11 p.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 12.5km Mass Start*

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Bronze Medal Game*

1 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Bobsled – Two-Woman, Third and Final Runs*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Figure Skating – Gala*

CNBC

1:05 p.m.-4 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Final (LIVE)

4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Bronze Medal Game

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Bronze Medal Game*

*Replay

--MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS--