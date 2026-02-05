NBC SPORTS BLANKETS THE BAY AREA WITH FIVE-HOUR SUPER BOWL LX PREGAME SHOW THIS SUNDAY AT 1 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK, WITH COVERAGE FROM LEVI’S STADIUM, TEAM HOTELS, ALCATRAZ ISLAND, A BOAT IN MCCOVEY COVE AND MORE

Pregame Show Features Player and Coach Interviews, In-Depth Features, Live On-Site Reporting and Game Previews & Analysis; Coverage Begins at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock with Road to the Super Bowl

Interviews with Seahawks’ Quarterback Sam Darnold, and Patriots’ Quarterback Drake Maye

NBC News’ Tom Llamas Interviews President Donald Trump

Super Bowl Coverage on NBC and Peacock Bookended by Morning and Primetime Olympic Programming, Headlining Biggest Day in Sports on Opening Weekend of “Legendary February”

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – February 5, 2026 – NBC Sports’ presentation of Super Bowl LX this Sunday, Feb. 8 kicks off with a comprehensive five-hour Super Bowl LX Pregame Show beginning at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. In the hours leading up to the game, NBC Sports’ Super Bowl LX Pregame Show will include live reports from the team hotels and Levi’s Stadium, in-depth features and interviews with players and coaches from the Seahawks and Patriots, and game previews and analysis from its roster of expert commentators. Coverage begins with Road to the Super Bowl at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock.

Maria Taylor serves as the lead host for the Super Bowl LX Pregame Show and hosts the Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation – her first time in both roles.

Taylor will be joined inside Levi’s Stadium by Noah Eagle, who makes his NBC Sports’ Super Bowl debut, serving as co-host of the pregame show, and Football Night in America teammates and Super Bowl champion analysts Jason Garrett and Devin McCourty.

Also on-location, NBC Sports insider Mike Florio, covering his 17th Super Bowl, will report on all the news surrounding Super Bowl LX. Steve Kornacki, NBC News’ celebrated political correspondent, returns to the Super Bowl pregame show. FNIA’s fantasy football and sports betting expert Matthew Berry makes his Super Bowl debut with NBC Sports. Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover will conduct interviews from the NFL Tailgate at Levi’s Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and four-time AP First-Team All-Pro 49ers linebacker Fred Warner join in-stadium to preview the matchup and provide in-depth analysis in their home venue.

Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, fellow two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison, and co-host Jac Collinsworth will broadcast live from multiple locations on Alcatraz Island beginning at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms returns as a Super Bowl analyst, starting on a boat stopping at notable Bay Area attractions including Treasure Island, Bay Farm Island Bridge, McCovey Cove, PIER 39, and the Golden Gate Bridge. Simms will be accompanied on the water by Super Bowl LVI champion and three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, and four-time AP First-Team All-Pro Cameron Heyward, the Pittsburgh Steelers 15-season veteran defensive tackle and 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

LOCATIONS

NBC Sports’ Super Bowl Sunday announce team will broadcast live from the following Bay Area sites:



Alcatraz Island

Golden Gate Bridge

McCovey Cove

PIER 39

Treasure Island

Super Bowl Experience at the Moscone Center

Bay Bridge

Patriots Team Hotel

Seahawks Team Hotel

AN OVERVIEW OF THE DAY

NBC Sports’ coverage on Sunday, February 8 begins at 7 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Super Bowl LX coverage begins at Noon ET with the NFL Films-produced Road to the Super Bowl, which examines the path that led the Seahawks and Patriots to Super Bowl LX. NBC Sports’ Super Bowl LX Pregame Show kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ Feb. 8 Schedule on NBC and Peacock (all times ET):

7 a.m.

Milan Cortina Winter Olympics (live)

Noon

Road to the Super Bowl

1 p.m.

Super Bowl LX Pregame Show

6:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LX

10:45 p.m.

Primetime in Milan

Midnight

Late Local News

12:35 a.m.

Milan Cortina Olympic Late Night



INTERVIEWS: NBC Sports interviews with Super Bowl LX players and coaches will include:



Maria Taylor with Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald

Maria Taylor with Patriots quarterback Drake Maye

Jason Garrett with Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold

Rodney Harrison with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel

Tony Dungy with Seahawks general manager John Schneider

Tony Dungy with Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp

Devin McCourty with former Patriots cornerback and two-time Super Bowl champion (XLIX, LI) Malcolm Butler

Chris Simms with Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

HOTEL & ARRIVAL REPORTS: Melissa Stark (Patriots) and Kaylee Hartung (Seahawks) will begin the day reporting from the teams’ hotels.

FEATURES:



John Madden’s Philanthropy : Sterling K. Brown narrates a look at John Madden ’s extensive philanthropic legacy in the Bay Area

: narrates a look at ’s extensive philanthropic legacy in the Bay Area Legendary Vintages : Leading into a Super Bowl being played a few hours south of wine country, John Legend recounts “the best years” for Super Bowl teams

: Leading into a Super Bowl being played a few hours south of wine country, recounts “the best years” for Super Bowl teams Give Em A Show : Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry highlights the Seahawks and Patriots winning with style

Golden State Warriors star highlights the Seahawks and Patriots winning with style Bad Bunny Interview : Access Hollywood ’s Scott Evans sits down with Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show headliner Bad Bunny

: ’s sits down with Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show headliner Football in America : Peter King took “a football journey from Alabama to Alaska, and discovered that football might be more important than ever.” On his trip, King visited the Winnebago Reservation in Nebraska, Williams College in Massachusetts, the New Mexico School for the Deaf, Juneau-Douglas (Alaska) High School, and Prattville, Alabama for the Prattville vs. Spain Park high school girls flag football game.

: took “a football journey from Alabama to Alaska, and discovered that football might be more important than ever.” On his trip, King visited the Winnebago Reservation in Nebraska, Williams College in Massachusetts, the New Mexico School for the Deaf, Juneau-Douglas (Alaska) High School, and Prattville, Alabama for the Prattville vs. Spain Park high school girls flag football game. Football Innovators : With Super Bowl LX being played in the Silicon Valley, NBC Sports’ Tim Layden writes and narrates a piece on professional football’s greatest innovators.

: With Super Bowl LX being played in the Silicon Valley, NBC Sports’ writes and narrates a piece on professional football’s greatest innovators. 60 Years in the Bay: Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart tells the story of the rock band’s 60 years in the Bay Area.

drummer tells the story of the rock band’s 60 years in the Bay Area. Local Hero: A tribute to John Beam, the California native who spent 45 years teaching and coaching in Oakland, first at Skyline High and then Laney College, with appearances from NFL players including Super Bowl XLVIII champion Marshawn Lynch

A tribute to the California native who spent 45 years teaching and coaching in Oakland, first at Skyline High and then Laney College, with appearances from NFL players including Super Bowl XLVIII champion Sports Illustrated photographer John Biever – John Biever shares memories of working every Super Bowl, making Super Bowl LX his 60 th consecutive on the sidelines

shares memories of working every Super Bowl, making Super Bowl LX his 60 consecutive on the sidelines Mike Singletary on the ‘85 Bears: Hall of Famer Mike Singletary, Chicago’s second-round draft pick in the 1981 NFL Draft, led the iconic defense that helped the club to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl XX victory

Coverage from the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics: Snoop Dogg and three-time Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Shaun White join live from Milan. Stanley Tucci shares culture and cuisine tips from northern Italy, and Scott Hanson provides a Peacock Gold Zone whip-around show update.

President Trump Interview: NBC News’ Tom Llamas with President Donald Trump in an exclusive, interview airing on Sunday during the 3 p.m. ET hour of the Super Bowl LX Pregame Show.

Celebrity Interviews: Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover will take viewers inside the NFL Tailgate at Levi’s Stadium, and speak with celebrities including:



Elizabeth Banks from Peacock’s Miniature Wife

from Peacock’s Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe from NBC’s The Rise & Fall of Reggie Dinkins

and from NBC’s Owen Wilson and Sofia Vergara (World Cup on Telemundo and Peacock)

In addition, Maria Taylor will interview Keke Palmer of Peacock’s The Burbs.

Super Bowl LX Reality Hot Seat Sailgate: Bravo and Peacock reality stars will sail on a boat stopping at notable Bay Area attractions including Treasure Island, Bay Farm Island Bridge, McCovey Cove, PIER 39, and the Golden Gate Bridge.



Tom Colicchio from Bravo’s Top Chef

from Bravo’s Dorinda Medley from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City and Peacock’s The Traitors

from Bravo’s and Peacock’s Kate Chastain from Bravo’s Below Deck and Peacock’s House of Villains

from Bravo’s and Peacock’s Kyle Cooke from Bravo’s Summer House

from Bravo’s West Wilson from Bravo’s Summer House

from Bravo’s Candiace Dillard Bassett from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac and Peacock’s The Traitors

from Bravo’s and Peacock’s Johnny Middlebrooks from Peacock’s Love Island USA, Love Island Games and House of Villains

Musical Performances: NBC Sports’ Super Bowl LX Pregame Show will feature musical performances live streamed on Peacock from Teddy Swims at 3:50 p.m. ET, from the Super Bowl LX Tailgate Concert presented by NetApp.

“THIRD TEAM” HELPS NBC SPORTS PREPARE FOR SUPER BOWL LX BROADCAST

The 2025 team from the storied De La Salle High School football program in nearby Concord, Calif., will be the “third team” in Super Bowl LX, starring in NBC Sports’ Super Bowl rehearsal on Friday, Feb. 6. The players will be in uniform, taking part in player introductions, and then from offensive and defensive formations, running many plays expected to be run on Super Bowl Sunday. NBC Sports producers will be “coaching” the players, who will be led to Levi’s Stadium by their coach Justin Alumbaugh.

