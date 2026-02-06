 Skip navigation
NBC SPORTS AND NFL TO OFFER SIGN LANGUAGE PROGRAMMING OF PREGAME AND HALFTIME PERFORMANCES ON NBC SPORTS.COM AND NBC.COM

Published February 6, 2026 05:19 PM

NBC Sports, in partnership with the NFL, will offer sign language artist performances of Super Bowl LX pregame and halftime entertainment programs on NBC Sports.com and NBC.com.

The sign language performers for the pregame include: the renowned Deaf music artist Fred Beam who will perform the National Anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing;” Deaf music performer Julian Ortiz will deliver “America the Beautiful.”

In a historic first, the signed rendition of the Apple Music Halftime Show will feature a multilingual signing program incorporating Puerto Rican Sign Language with Deaf Puerto Rican performer Celimar Rivera Cosme.

As with all programming on NBC, this televised and streamed event will include closed captioning of all languages used during the performances. Telemundo will air the Spanish-language broadcast with Spanish captions, which will also be available on CC3 for NBC’s presentation of the event.

To contact NBCUniversal about issues related to closed captions, please send an email to CCFeedback@nbcuni.com.