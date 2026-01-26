NBC AND PEACOCK WILL BE “4K ALL DAY” FEB. 8 FOR SUPER BOWL LX AND THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES

NBCUniversal’s ‘Legendary February’ Events Will Be Most Technologically Advanced in Its Live Sports Production History

Peacock Announces Fan-Favorite Multiview Feature in Beta on Mobile

Fans Can Now Share Olympic Clips and Mini-Game Wins Through New Mobile Sharing Feature

NEW YORK – January 26, 2026 – On Sunday, February 8, NBCUniversal will present Super Bowl LX and the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games live all day in 4K HDR on NBC and Peacock. This marks the first time a Super Bowl and Olympic Games will be presented in 4K HDR on the NBC broadcast network and the Peacock streaming service. Feb. 8 begins with live Winter Olympics coverage starting at 7 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, followed by Super Bowl pregame coverage at noon ET, game coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET and finishes with Primetime in Milan beginning at approximately 10:45 p.m. ET – providing fans with 17 hours of 4K HDR coverage on the biggest day in sports.

These technological firsts highlight what will be the most innovative collection of live sports production in NBCUniversal history as the company presents “Legendary February” – an unprecedented month of major sporting events on one network, with Super Bowl LX, the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, and NBA All-Star Weekend.

As part of Legendary February, Peacock will also debut fan-favorite feature Multiview in beta on mobile during the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and offer new sharing options for Olympic-related clips and mini-games.

“When you’re about to present the biggest month in U.S. sports media history, you want to make sure you’re giving fans the best experience possible – so that’s exactly what we have planned on NBC and Peacock for Super Bowl LX, the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, and NBA All-Star Weekend,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “Building on NBC Sports’ long-standing commitment to innovation across all platforms, we’ll be celebrating the action on the field, slopes and court with our signature storytelling, state-of-the-art production, and dynamic streaming features that together bring these incredible sporting events to life for audiences at home.”

In an industry first, Peacock’s popular Multiview feature will extend to mobile, launching in beta for the Winter Games. The four-box vertical display will showcase the top four events at any given time, as well as an event-specific Multiview for curling, all curated by NBC Sports producers. This builds on Peacock’s expansive experience for Legendary February that was previously announced, including Winter Olympics Highlights playlists in vertical video, the new feature Rinkside Live, mini-games and trivia.

For the first time, Peacock users will be able to share their favorite Winter Olympics Highlight clips and trivia and Prediction Game results with friends and family directly from mobile via text and social networks. The ability to share their wins creates an opportunity to spark friendly competition and foster connections – all while they are watching the world’s greatest sporting event unfold.

“Peacock is the first streamer to deliver major live sports at this scale, seamlessly presenting many simultaneous events, with millions of people coming to the platform at once, over several days,” said Patrick Miceli, Chief Technology Officer, NBCUniversal Media Group and Global Streaming. “This impressive performance is possible because of Peacock’s industry-leading infrastructure that supports unmatched reliability, especially under peak demand.”

NBC SPORTS’ PRODUCTION WILL BE LEGENDARY THIS FEBRUARY

NBC Sports’ production plans for Legendary February are some of the most technologically innovative yet. Super Bowl LX will be produced by Rob Hyland and Drew Escoff, an award-winning team who have worked on more than 10 Super Bowls combined. In addition to more than 80 cameras and 150 microphones, NBC will use new technology like Weather Applied Metrics, which quantifies how past, present and future weather conditions impact the game. Fans will also see a new graphics package.

For the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, fans can expect richer storytelling through increased aerial coverage via the more-extensive use of live drones, behind-the-scenes audio from team radio stations – translated live in real-time using AI as needed, and more access to friends and family reactions, including heartrate monitors and corresponding onscreen graphics.

For the first time in over 20 years, NBC will produce NBA All-Star Weekend onsite in Los Angeles, with a focus on getting fans closer to the action than ever before. New camera angles include additional views of the rim, super-slo-mo capabilities on nearly every camera, SkyCam, and Nucleus Pico mini cameras mounted at floor level on the basket stanchion, along with the new Peacock feature Courtside Live.

FEB. 8 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Coverage on Sunday, Feb. 8 on NBC and Peacock begins at 7 a.m. ET with a live presentation of the Winter Olympics from across northern Italy. Super Bowl LX coverage begins at noon ET with the NFL Films-produced Road to the Super Bowl. Live Olympic coverage continues throughout the afternoon on Peacock.

At 1 p.m. ET, the Super Bowl LX Pregame Show kicks off from the San Francisco Bay Area on NBC and Peacock, leading into Super Bowl LX at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

Following Super Bowl post-game coverage, including the awarding of the Lombardi Trophy, coverage from Italy continues with the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Primetime Show, Primetime in Milan, at approximately 10:45 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

After local news coverage at Midnight ET, the day concludes with Olympic Late Night hosted by TODAY co-anchor Craig Melvin at 12:35 a.m. ET.

Beyond its offering during Legendary February, Peacock’s streaming experience also offers Peacock Performance View during NBA games; daily mini-games like Wheel of Fortune TODAY, Prediction Games for The Traitors, Love Island USA and Premier League, and Can’t Miss Clips, curated vertical video playlists across NBC’s biggest shows, movies, sports, and news.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, NBA, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Premier League, golf, the WNBA beginning in 2026, MLB in 2026, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

