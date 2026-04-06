2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Yordan Alvarez, Gavin Williams climb; Griffin Jax does not

Here’s the first regular-season update to our overall rest-of-season Top 300. Expect this space to be updated every Monday. Players are ranked for 5x5 mixed leagues using a one-catcher format. I include the mixed-league disclaimer because I do reward upside, particularly past the top 200 or so.

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2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 overall ranks

**Updated April 6**

Apr. 6 Top 300 Team Pos Pos Rk 2026 1 Aaron Judge Yankees OF 1 1 2 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers DH 1 2 3 Bobby Witt Jr. Royals SS 1 3 4 Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves OF 2 4 5 Juan Soto Mets OF 3 5 6 Tarik Skubal Tigers SP 1 7 7 Jose Ramirez Guardians 3B 1 6 8 Julio Rodriguez Mariners OF 4 8 9 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 1B 1 9 10 Kyle Tucker Dodgers OF 5 10 11 Gunnar Henderson Orioles SS 2 12 12 Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks OF 6 14 13 Paul Skenes Pirates SP 2 11 14 Elly De La Cruz Reds SS 3 13 15 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres OF 7 15 16 Pete Alonso Orioles 1B 2 17 17 Yordan Alvarez Astros OF 8 25 18 Zach Neto Angels SS 4 18 19 Kyle Schwarber Phillies DH 2 20 20 Nick Kurtz Athletics 1B 3 16 21 Garrett Crochet Red Sox SP 3 19 22 Logan Gilbert Mariners SP 4 22 23 Trea Turner Phillies SS 5 23 24 Junior Caminero Rays 3B 2 21 25 Cristopher Sanchez Phillies SP 5 26 26 Francisco Lindor Mets SS 6 24 27 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 2B 1 27 28 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers SP 6 28 29 Austin Riley Braves 3B 3 29 30 Michael Harris II Braves OF 9 31 31 Jackson Chourio Brewers OF 10 35 32 James Wood Nationals OF 11 30 33 Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs OF 12 32 34 Bryan Woo Mariners SP 7 34 35 Freddie Freeman Dodgers 1B 4 36 36 Cal Raleigh Mariners C 1 33 37 Mason Miller Padres RP 1 41 38 Bryce Harper Phillies 1B 5 38 39 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Yankees 2B 2 40 40 Jarren Duran Red Sox OF 13 39 41 Max Fried Yankees SP 8 42 42 CJ Abrams Nationals SS 7 37 43 Maikel Garcia Royals 3B 4 44 44 Sal Stewart Reds 1B 6 48 45 Brent Rooker Athletics OF 14 43 46 Manny Machado Padres 3B 5 45 47 George Kirby Mariners SP 9 46 48 Oneil Cruz Pirates OF 15 51 49 Roman Anthony Red Sox OF 16 49 50 Edwin Diaz Dodgers RP 2 50 51 Wyatt Langford Rangers OF 17 47 52 Brice Turang Brewers 2B 3 56 53 Cody Bellinger Yankees OF 18 53 54 George Springer Blue Jays OF 19 54 55 Jackson Merrill Padres OF 20 52 56 Jacob deGrom Rangers SP 10 55 57 Aroldis Chapman Red Sox RP 3 61 58 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers SP 11 60 59 Chris Sale Braves SP 12 58 60 Cade Smith Guardians RP 4 57 61 Framber Valdez Tigers SP 13 63 62 Vinnie Pasquantino Royals 1B 7 62 63 Devin Williams Mets RP 5 70 64 Geraldo Perdomo Diamondbacks SS 8 59 65 Luis Robert Jr. Mets OF 21 71 66 Jhoan Duran Phillies RP 6 66 67 Joe Ryan Twins SP 14 67 68 Dylan Cease Blue Jays SP 15 69 69 Jeremy Pena Astros SS 9 73 70 Logan Webb Giants SP 16 68 71 Cole Ragans Royals SP 17 72 72 Matt Olson Braves 1B 8 75 73 Andres Munoz Mariners RP 7 77 74 Corey Seager Rangers SS 10 76 75 Tyler Soderstrom Athletics 1B 9 74 76 Bo Bichette Mets SS 11 64 77 Ben Rice Yankees C 2 83 78 Jacob Misiorowski Brewers SP 18 79 79 Josh Naylor Mariners 1B 10 78 80 Jose Altuve Astros 2B 4 86 81 Seiya Suzuki Cubs OF 22 88 82 David Bednar Yankees RP 8 84 83 Sonny Gray Red Sox SP 19 85 84 Luke Keaschall Twins 2B 5 82 85 Rafael Devers Giants 1B 11 87 86 Jeff Hoffman Blue Jays RP 9 100 87 Christian Yelich Brewers OF 23 95 88 Byron Buxton Twins OF 24 89 89 Drew Rasmussen Rays SP 20 93 90 Daniel Palencia Cubs RP 10 92 91 Riley Greene Tigers OF 25 91 92 Xavier Edwards Marlins SS 12 96 93 Mike Trout Angels OF 26 99 94 Eury Perez Marlins SP 21 98 95 Bryan Reynolds Pirates OF 27 108 96 Nolan McLean Mets SP 22 105 97 Nico Hoerner Cubs 2B 6 122 98 Ivan Herrera Cardinals DH 3 107 99 Salvador Perez Royals C 3 101 100 Jesus Luzardo Phillies SP 23 102 101 Jo Adell Angels OF 28 104 102 Shea Langeliers Athletics C 4 111 103 Hunter Brown Astros SP 24 65 104 Kyle Stowers Marlins OF 29 109 105 Josh Hader Astros RP 11 97 106 Andy Pages Dodgers OF 30 139 107 Ryan Helsley Orioles RP 12 115 108 Alec Burleson Cardinals 1B 12 112 109 Kyle Bradish Orioles SP 25 90 110 Brandon Nimmo Rangers OF 31 106 111 Matt McLain Reds 2B 7 103 112 Zack Wheeler Phillies SP 26 81 113 Gerrit Cole Yankees SP 27 118 114 Drake Baldwin Braves C 5 130 115 Teoscar Hernandez Dodgers OF 32 113 116 Willson Contreras Red Sox 1B 13 114 117 Konnor Griffin Pirates SS 13 181 118 Blake Snell Dodgers SP 28 121 119 Daylen Lile Nationals OF 33 116 120 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays SP 29 142 121 Raisel Iglesias Braves RP 13 124 122 William Contreras Brewers C 6 123 123 Cam Schlittler Yankees SP 30 182 124 Alec Bohm Phillies 3B 6 117 125 Trevor Megill Brewers RP 14 127 126 Tanner Bibee Guardians SP 31 126 127 Michael Busch Cubs 1B 14 125 128 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays OF 34 119 129 Griffin Jax Rays RP 15 110 130 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 2B 8 120 131 MacKenzie Gore Rangers SP 32 134 132 Jacob Wilson Athletics SS 14 128 133 Nick Pivetta Padres SP 33 129 134 Mookie Betts Dodgers SS 15 80 135 Eugenio Suarez Reds 3B 7 136 136 Freddy Peralta Mets SP 34 138 137 Yandy Diaz Rays 1B 15 141 138 Alex Bregman Cubs 3B 8 137 139 Ranger Suarez Red Sox SP 35 131 140 Jackson Holliday Orioles 2B 9 158 141 Trevor Story Red Sox SS 16 133 142 Tyler Glasnow Dodgers SP 36 144 143 Agustin Ramirez Marlins C 7 147 144 Kenley Jansen Tigers RP 16 146 145 Shota Imanaga Cubs SP 37 149 146 Jorge Polanco Mets 2B 10 135 147 Brandon Woodruff Brewers SP 38 161 148 Wilyer Abreu Red Sox OF 35 169 149 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers SP 39 151 150 Pete Fairbanks Marlins RP 17 153 151 Jakob Marsee Marlins OF 36 140 152 Chase Burns Reds SP 40 154 153 Noelvi Marte Reds 3B 9 94 154 Hunter Goodman Rockies C 8 145 155 Brenton Doyle Rockies OF 37 132 156 Ezequiel Tovar Rockies SS 17 148 157 Ian Happ Cubs OF 38 152 158 Emilio Pagan Reds RP 18 143 159 Bryson Stott Phillies 2B 11 150 160 Shane McClanahan Rays SP 41 160 161 Adolis Garcia Phillies OF 39 171 162 Willy Adames Giants SS 18 163 163 Matthew Boyd Cubs SP 42 166 164 Kerry Carpenter Tigers OF 40 167 165 Caleb Durbin Red Sox 3B 10 159 166 Edward Cabrera Cubs SP 43 175 167 Munetaka Murakami White Sox 3B 11 177 168 JJ Wetherholt Cardinals SS 19 173 169 Seranthony Dominguez White Sox RP 19 165 170 Sandy Alcantara Marlins SP 44 192 171 Kodai Senga Mets SP 45 202 172 Dansby Swanson Cubs SS 20 164 173 Gleyber Torres Tigers 2B 12 180 174 Gavin Williams Guardians SP 46 229 175 Bryce Miller Mariners SP 47 187 176 Chandler Simpson Rays OF 41 213 177 Michael King Padres SP 48 179 178 Luis Garcia Jr. Nationals 2B 13 170 179 Randy Arozarena Mariners OF 42 178 180 Tommy Edman Dodgers 2B 14 176 181 Brendan Donovan Mariners 2B 15 183 182 Steven Kwan Guardians OF 43 162 183 Taylor Ward Orioles OF 44 189 184 Otto Lopez Marlins SS 21 191 185 Jung Hoo Lee Giants OF 45 157 186 Joe Musgrove Padres SP 49 190 187 Josh Lowe Angels OF 46 185 188 Nolan Schanuel Angels 1B 16 221 189 Colson Montgomery White Sox SS 22 174 190 Brandon Lowe Pirates 2B 16 210 191 Isaac Paredes Astros 3B 12 172 192 Bubba Chandler Pirates SP 50 207 193 Kevin McGonigle Tigers SS 23 224 194 Will Smith Dodgers C 9 201 195 Addison Barger Blue Jays 3B 13 186 196 Jonathan Aranda Rays 1B 17 218 197 Christian Walker Astros 1B 18 265 198 Carlos Rodon Yankees SP 51 204 199 Jordan Beck Rockies OF 47 193 200 Xander Bogaerts Padres SS 24 194 201 Trent Grisham Yankees OF 48 200 202 Matt Chapman Giants 3B 14 196 203 Garrett Mitchell Brewers OF 49 NR 204 Trey Yesavage Blue Jays SP 52 237 205 Miguel Vargas White Sox 3B 15 214 206 Brett Baty Mets 2B 17 205 207 Dylan Crews Nationals OF 50 198 208 Luis Arraez Giants 1B 19 217 209 Riley O’Brien Cardinals RP 20 243 210 Kazuma Okamoto Blue Jays 3B 16 212 211 Max Muncy Dodgers 3B 17 206 212 Heliot Ramos Giants OF 51 209 213 Hunter Greene Reds SP 53 215 214 Ramon Laureano Padres OF 52 228 215 Colt Keith Tigers 2B 18 227 216 Ryan Pepiot Rays SP 54 232 217 Abner Uribe Brewers RP 21 197 218 Dennis Santana Pirates RP 22 195 219 Anthony Volpe Yankees SS 25 235 220 Matt Wallner Twins OF 53 222 221 Gabriel Moreno Diamondbacks C 10 231 222 Nick Lodolo Reds SP 55 184 223 Robert Garcia Rangers RP 23 219 224 Josh Bell Twins 1B 20 230 225 Kris Bubic Royals SP 56 234 226 Andres Gimenez Blue Jays 2B 19 239 227 Randy Vasquez Padres SP 57 NR 228 Giancarlo Stanton Yankees OF 54 266 229 Lawrence Butler Athletics OF 55 242 230 Jameson Taillon Cubs SP 58 225 231 Lucas Erceg Royals RP 24 273 232 Jorge Soler Angels OF 56 244 233 Luis Castillo Mariners SP 59 272 234 Jake Burger Rangers 1B 21 254 235 Emmet Sheehan Dodgers SP 60 211 236 Mickey Moniak Rockies OF 57 236 237 Spencer Schwellenbach Braves SP 61 220 238 Masyn Winn Cardinals SS 26 223 239 Braxton Ashcraft Pirates SP 62 276 240 Parker Messick Guardians SP 63 259 241 Ernie Clement Blue Jays SS 27 251 242 Reid Detmers Angels SP 64 256 243 Spencer Torkelson Tigers 1B 22 216 244 Shane Bieber Blue Jays SP 65 247 245 Yainer Diaz Astros C 11 233 246 Justin Steele Cubs SP 66 250 247 Ozzie Albies Braves 2B 20 262 248 Max Scherzer Blue Jays SP 67 283 249 Adley Rutschman Orioles C 12 261 250 Willi Castro Rockies 2B 21 208 251 Spencer Strider Braves SP 68 263 252 Carlos Correa Astros SS 28 275 253 Brandon Marsh Phillies OF 58 264 254 Nick Martinez Rays SP 69 246 255 Ryan Walker Giants RP 25 156 256 Carson Benge Mets OF 59 290 257 Shane Baz Orioles SP 70 257 258 Evan Carter Rangers OF 60 255 259 Jordan Westburg Orioles 3B 18 248 260 Royce Lewis Twins 3B 19 238 261 Josh Jung Rangers 3B 20 245 262 Clay Holmes Mets SP 71 268 263 Sal Frelick Brewers OF 61 258 264 Chase DeLauter Guardians OF 62 NR 265 Cade Horton Cubs SP 72 168 266 Marcus Semien Mets 2B 22 260 267 Will Benson Reds OF 63 270 268 Reynaldo Lopez Braves SP 73 NR 269 Jonathan India Royals 2B 23 269 270 Jake McCarthy Rockies OF 64 267 271 Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks SP 74 282 272 Trevor Rogers Orioles SP 75 NR 273 Marcell Ozuna Pirates DH 4 199 274 Chad Patrick Brewers SP 76 279 275 Ryan O’Hearn Pirates 1B 23 NR 276 Logan Henderson Brewers SP 77 277 277 Jeff McNeil Athletics 2B 24 274 278 Zac Gallen Diamondbacks SP 78 271 279 Jordan Romano Angels RP 26 NR 280 Colton Cowser Orioles OF 65 280 281 TJ Friedl Reds OF 66 278 282 Tyler O’Neill Orioles OF 67 241 283 Jesus Sanchez Blue Jays OF 68 292 284 Ryan Weathers Yankees SP 79 286 285 Mark Leiter Jr. Athletics RP 27 285 286 Lenyn Sosa White Sox 2B 25 249 287 Dominic Canzone Mariners OF 69 297 288 Owen Caissie Marlins OF 70 NR 289 Bryan Abreu Astros RP 28 188 290 Andrew Painter Phillies SP 80 NR 291 Jac Caglianone Royals OF 71 299 292 Noah Cameron Royals SP 81 296 293 Justin Crawford Phillies OF 72 287 294 Spencer Steer Reds 1B 24 NR 295 J.T. Realmuto Phillies C 13 293 296 Paul Sewald Diamondbacks RP 29 291 297 Jack Leiter Rangers SP 82 NR 298 Clayton Beeter Nationals RP 30 300 299 Cam Smith Astros OF 73 NR 300 Kyle Harrison Brewers SP 83 NR

April 6 Notes

Falling off: Andrew Vaughn (No. 155), Jordan Lawlar (No. 203), Carlos Estévez (No. 226), Cody Ponce (No. 240), Christopher Morel (No. 252), Aaron Nola (No. 253), Robert Suarez (No. 281), Victor Scott II (No. 284), Kyle Manzardo (No. 288), Max Meyer (No. 289), José Caballero (No. 294), Nolan Arenado (No. 295), Ryan Nelson (No. 298)

- No real changes up top just yet. I don’t love that José Ramírez’s bat speed is down and strikeouts are up, but the Guardians did open up in Seattle and Los Angeles, making slow starts understandable (and Chase DeLauter’s exceptional one even more impressive). Yordan Alvarez has joined the top 20, even with the increased injury risk from him playing more in the outfield. It really feels like a top-three AL MVP finish is on the way if he plays in 150 games. I did drop Nick Kurtz from No. 16 to No. 20, which could look like a bad call a few weeks from now. There was plenty in the AL Rookie of the Year’s numbers last season to suggest that he was quite fortunate to finish at .290/.383/.619, but at the same time, he was a 22-year-old in his first full pro season, and he was going to continue to benefit from a terrific hitting environment in Sacramento. So, we’ll see. The power production still figures to be excellent, but my projection of a .268/.370/.552 line might have been a little optimistic.

- My first thought here was to drop Griffin Jax from No. 110 into the 150s, but then I went back and… you know what, I still really believe in Griffin Jax. It was assumed going in that the Rays wouldn’t treat him as a true closer, and they’re probably not going to reevaluate that any time soon with the start he’s gotten off to. Jax, though, still has his velocity, and he’ll figure out his issues with his slider. He’s likely to be one of the AL’s best relievers, and if the chances of him finishing with 25-30 saves have diminished, he’s still likely to be a big asset with 15-20 saves and seven or eight wins.

- Noelvi Marte, on the other hand… that’s on the short list of the wackiest early season situations I can remember. Although he’s a right-handed hitter, Marte struggled mightily against lefties last season, to the point at which the Reds said before the spring they couldn’t continue batting him second in between the left-handed TJ Friedl and switch-hitter Elly De La Cruz, who is much better against right-handers. It suggested that they really thought he’d continue to be worse against left-handers than righties. And now what have they done since? They’re platooning him against left-handers! Marte has played all three times they’ve faced left-handers and twice in six games against righties. He hasn’t started back-to-back games at any point. Marte was the team’s second-best hitter (behind De La Cruz) against righties last year, coming in at .275/.305/.516, and now he has five at-bats against them this year. On Sunday, he started against right-hander Jack Leiter, went 1-for-2 and then was lifted for a pinch-hitter against another righty. It’s truly bizarre. The Reds have two decent choices at this point: they can commit to Marte as a regular or they can send him down and bring up Rece Hinds to fill the role that Marte is terribly ill-equipped for. I’d rather they choose the former, and I think Marte will be quite useful in mixed leagues if it happens. But just carrying on like this doesn’t make any sense.

- I dropped Gavin Williams about 20 spots this spring with his velocity down about one mph from last year, but he was apparently saving it for the regular season, as he’s been above 97.0 mph in both of his starts so far. His harder curveball has also been an early success, so I’ve bumped him from No. 229 to No. 174.

- Spencer Torkelson is down from No. 216 to No. 243. He opened the season batting fifth against righties, but with his 4-for-28 start, he’s been down to eighth the last two days. It’s worth wondering if he might start losing some playing time. The Tigers, who have yet to face any lefties, have already sat Colt Keith twice, but there’s just no good reason for them to have Torkelson playing over Keith when they want to get Zach McKinstry into the lineup against a righty.

- Tyler O’Neill was the anti-Kurtz last year, finishing with a .199 average and a .392 slugging in spite of a .243 xBA and an excellent .523 xSLG. Largely because his strikeout rate was much improved, he actually had a higher xwOBA last year (.360) than during his big 2024 season with Boston (.340) that got him the three-year contract with Baltimore that most have already termed a bust. The Orioles, though, seem to be putting more stock in those actual numbers than the expected ones, because they just stuck him on the bench for three straight games after a 2-for-16 start this season. At least he’s still faring better than Ryan Mountcastle, who has started just once in nine games. I think O’Neill would be worth using in mixed leagues if he were playing regularly, but he’s going to need to catch fire for a spell, which isn’t easy to do while starting two or three times per week.

- With his five early homers, DeLauter makes the cut this week, but while he’s probably a top-200 player for the short term, he’s still only No. 264 here. I hope it happens, but he still needs to demonstrate some ability to stay healthy after playing in just 39 and 42 games the last two years. He’s also not a basestealer at all, but that’s probably for the best, since it does away with one of the easiest ways to get hurt.

- At No. 203, Garrett Mitchell was the high newcomer this week, since he’s DeLauter plus steals. I’m prepared to be disappointed yet again.

- I wanted to include Caleb Kilian here, and I think he’s worth a flier with the Giants seemingly keeping an open mind about the ninth inning (you’ll notice Ryan Walker dropping about 100 spots this week). Still, it seems like at least half of the pitchers who enjoy the kind of velocity spike that Kilian did this spring end up needing a second opinion on their sore elbows prior to Memorial Day.

- Other near misses included relievers Cole Sands of the Twins, Gregory Soto of the Pirates and Bryan Baker of the Rays (Baker probably would have made it if not for the likelihood of Edwin Uceta returning within the next couple of weeks). José Soriano, Robbie Ray and David Hamilton were the remaining final exclusions. Hamilton is definitely worth using for now, just to try to build that stolen base total, but long-term value remains a question mark.

