GLOBAL POPSTAR TATE MCRAE STARS IN NBCUNIVERSAL’S NEW PROMOTIONAL SPOT SHOWCASING “LEGENDARY FEBRUARY” OPENING WEEKEND, FEB. 6-8

Promo Debuts Tonight and Focuses on Epic Weekend Featuring Opening Ceremony of Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, First Weekend of Olympic Competition, and Super Bowl LX

STAMFORD, Conn. –- February 3, 2026 – GRAMMY‑nominated singer-songwriter Tate McRae stars in NBCUniversal’s newest promotional spot celebrating the Feb. 6–8 opening weekend of its unprecedented “Legendary February.” The spot debuts tonight, Feb. 3, and highlights a historic three‑day stretch that brings together the Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games (Feb. 6), the first weekend of Olympic competition (Feb. 7-8), and Super Bowl LX (Feb. 8).

The spot opens in the Italian Alps, with McRae perched on a snow-covered summit. After asking an owl for directions to Milan for the Opening Ceremony, she tees up the weekend’s biggest moments, from the lighting of the Olympic cauldron to the U.S. Figure Skating Team going for gold and Lindsey Vonn’s return to the Olympic downhill at age 41 to the kickoff of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

The Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony airs live and in primetime this Friday, Feb. 6, on NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports’ coverage continues throughout the first weekend of Olympic competition, including the highly anticipated return of three‑time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn competing in the alpine skiing women’s downhill on Sunday. The weekend culminates with Super Bowl LX between the Seahawks and Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 8, live from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., across NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo, with pregame coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET and kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Tate McRae has garnered over 20.8 billion overall streams, multiple #1 Top 40 hits, and a #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. She’s graced the worldwide cover of TIME100’s Next issue in 2025 and has been featured on Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood list, Billboard’s 21 Under 21 list for four consecutive years, and Forbes’ 2021 30 Under 30 list, where she was the youngest musician included. Tate’s versatility as a performer has captivated audiences around the world. Whether delivering a powerful vocal performance or executing high-energy choreography, she brings a unique blend of artistry and authenticity to every stage. The star recently wrapped up her sold-out global Miss Possessive Arena Tour. With over 80-dates and a million tickets sold, the tour included stops in Latin America, Europe, United Kingdom and North America.

McRae’s spot is the latest in an extensive line of NBCUniversal promos for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Beginning with a spot starring Ray Romano and Sebastian Maniscalco that debuted during NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby coverage on May 3, 2025, the campaign has run for nine months and has featured numerous A-list celebrities shining a light on the Games, the host nation, and Team USA athletes. They include Glenn Powell with speed skater Jordan Stolz; Scarlett Johansson and skier Lindsey Vonn; Cynthia Erivo and curlers Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse; Ariana Grande and figure skater Alysa Liu; How to Train Your Dragon’s fictional dragon Toothless meeting figure skater Ilia Malinin; Dua Lipa spotlighting Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn, Chloe Kim, and Alysa Liu; Jon Hamm and Team USA hockey players; Illumination’s Minions with snowboarder Chloe Kim; Illumination and Nintendo’s Mario starring in an Olympic promo to air during Sunday Night Basketball’s debut on Feb. 1, and Matt Damon starring in a promo and the opening tease titled “Our Games” to air on Saturday, Feb. 7.

With three major events across two continents in the span of 17 days (Feb. 6-22, 2026), NBC Sports will provide viewers with extensive coverage in an unforgettable “Legendary February.” Highlighted by the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Super Bowl LX featuring the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, and the 2026 NBA All-Star Game (the latter of which NBC Sports has not presented since 2002), NBC Sports is set to present what is sure to be one of the most unique and iconic months in sports media history.

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Olympic Winter Games will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Olympic Winter Games) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Rome Olympics and 2006 Olympic Winter Games in Torino, which is the last time there was a Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

For more information on how to watch the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics across NBCUniversal, click here.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

