LEBRON JAMES AND LOS ANGELES LAKERS HOST CHET HOLMGREN AND OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER THIS MONDAY, FEB. 9, AT 10 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK

On the Bench Coverage for Thunder-Lakers will Feature Robbie Hummel with Thunder and Austin Rivers with Lakers

Peacock NBA Monday Doubleheader on Feb. 9 on Peacock and NBCSN Begins with Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks Visiting Paolo Banchero and Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 5, 2026 – 22-time NBA All-Star LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host 2026 NBA All-Star Chet Holmgren and the reigning NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Peacock NBA Monday at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. The Thunder are at the top of the Western Conference while the Lakers remain in NBA Playoff position at sixth.

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY ON FEB. 9: BUCKS-MAGIC; THUNDER-LAKERS

This Monday, Feb. 9, NBC Sports presents a Peacock NBA Monday doubleheader on Peacock and NBCSN.

Center Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks (20-29) visit forward and 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic (25-24) from Kia Center in Orlando, FL on Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Turner, who is in his first season with Milwaukee, is averaging 13.0 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game on the season. Third year guard for Milwaukee, Ryan Rollins, has been one of the league’s most improved players. After averaging 6.2 points and 1.9 assists last season, Rollins has now notched 16.8 points per game and 5.5 assists per game in his 2025-26 campaign. The Orlando Magic is led by 2024 NBA All-Star and 2022 No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero with a supporting cast of guards Desmond Bane and Anthony Black.

NBC Sports’ Michael Grady (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill (analyst), who played for the Orlando Magic from 2000-2007, and Jordan Cornette (courtside reporter) will call Bucks-Magic.

The second game of the night sees four-time NBA Champion and Finals MVP LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (30-19) host the reigning 2025 NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder (40-12) and Holmgren from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Six-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic leads the league in scoring and is second in assists per game, averaging a near triple-double (33.4 PPG, 8.7 APG, 7.9 RPG) for the Lakers. The team fell to the New York Knicks 112-100 during the Sunday Night Basketball debut at Madison Square Garden this past Sunday, Feb. 1. The game yielded 4.5 million viewers across NBC and Telemundo, the most watched regular-season Sunday night NBA game since 2002 (excluding Christmas Day). Boasting the best record in the NBA, the defending NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder continue to dominate on both ends of the court, leading the league in points per game and opponent points per game, 120.2 and 107.9, respectively.

Thunder-Lakers will feature “On the Bench” coverage, NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench. NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle will call the action with Robbie Hummel and Austin Rivers as “On the Bench” analysts. Hummel will be dedicated to the Thunder, and Rivers with the Lakers.

Live on-site coverage on Monday night from Crypto.com Arena begins at 7 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle alongside five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, Derek Fisher, and 2008 NBA champion Brian Scalabrine.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA SCHEDULE

