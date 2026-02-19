FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 22, AT 11:30 A.M. ET IN THE NORTH LONDON DERBY ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

Sky Sports in the U.K. Host this Weekend’s NBC Sports’ Premier League Studio Shows, Featuring Jon Champion, Joe Speight, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET and Sunday’s 9 a.m. ET Multi-Match Windows

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 19, 2026 – First-place Arsenal visit their North London rivals,16th-place Spurs this Sunday, Feb. 22, at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Arsenal claimed a draw in each of their last two matches - against Brentford, 1-1 last Thursday, and against Wolves, 2-2 yesterday. Arsenal retains their lead atop the Premier League table at just five points. Spurs fell to Newcastle United last Tuesday, as Jacob Ramsey’s decisive goal was his first for Newcastle. Spurs dismissed manager Thomas Frank following the loss. Joe Speight and Jim Beglin will call the match live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This week’s coverage begins Saturday, Feb. 21, with Premier League Mornings at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports presents three matches live at 10 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Leeds United (Peacock, NBCSN, Universo), Brentford v. Brighton (Peacock), and Chelsea v. Burnley (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of all three Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, West Ham host Bournemouth on Peacock, NBCSN, and Universo. Manchester City host Newcastle United at 3 p.m. on Peacock, NBCSN, and Universo. Peter Drury and Beglin will have the call live from Etihad Stadium. Goal Zone follows at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Sunday, Feb. 22, begins with three fixtures at 9 a.m. ET: Nottingham Forest-Liverpool (Peacock, NBCSN), Crystal Palace-Wolves (Peacock), and Sunderland-Fulham (USA Network, Telemundo). The Multiview feature returns Sunday with coverage of both Peacock-exclusive matches during the 9 a.m. ET multi-match window. Goal Rush will also stream live on Peacock on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET,

Spurs host Arsenal at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo to end the day’s coverage.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Monday with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Everton v. Manchester United (USA Network, Universo) at 3 p.m. ET, and Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Jon Champion hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows from Sky Sports in the U.K., alongside Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux. Speight will join Dixon and Le Saux on Monday.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap the biggest headlines from Matchweek 26.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Sat., Feb. 21

9:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 21

10 a.m.

Aston Villa v. Leeds United*

Peacock, NBCSN, Universo

Sat., Feb. 21

10 a.m.

Brentford v. Brighton*

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 21

10 a.m.

Chelsea v. Burnley*

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 21

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 21

12:30 p.m.

West Ham v. Bournemouth

Peacock, NBCSN, Universo

Sat., Feb. 21

3 p.m.

Manchester City v. Newcastle

Peacock, NBCSN, Universo

Sat., Feb. 21

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 22

9 a.m.

Sunderland v. Fulham

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., Feb. 22

9 a.m.

Nottingham Forest v. Liverpool*

Peacock, NBCSN

Sun., Feb. 22

9 a.m.

Crystal Palace v. Wolves*

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 22

9 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 22

11:30 a.m.

Spurs v. Arsenal

USA Network, Telemundo

Mon., Feb. 23

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Mon., Feb. 23

3 p.m.

Everton v. Manchester United

USA Network, Universo

Mon., Feb. 23

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network



*Available on Premier League Multiview

