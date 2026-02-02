 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS COVERAGE OF 2026 GUINNESS MEN’S SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP, BEGINNING THIS THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 5, EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
Milan Logo - Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT OLYMPIC DOCUMENTARIES SPOTLIGHTING BIATHLON, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING, AND MOGULS THROUGHOUT MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES ON PEACOCK
BNIA - Press Box
NOTES & QUOTES FROM DEBUT OF BASKETBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA AHEAD OF SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL DEBUT ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
MANCHESTER DERBY THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 17, AT 7:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO HEADLINES THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS FIRST EVER LIVE BROADCAST FROM ALCATRAZ ISLAND AS PART OF SUPER BOWL LX PREGAME SHOW THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8 ON NBC & PEACOCK

Published February 2, 2026 04:10 PM

Hall of Fame Coach Tony Dungy, Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Rodney Harrison, and Co-Host Jac Collinsworth to Broadcast from Multiple Locations on Alcatraz Island beginning at 1 p.m. ET

Super Bowl LX Pregame Will Feature a Look at The History of Alcatraz and Never Seen Before Views of the Island

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – February 2, 2026 For the first time ever, Alcatraz Island will be home to a live broadcast as part of NBC Sports’ Super Bowl LX Pregame Show this Sunday, February 8, on NBC and Peacock, it was announced today.

In collaboration with the National Park Service, the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, and Alcatraz City Cruises, NBC Sports will present multiple segments of the Super Bowl LX Pregame Show from Alcatraz Island.

Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, fellow two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison, and co-host Jac Collinsworth will broadcast live from multiple locations on the island beginning at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage will feature a look at the island’s historic significance as a military base, prison, and seabird conservation site, as well as the 19-month occupation by Native Americans in support of freedom and civil rights.

Pregame segments will also offer unprecedented views of Alcatraz Island.

NBC Sports’ Super Bowl LX coverage begins at Noon ET with Road to the Super Bowl. For more on NBC Sports’ Super Bowl LX programming, click here.

