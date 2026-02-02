NBC SPORTS PRESENTS FIRST EVER LIVE BROADCAST FROM ALCATRAZ ISLAND AS PART OF SUPER BOWL LX PREGAME SHOW THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8 ON NBC & PEACOCK

Hall of Fame Coach Tony Dungy, Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Rodney Harrison, and Co-Host Jac Collinsworth to Broadcast from Multiple Locations on Alcatraz Island beginning at 1 p.m. ET

Super Bowl LX Pregame Will Feature a Look at The History of Alcatraz and Never Seen Before Views of the Island

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – February 2, 2026 – For the first time ever, Alcatraz Island will be home to a live broadcast as part of NBC Sports’ Super Bowl LX Pregame Show this Sunday, February 8, on NBC and Peacock, it was announced today.

In collaboration with the National Park Service, the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, and Alcatraz City Cruises, NBC Sports will present multiple segments of the Super Bowl LX Pregame Show from Alcatraz Island .

Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, fellow two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison, and co-host Jac Collinsworth will broadcast live from multiple locations on the island beginning at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage will feature a look at the island’s historic significance as a military base, prison, and seabird conservation site, as well as the 19-month occupation by Native Americans in support of freedom and civil rights.

Pregame segments will also offer unprecedented views of Alcatraz Island.

NBC Sports’ Super Bowl LX coverage begins at Noon ET with Road to the Super Bowl. For more on NBC Sports’ Super Bowl LX programming, click here.

-- SUPER BOWL LX --