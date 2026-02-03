NBC SPORTS SELECTS PRODUCTION INFRASTRUCTURE AND SIGNAL PROCESSING SOLUTIONS PROVIDER FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS AND PARALYMPICS

NBCUniversal to Present XXV Olympic Winter Games Feb. 6-22 and Milan Cortina Paralympics March 6-15

NBC Sports to Utilize Grass Valley’s Frame Rate Conversion, Routing, and Orchestration Technologies for its Production in Italy to Provide Viewers with the Highest-Quality Live Coverage Across All Platforms

STAMFORD, CONN. – February 3, 2026 – NBC Sports has selected Grass Valley to provide advanced infrastructure, routing, orchestration, and frame rate conversion solutions for its production of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Feb. 6-22, and March 6-15, respectively.

With Milan and Cortina, Italy, in the same time zone as Paris, France, the programming plan for the 2026 Winter Games will be similar to NBCUniversal’s massively consumed and critically acclaimed coverage of last year’s Summer Games, including:



the best events live during the day on NBC

the entire Olympics streaming live on Peacock

an enhanced Olympics primetime show, Primetime in Milan , featuring top events, stars, and stories

, featuring top events, stars, and stories comprehensive coverage across numerous cable and digital platforms

return of Gold Zone and Multiview on Peacock

Click here for more on NBCUniversal’s Milan Cortina programming.

The Opening Ceremony from San Siro Stadium in Milan will be presented on Friday, Feb. 6, live on NBC and Peacock. NBCUniversal is presenting its 20th Olympic Games, 13th consecutive overall, and owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the Olympic Games 2036 (host yet to be determined).

NBC Sports will utilize Grass Valley to deliver advanced signal conversion, routing, and orchestration technologies for its production of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. These solutions will be deployed onsite in Italy, at NBC Sports’ facilities in Stamford, Conn., and 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York, helping NBC Sports route the excitement in Italy back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

“Grass Valley has worked with NBC Sports for more than two decades, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in Europe, Asia and the Americas,” said Tim Canary, SVP Engineering. “Their technology and engineering support are key components in delivering the unmatched quality and reliability that audiences expect from NBC Olympics’ coverage.”

“We’re honored to extend our long-standing partnership with NBC Sports for Milan Cortina 2026,” said Jon Wilson, CEO of Grass Valley. “With Alchemist, Orbit, and the power of AMPP OS working together, backed by our leading infrastructure products and on-site support expertise, we’re enabling NBC Sports to deliver the scale, quality, and reliability audiences expect across every screen.”

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley empowers over 90% of the world’s top media brands to create and deliver compelling stories that captivate audiences. At the heart of its solutions is the GV Media Universe (GVMU), combining advanced hardware solutions, with the agility, elasticity, and adaptability of the AMPP Media Operating System. Together, they form a seamless, scalable ecosystem for efficient and innovative workflows.

With a portfolio spanning from camera to consumer, Grass Valley provides the flexibility to build solutions for every need – from a single creative harnessing immense production power to globally distributed teams collaborating seamlessly. This breadth of capability enables customers to craft efficient workflows that inspire and engage their audiences.

With over 65 years of expertise, Grass Valley has consistently driven the evolution of live content creation and storytelling. Headquartered in Montreal and supported by Black Dragon Capital, the company remains dedicated to shaping and leading the media revolution.

