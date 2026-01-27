NBC SPORTS’ STAR-STUDDED CAST TO PRESENT SUPER BOWL LX SUNDAY, FEB. 8 ON NBC AND PEACOCK, HEADLINING BIGGEST DAY IN SPORTS ON OPENING WEEKEND OF “LEGENDARY FEBRUARY”

Mike Tirico Calls his First Super Bowl, Alongside Cris Collinsworth in Booth; Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung Report from Sidelines; Three-Time Super Bowl Referee Terry McAulay Serves as Rules Analyst

Tirico to Host Primetime in Milan from Levi’s Stadium After Super Bowl LX

Maria Taylor Hosts Five-Hour Super Bowl LX Pregame Show at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and Handles Lombardi Trophy Presentation; Coverage Begins at Noon ET with Road to the Super Bowl

Hall of Famer Tony Dungy and Fellow Super Bowl Champions Jason Garrett, Rodney Harrison and Devin McCourty to Serve as Analysts Along with Chris Simms and Matthew Berry

Jac Collinsworth & Noah Eagle Serve as Pregame Show Co-Hosts

NBC Sports’ NFL Insider Mike Florio Covers 17th Super Bowl; NBC News’ Steve Kornacki Returns; Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover Goes Inside the NFL Tailgate

NBC Sports and NFL to Offer Sign Language Programming of Pregame and Halftime Performances on NBC Sports.com and NBC.com

50+ Hours of Super Bowl Week Coverage Begins Monday, Feb. 2, on Peacock, NBC Sports NOW FAST Channel, and NBCSN, and includes “Super Bowl Opening Night” Live from San Jose (Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 27, 2026 – NBC Sports’ presentation of Super Bowl LX (Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots) features a star-studded commentating team as the San Francisco Bay Area hosts its first Super Bowl in a decade at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 8, on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo.

Super Bowl LX marks NBC’s 21st Super Bowl broadcast, and the second on Peacock. Telemundo was the first Spanish-language broadcast network to air the Super Bowl during Super Bowl LVI. Super Bowl LX is also the second Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl matchup presented by NBC Sports (Super Bowl XLIX).

NBC Sports’ Super Bowl Sunday announce team will be in seven locations across the Bay Area, including Levi’s Stadium, with coverage beginning at Noon ET with Road to the Super Bowl.

On Feb. 8, Super Bowl LX and the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games converge across NBC Sports to create the biggest day in sports media history – featuring the awarding of the Lombardi Trophy in Santa Clara and multiple gold medal events in Milan and Livigno. In all, NBCUniversal will present 90+ hours of Super Bowl-related coverage across multiple platforms, culminating with the on-field presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the Super Bowl and Olympics will be live all day in 4K HDR on Peacock and select distributors.

COMMENTATORS

NBC Sports’ Emmy Award-winning team is led by Mike Tirico, calling his first Super Bowl, alongside 17-time Emmy Award-winning analyst Cris Collinsworth, who works his sixth Super Bowl in the booth. Melissa Stark (second Super Bowl) and Kaylee Hartung (first Super Bowl assignment) serve as sideline reporters. Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay is Super Bowl rules analyst for the second time with NBC Sports.

Maria Taylor serves as the lead host for the Super Bowl LX Pregame Show and hosts the Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation – her first time in both roles.

Jac Collinsworth (second Super Bowl assignment) and Noah Eagle (NBC Sports’ Super Bowl debut; called Super Bowl LVIII on Nickelodeon) will serve as co-hosts of the Super Bowl pregame show and will be joined by Super Bowl champion analysts Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett, Rodney Harrison, and Devin McCourty.

Dungy won a Super Bowl as a player with the Pittsburgh Steelers (XIII) and as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts (XLI). Garrett won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys (XXVII, XXVIII, and XXX). Harrison won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots (XXXVIII and XXXIX), and McCourty won three Super Bowls with the Patriots (XLIX, LI, and LIII).

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms returns as a Super Bowl analyst alongside his FNIA teammate and NBC Sports insider Mike Florio. Florio covers his 17th Super Bowl and will report on all the news surrounding Super Bowl LX from on-location. Steve Kornacki, NBC News’ celebrated political correspondent, returns to the Super Bowl pregame show. FNIA’s fantasy football and sports betting expert Matthew Berry makes his Super Bowl debut with NBC Sports. Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover will conduct interviews from the NFL Tailgate at Levi’s Stadium.

Coordinating producer Rob Hyland serves as the lead Super Bowl producer for the first time, alongside director Drew Esocoff, who works his eighth Super Bowl (third most all-time). Fred Gaudelli (eighth Super Bowl) is the executive producer of NBC Sports’ NFL coverage.



NBC Sports’ Super Bowl week and pregame coverage is led by executive producer Sam Flood, coordinating producer Tommy Roy, and senior producer Matt Casey, and directed by Pierre Moossa.

Telemundo presents exclusive Spanish-language coverage of Super Bowl LX, featuring five hours of live pregame programming on Super Bowl Sunday. Miguel Gurwitz, Rolando Cantú and Adriana Monsalve will call Super LX.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8 COVERAGE SCHEDULE

Coverage on Sunday, February 8 on NBC and Peacock begins at 7 a.m. ET with the Winter Olympics from Milan Cortina. Super Bowl LX coverage begins at Noon ET with the NFL Films-produced Road to the Super Bowl.

At 1 p.m. ET, the five-hour Super Bowl LX Pregame Show kicks off from Santa Clara on NBC and Peacock, leading into Super Bowl LX at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Following the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Super Bowl champions, coverage of the Winter Olympics continues. Beginning at approximately 10:45 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, Primetime in Milan will feature three-time Olympic medalist and 2010 Vancouver Olympic downhill gold medalist Lindsey Vonn expected to compete in women’s downhill alpine skiing, and reigning four-time U.S. figure skating champion Ilia Malinin, who hasn’t lost a competition since 2023, is expected to debut in his first Olympics during the team event final.

After 30 minutes of local news coverage at Midnight ET, the day concludes with Milan Cortina Olympic Late Night at 12:30 a.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ Feb. 8 Schedule on NBC and Peacock (all times ET):

7 a.m.

Milan Cortina Winter Olympics (live)

Noon

Road to the Super Bowl

1 p.m.

Super Bowl LX Pregame Show

6:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LX

10:45 p.m.

Primetime in Milan

Midnight

Late Local News

12:35 a.m.

Milan Cortina Olympic Late Night



NBC SPORTS AND NFL TO OFFER SIGN LANGUAGE PROGRAMMING FOR PREGAME AND HALFTIME PERFORMANCES ON NBC SPORTS.COM AND NBC.COM

NBC Sports, in partnership with the NFL, will offer sign language artist performances of Super Bowl LX pregame and halftime entertainment programs on NBCSports.com and NBC.com.



The sign language performers for the pregame include: the renowned Deaf music artist Fred Beam who will perform the National Anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing;” Deaf music performer Julian Ortiz will deliver “America the Beautiful.”



In a historic first, the signed rendition of the Apple Music Halftime Show will feature a multilingual signing program incorporating Puerto Rican Sign Language with Deaf Puerto Rican performer Celimar Rivera Cosme.



As with all programming on NBC, this televised and streamed event will include closed captioning of all languages used during the performances. Telemundo will air the Spanish-language broadcast with Spanish captions, which will also be available on CC3 for NBC’s presentation of the event.



To contact NBCUniversal about issues related to closed captions, please send an email to CCFeedback@nbcuni.com.

SUPER BOWL WEEK SCHEDULE

Peacock, NBC Sports NOW, and NBCSN will offer 50+ hours of original Super Bowl week content from San Francisco, including Pro Football Talk, The Dan Patrick Show, Chris Simms Unbuttoned, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Rotoworld Football Show, and The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

On Monday, Feb. 2, Super Bowl Opening Night starts at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network and Peacock. NFL Honors, the league’s primetime awards special, is Thursday, Feb. 5, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, NFL Network, and NFL+.

NBC Sports’ Feb. 2-6 Daily Schedule on Peacock, NBC Sports NOW FAST Channel, and NBCSN (all times ET):

9 a.m.–Noon

The Dan Patrick Show

Noon-2 p.m.

PFT Live*

2-3 p.m.

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

3-4 p.m.

Chris Simms Unbuttoned

4-7 p.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz



*Re-airs next day 7-9 a.m.



Florio and Simms will host a special edition of PFT Live from the field postgame at 11 p.m. ET (Peacock, NBC Sports NOW and NBCSN).

NBCUniversal’s extensive Super Bowl LX coverage includes special on-site editions of TODAY, NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas, and NBC News NOW, as well as reports on NBC Regional Sports Networks and Access Hollywood.

Throughout Super Bowl Week, Telemundo Deportes’ El Pelotazo – hosted by Verónica Rodríguez, Diego Arrioja and Pablo Mariño – airs live nightly from Levi’s Stadium, delivering interviews, analysis and behind-the-scenes access. Extensive daily coverage from Media Row airs on the Telemundo Deportes Ahora FAST Channel.

