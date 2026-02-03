NBC SPORTS SELECTS LED VIDEO WALL PROVIDER FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS AND PARALYMPICS

NBCUniversal to Present XXV Olympic Winter Games Feb. 6-22 and Milan Cortina Paralympics March 6-15

NBC Sports to Utilize Planar Fine Pitch LED Video Walls for its Production in Italy to Provide Viewers with Vivid, True-to-Life Visuals

STAMFORD, CONN. – February 3, 2026 – NBC Sports has selected Planar to provide LED video walls for its production of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Feb. 6-22, and March 6-15, respectively.

With Milan and Cortina, Italy, in the same time zone as Paris, France, the programming plan for the 2026 Winter Games will be similar to NBCUniversal’s massively consumed and critically acclaimed coverage of last year’s Summer Games, including:



the best events live during the day on NBC

the entire Olympics streaming live on Peacock

an enhanced Olympics primetime show, Primetime in Milan , featuring top events, stars, and stories

, featuring top events, stars, and stories comprehensive coverage across numerous cable and digital platforms

return of Gold Zone and Multiview on Peacock

The Opening Ceremony from San Siro Stadium in Milan will be presented on Friday, Feb. 6, live on NBC and Peacock. NBCUniversal is presenting its 20th Olympic Games, 13th consecutive overall, and owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the Olympic Games 2036 (host yet to be determined).

NBC Sports will utilize Planar to deliver leading-edge fine pixel pitch LED video wall technology for its production of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Planar® DirectLight® Pro Series LED video walls in a 1.2 millimeter pixel pitch will cover architectural archways and windows within Studio A and Studio B in Milan helping NBC Sports route the excitement in Italy back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

“The Winter Olympics are one of the most visually stunning events in the world, and Planar’s LED video walls help us capture that beauty in full detail,” said Atila Ozkaplan, VP of Production Operations, Olympics. “From our Milan studios, we’re able to immerse viewers in the energy of the Games, elevating our storytelling through the vibrant imagery created by our talented graphics artists.”

Planar has worked with NBC Sports since 2016, assisting production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

“We’re proud to return as an LED video wall provider for the world’s most prestigious sporting event, powering NBC Sports’ broadcast coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics with leading-edge LED video walls that deliver stunning visuals,” said Tom Petershack, general manager of media and special projects at Planar. “Our displays are built to elevate the broadcast environment, enabling storytelling that connects with audiences in meaningful ways. We’re honored to once again support NBC Sports with technology that broadcasters trust—helping ensure that viewers at home feel the same energy, excitement and immersion that comes alive inside the studios in Italy.”

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

About Planar

Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world’s most demanding environments. From government, corporate and education institutions to broadcast studios, virtual production and extended reality stages, the world’s leading organizations use Planar’s broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from control rooms to digital signage and simulation to large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader in narrow pixel pitch LED displays, fixed LED video display installations and LED displays for control rooms (Futuresource 2024). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in the US, Europe and Asia.

— NBC SPORTS —