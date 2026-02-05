NBC SPORTS’ PRIMETIME MILAN CORTINA 2026 PREVIEW SHOW, ICE, SNOW & GLORY: THE WINTER OLYMPICS, IS TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Live Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics is Tomorrow, Feb. 6th on NBC and Peacock; Live Coverage Begins at 2 p.m. ET

Most Up-to-Date Olympic TV Listings on NBCOlympics.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 5, 2026 – NBCUniversal’s primetime Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics preview show, Ice, Snow & Glory: The Winter Olympics, is presented tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Hosted by NBC Olympics host Rebecca Lowe, the special will feature NBC Olympics commentators highlighting the athletes to watch and key storylines of the upcoming Winter Games, as well as the majesty of Northern Italy that will be on display throughout the Winter Olympics.

Live coverage of the Opening Ceremony is tomorrow, Feb. 6 and begins at 2 p.m. ET, featuring co-hosts Mary Carillo, who will be working her 17th Olympic Games, NBC Sports critically acclaimed commentator Terry Gannon, and three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, who will join the broadcast booth during the Parade of Athletes. Primetime coverage of the Opening Ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Ice, Snow & Glory: The Winter Olympics, NBC Sports’ Milan Cortina Winter Olympics preview show, will be presented on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET. Featuring superstar athletes and personalities, including Simone Biles, Jordan Stolz, Shaun White, Johnny Weir, and Tara Lipinski, the hour-long special will highlight the athletes to watch and the Games’ most compelling storylines. For more information, click here.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Milan Cortina Olympic Opening Ceremony, tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Primetime coverage of the Opening Ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

Plans for the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony in Milan are unlike any other. The Parade of Athletes will see Olympic athletes marching from four different locations : Milan, Livigno, Predazzo, and Cortina. The Opening Ceremony will also feature the lighting of two Olympic cauldrons for the first time ever: one in Milan at the iconic Arco della Pace, and one in Cortina d’Ampezzo at Piazza Dibona in the heart of the mountain town. 2022 Beijing Olympic 500m speed skating gold medalist Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca will serve as Team USA flag bearers during the Opening Ceremony.

Despite being 6,000 miles away, Olympic primetime host Mike Tirico will also contribute to the Opening Ceremony coverage from northern California, where he will be preparing to call Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8, from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif, on NBC and Peacock.

The Opening Ceremony will also likely serve as the last international sporting event at San Siro Stadium, home of both AC Milan and Inter Milan, which will be demolished after the Games. For more information, click here.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Coverage of the men’s big air snowboarding final will start live at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Additionally, three-time Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu will start her second Olympic campaign in women’s slopestyle qualifying, set to begin at 4:30 a.m. ET live on Peacock and USA Network. Men’s downhill alpine skiing headlined by Ryan Cochran-Siegle will be presented at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Three-time Olympic medalist and four-time Olympian Jessie Diggins will compete in the cross-country women’s skiathlon live at 7 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Olympic gold medalist Alex Hall will begin his pursuit of a second consecutive men’s slopestyle title as qualifying airs live at 8 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The U.S. women’s hockey team takes on Finland in the preliminary round, live at 10:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Other notable events on Saturday include women’s 3000m speed skating live at 10:05 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, the men’s short program as part of the figure skating team event live at 1:45 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and the free dance portion of the team event featuring Madison Chock and Evan Bates to follow live at 4:05 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics and My New Favorite Olympian:

Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics: In the original podcast series, Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers discuss everything from Milan culture to the athletes, events, and top storylines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics along with special guests. This season, they will also be on the ground in Milan. Additionally, Yang and Rogers will also be a part of NBCUniversal’s aforementioned “Milan Cortina Creator Collective.”

My New Favorite Olympian: Olympic figure skating medalist and media figure Adam Rippon and Emmy-winning journalist Chase Cain will host the new season of the multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian. The award-winning series provides in-depth narratives profiling established and emerging American stars who have overcome adversity, broken barriers, and committed to helping others as they pursue Olympic glory. Each audio and video episode focuses on a different Olympian and includes interviews with the athletes, experts, and those closest to them, including family members.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Milan Cortina Winter Olympic podcasts, click here.

A replay of each night’s “Primetime in Milan” will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 116 medal events across 16 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET each day from Feb. 7-22; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Winter Olympic moments happening at any time.

THURSDAY, FEB. 5 (DAY -1)

NBC

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Ice, Snow & Glory: The Winter Olympics (Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Preview Show)

USA NETWORK

3:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Italy vs. Canada

5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Czechia*

CNBC

5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Norway vs. United States

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. Switzerland*

FRIDAY, FEB. 6 (DAY 0)

NBC

12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Rhythm Dance

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Pairs Short Program

1 p.m.-1:40 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Women’s Short Program

2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Opening Ceremony (LIVE)

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Opening Ceremony

USA NETWORK

4 a.m.-5:15 a.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Rhythm Dance (LIVE)

5:35 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Pairs Short Program (LIVE)

7:35 a.m.-8:55 a.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Women’s Short Program (LIVE)

8:55 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. Czechia (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Czechia*

12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Big Air Qualifying*

SATURDAY, FEB. 7 (DAY 1)

NBC

DAYTIME

7 a.m.-8 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing Women’s Skiathlon (LIVE)

8 a.m.-10:05 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

10:05 a.m.-11:25 a.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 3000m (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying

12:30 p.m.-1:20 p.m.

Luge – Men’s Singles, Run 2 (LIVE)

1:45 p.m.-3:05 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Men’s Short Program (LIVE)

3:15 p.m.-4 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Big Air Final

4:05 p.m.-4:55 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Free Dance (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s Skiathlon

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Men’s Short Program

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Downhill

Figure Skating – Team Event, Free Dance

Snowboarding – Men’s Big Air Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying

USA NETWORK

4:05 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Great Britain vs. Canada (LIVE)

4:30 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

5:30 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Downhill (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying

9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Great Britain vs. United States (LIVE)

10:40 a.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Finland (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying*

1:30 p.m.-2:40 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Big Air Final (LIVE)

2:45 p.m.-3:10 p.m.

Luge – Men’s Singles, Runs 1-2

3:10 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Switzerland vs. Canada (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 3000m*

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Finland*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Women’s Individual Normal Hill

9 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Sweden vs. Italy

10:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Luge – Men’s Singles, Runs 1-2*

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Finland*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s Skiathlon*

CNBC

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Great Britain vs. United States*

7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. South Korea

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Italy vs. Norway

*Replay

--MILAN CORTINA 2026 WINTER OLYMPICS--