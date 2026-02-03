NBC SPORTS SELECTS IMAGING AND BROADCAST TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS AND PARALYMPICS

NBCUniversal to Present XXV Olympic Winter Games Feb. 6-22 and Milan Cortina Paralympics March 6-15

NBC Sports to Utilize Sony Electronics’ Solutions, Support, and Expertise for its Production in Italy to Provide Viewers with Enhanced Detail and Engagement

STAMFORD, CONN. – February 3, 2026 – NBC Sports has selected Sony Electronics to provide technology, including more than 100 cameras and nearly 500 monitors, as well as lenses, accessories, and on-site support for its production of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Feb. 6-22, and March 6-15, respectively.

With Milan and Cortina, Italy, in the same time zone as Paris, France, the programming plan for the 2026 Winter Games will be similar to NBCUniversal’s massively consumed and critically acclaimed coverage of last year’s Summer Games, including:



the best events live during the day on NBC

the entire Olympics streaming live on Peacock

an enhanced Olympics primetime show, Primetime in Milan , featuring top events, stars, and stories

, featuring top events, stars, and stories comprehensive coverage across numerous cable and digital platforms

return of Gold Zone and Multiview on Peacock

Click here for more on NBCUniversal’s Milan Cortina programming.

The Opening Ceremony from San Siro Stadium in Milan will be presented on Friday, Feb. 6, live on NBC and Peacock. NBCUniversal is presenting its 20th Olympic Games, 13th consecutive overall, and owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the Olympic Games 2036 (host yet to be determined).

NBC Sports will utilize Sony Electronics to deliver imaging, monitoring, and technical support for its production of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. At this year’s events, a range of Sony’s cameras featuring various form factors and capabilities will take center stage, including theHDC-series system cameras which will enable high frame rate capture and offer options with newly developed Variable Neutral Density filters, while the company’s pan-tilt-zoom and cinematic cameras will provide depth of field, and the use of Sony’s CNA-2 camera control network adapter will centralize multi-camera control, helping NBC Sports route the excitement in Italy back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

“Like the Paris Olympics, NBC plans to use technology to both enhance storytelling, and give viewers at home deeper analysis; this time from thousands of miles away,” said Darryl Jefferson, Senior Vice President, Engineering & Technology, NBC Sports & Olympics. “This includes specific use of 2110 transport, teams of color experts shading Sony’s HDR cameras from a distance, enhanced PTZ robotic cameras, and support for our end-to-end BT-2020 HDR Workflow through production and our facility in Stamford. To make a finer point, converting the NBC Sports headquarters wholly to a mezzanine HDR format has been built on the continued partnership with Sony on high quality monitoring, color grading tools, and highly customizable remote production workflows.”

Sony Electronics has worked with NBC Sports for 24 years, assisting production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in Europe, Asia, and throughout the US.

“We are proud to once again partner with NBC Sports on their production of the Olympics and Paralympics, using Sony’s latest imaging technology to continue to push boundaries and elevate engagement in front of the camera and behind the scenes, together supporting the most innovative and entertaining presentation of the Games and helping to accurately capture the action, emotion, and competition for passionate fans,” said Neal Manowitz, President and COO, Sony Electronics.

